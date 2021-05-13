WWE NXT UK Results 5/13/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Noam Dar w/Sha Samuels vs. Nathan Frazer In A British Rounds Match

FIRST ROUND

Dar kicks the left leg of Frazer. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar with a waist lock takedown. Frazer applies a front face lock. Frazer transitions into a hammerlock. Dar brings Frazer down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar with a single leg takedown. Dar slaps the left hand of Frazer. Dar applies a top wrist lock. Frazer reveres the hold. Frazer leapfrogs over Dar. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Frazer transitions into a standing courting hold. Dar shoves Frazer. Dar side steps Frazer into the ropes. Test Of Strength. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Frazer pops back to a vertical base. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar backs Frazer into the ropes. Dar rocks Frazer with a forearm smash after the time expired.

SECOND ROUND

Dar with a single leg takedown. Frazer rolls Dar over for a one count. Frazer with a running forearm smash. Dar ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Dar trips Frazer. Frazer denies The Spinning Backslide. Frazer with the small package which scores the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Frazer ducks a clothesline from Dar. Frazer leapfrogs over Dar. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Frazer dropkicks Dar. Frazer is fired up. Frazer with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer gets distracted by Sha Samuels. Frazer unloads two knife edge chops. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Dar. Frazer kicks Dar in the face. Dar delivers The Low Soccer Kick for a two count. Dar is putting the boots to Frazer’s legs. Dar is picking Frazer apart. Dar unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Frazer blocks a boot from Dar. Dar dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer crawls under Dar. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Dar. Frazer drops Dar with The SpringBoard Spin Out Elbow Drop. Samuels runs interference. Frazer HeadButts Dar. Frazer was about to dish out The 450 Splash, but time expired.

FOURTH ROUND

Frazer with a ShotGun Dropkick. Frazer dives over Dar. Kick Exchange. Dar drops Frazer with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Frazer counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dar catches Frazer in mid-air. Dar makes Frazer tap out to The Knee Bar. We’re tied at one fall a piece.

FIFTH ROUND

Forearm Exchange. Frazer unloads a series of knife edge chops. Dar scores a left jab. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Frazer. Dar goes for The Knee Bar, but Frazer rolls him over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dar with a Big Boot. Dar sends Frazer to the ring apron. Frazer with a forearm smash. Samuels tried to attack Frazer behind the referee’s back. Frazer goes for a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick, but Dar ducks out of the way. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall

– Pretty Deadly Vignette.

– Trent Seven gets into an altercation with Sam Gradwell at the NXT UK Performance Centre.

– Next week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will be a special guest on The SuperNova Sessions With Noam Dar.

Second Match: Mark Andrews w/Subculture vs. Levi Muir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andrews applies a side headlock. Muir launches Andrews across the ring. Muir goes for a snap mare takeover, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Muir denies the deep arm-drag. Andrews rolls Muir over for a two count. Andrews blocks a boot from Muir. Andrews kicks out the legs of Muir. Andrews with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Andrews with a blistering chop. Andrews uppercuts Muir. Muir reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Muir leapfrogs over Andrews. Muir Powerslams Andrews for a two count. Uppercut/Chop Exchange. Muir with clubbing uppercuts in the corner. Muir applies The Torture Rack. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination.

Muir shoves Andrews into the ropes. Andrews with a running forearm smash. Muir headbutts the midsection of Andrews. Muir hits The Slingshot Suplex for a two count. Muir with a knife edge chop. Muir whips Andrews across the ring. Muir denies the sunset flip. Andrews with another chop/forearm combination. Muir reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Muir. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews dives our Muir. Muir catches Andrews in mid-air. Muir goes for The Slingshot Suplex, but Andrews counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Andrews lands The Suicide Dive. Andrews rolls Muir back into the ring. Andrews connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Andrews via Pinfall

Third Match: Isla Dawn vs. Dani Luna vs. Emilia McKenzie vs. Jinny vs. Meiko Satomura In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

ISLA DAWN VS. EMILIA MCKENZIE

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with a waist lock takedown. McKenzie applies a front face lock. McKenzie goes into the lateral press for a one count. McKenzie applies a grounding courting hold. McKenzie rolls Dawn over for a two count. McKenzie goes back to the front face lock. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Short-Arm Reversal by McKenzie. McKenzie with forearm shivers. McKenzie kicks Dawn in the gut. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Dawn. McKenzie with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Dawn runs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. Dawn nails McKenzie with The Pump Kick.

Dawn repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Dawn with a Running Boot. Dawn with The Double Knee Drop for a two count. Dawn follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. McKenzie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. McKenzie with a ShotGun Dropkick. McKenzie rocks Dawn with a forearm smash. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. McKenzie side steps Dawn into the turnbuckles. McKenzie with a shoulder block. McKenzie Spears Dawn for a two count. McKenzie goes back to the waist lock. Dawn with three sharp elbow strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn with a RoundHouse Kick. Dawn connects with The Bridging Half & Half Suplex which scores the first elimination of the match.

ISLA DAWN VS. DANI LUNA

Luna nails Dawn with The Pump Kick. Luna with a GutWrench Suplex. Luna with Two Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Luna whips Dawn across the ring. Dawn holds onto the ropes. Luna blocks a boot from Dawn. Dawn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dawn with forearm shivers. Luna dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Luna clotheslines Dawn for a two count. Luna with The Fallaway Slam. Luna with a Running Shoulder Block. Luna hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Dawn hammers down on the back of Luna’s neck. Luna reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Dawn sends Luna shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dawn rolls Luna over to pickup the next elimination of the match.

ISLA DAWN VS. MEIKO SATOMURA

Dawn starts things off with a running dropkick. Dawn punches Satomura in the back. Dawn whips Satomura into the ringside barricade. Dawn rolls Satomura back into the ring. Dawn hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dawn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dawn hammers down on the back of Satomura’s neck. Satomura with forearm shivers. Satomura sends Dawn face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Satomura with clubbing chest kicks. The referee admonishes Satomura. Forearm Exchange.

Satomura drops Dawn with The Pele Kick for a two count. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura uppercuts Dawn. Dawn avoids The Cartwheel Meteora. Dawn kicks the right hamstring of Satomura. Dawn with The RoundHouse Kick. Satomura denies the irish whip. Dawn hits Two Back Drop Drivers. Dawn connects with The Running Meteora for a two count. Dawn blasts Satomura with The PK. Satomura avoids The Double Knee Drop. Satomura drops Dawn with a DDT. Satomura with a Cartwheel Meteora. Dawn rolls Satomura over for a two count. Satomura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Satomura rolls Dawn over to pickup the victory.

MEIKO SATOMURA VS. JINNY W/JOSEPH CONNERS

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny backs Satomura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Jinny brings Satomura down to the mat. Jinny rams her elbow across the left shoulder of Satomura. Jinny applies an arm-bar. Jinny rolls Satomura over for a one count. Jinny applies a front face lock. Satomura transitions into a hammerlock. Jinny with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Jinny applies a front face lock. Jinny hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jinny with a pinning combination for a two count. Jinny applies a wrist lock. Jinny puts her knee across the jaw of Satomura. Satomura repeatedly kicks Jinny in the face. Satomura with the cover for a two count. Satomura applies a side headlock.

Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Jinny answers with the headscissors neck lock. Satomura figure fours the legs of Jinny. Forearm Exchange. Jinny with a Low Suplex for a two count. Satomura drives her knee into the midsection of Jinny. Second Forearm Exchange. Satomura unloads four mid-kicks. Satomura with a Spinning Heel Kick. Satomura applies The STF. Jinny grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jinny sends Satomura face first into the middle rope. Jinny drives Satomura face first into the canvas for a two count. Jinny is raining down haymakers. Conners runs interference. Satomura knocks Conners off the ring apron. Satomura hits The Death Valley Driver. Satomura blasts Jinny with The Mid-Kick. Satomura plants Jinny with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory. After the match, Kay Lee Ray walks into the ring. Ray bows down to Satomura. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Ray stands tall over Satomura to close the show.

Winner: Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

