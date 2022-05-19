WWE NXT UK Results 5/19/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Xia Brookside & Eliza Alexander vs. Amale & Angel Hayze

Xia Brookside and Amale will start things off. Amale ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Amale with a waist lock takedown. Amale with a forearm smash. Amale bodyslams Brookside. Amale with a Hair Biel Throw. Brookside applies a side headlock. Amale whips Brookside across the ring. Amale drops down on the canvas. Amale catches Brookside in mid-air. Brookside with clubbing blows to Amale’s back. Amale drops Brookside with The Pump Kick. Amale with a Rolling Senton Splash. Amale with a low dropkick for a two count. Amale punches Brookside in the back. Amale tags in Hayze. Amale with a forearm smash. Brookside starts swinging away at Hayze. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Hayze with a chop/forearm combination. Hayze with a Discus Back Elbow Smash for a one count. Brookside tags in Alexander.

Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayze with a Running Dropkick. Hayze follows that with a corner clothesline. Alexander kicks Hayze in the gut. Alexander sends Hayze to the corner. Hayze rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayze. Hayze with The Rolling Elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Hayze with The PK for a two count. Alexander blocks a side thrust kick from Hayze. Alexander with a knee lift. Alexander clotheslines Hayze. Alexander drags Hayze to the corner. Alexander tags in Brookside. Brookside stomps on Hayze’s chest. Brookside slams Hayze’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Brookside with a Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Brookside punches Hayze in the back. Brookside rams Hayze’s face against the canvas. Brookside applies a rear chin lock. Hayze with heavy bodyshots. Hayze shoves Brookside. Hayze SuperKicks Brookside. Brookside stops Hayze in her tracks.

Hayze uses her feet to create separation. Amale and Alexander are tagged in. Amale ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Amale clotheslines Alexander. Amale scores the elbow knockdown. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale with a Running Bulldog. Amale kicks Brookside in the gut. Amale dumps Brookside out of the ring. Amale dropkicks Alexander into the turnbuckles. Brookside made the blind tag. Amale nails Brookside with The Pump Kick. Amale with clubbing blows to Brookside’s back. Amale drives her knee into the midsection of Brookside. Amale tags in Hayze. Assisted Crossbody Block for a two count. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Hayze with The SlingBlade. Brookside with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Brookside rocks Amale with a forearm smash. Alexander with a Running Knee Strike behind the referee’s back. Brookside connects with The Broken Wings to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xia Brookside & Eliza Alexander via Pinfall

Second Match: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Die Familie w/Charlie Dempsey

Dave Mastiff and Rohan Raja will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff sends Raja to the corner. Raja dives over Mastiff. Shoulder Block Exchange. Raja drops Mastiff with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff avoids the diving shoulder tackle. Mastiff slams Raja’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mastiff tags in Starz. Double Irish Whip. Two Double HeadButts. Starz hooks the outside leg for a one count. Starz applies a wrist lock. Starz stomps on the left hand of Raja for a two count. Starz grabs a side wrist lock. Raja with a forearm smash. Raja tags in Teoman. Starz with a deep arm-drag. Starz applies an arm-bar. Teoman kicks Starz in the gut. Teoman with forearm shivers. Teoman with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Teoman applies a rear chin lock. Teoman whips Starz across the ring. Teoman drops down on the canvas. Teoman leapfrogs over Starz. Teoman sweeps out the legs of Starz. Teoman with a basement dropkick. Teoman sends Starz to the corner. Starz clotheslines Teoman. Starz dropkicks Teoman for a one count. Starz applies a side headlock. Raja made the blind tag.

Teoman whips Starz across the ring. Raja made the blind tag. Starz slides under Teoman. Starz dropkicks Teoman to the floor. Teoman inadvertently puts Raja in the ring skirt. Starz with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Starz rolls Raja back into the ring. Starz headbutts the midsection of Raja. Starz with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Starz slams Raja’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff headbutts the midsection of Raja. Raja fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mastiff gets distracted by Dempsey. Teoman inadvertently dropkicks Dempsey. Raja delivers the chop block. Raja repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Mastiff. Raja drags Mastiff to the corner. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman stomps on the left hamstring of Mastiff. Teoman drives Mastiff back first into the turnbuckles. Teoman tags in Raja. Raja levels Mastiff with The Body Avalanche. Raja dropkicks the left knee of Mastiff. Raja goes into the lateral press for a two count. Raja stomps on Mastiff’s back. Raja tags in Teoman.

Mastiff side steps Raja into the turnbuckles. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Teoman with a chop block of his own for a two count. Teoman is putting the boots to Mastiff. Teoman tags in Raja. Teoman with clubbing blows to Mastiff’s back. Mastiff with a Double Back Body Drop. Raja wisely pulls Starz off the ring apron. Raja bodyslams Mastiff for a two count. Raja tags in Teoman. Double Irish Whip. Mastiff decks Raja with a back elbow smash. Mastiff launches Teoman over the top rope. Mastiff with a Release German Suplex. Mastiff with a GutWrench PowerBomb. Mastiff tags in Starz. Starz with two diving shoulder tackles. Starz with a Running European Uppercut. Starz sends Raja to the corner. Starz with a Back Dody Drop. Teoman drives his knee into the midsection of Starz. Starz avoids The CrossFace. Starz headbutts the midsection of Teoman. Starz with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Starz knocks Dempsey off the apron. Starz launches Teoman off the apron. Dempsey continues to run interference. Starz with The Slingshot Pescado. Starz repeatedly stomps on Dempsey’s chest. Raja drives Starz face first into the steel ring post. Mastiff with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Teoman connects with The Evil Eye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Die Familie via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny Williams vs. Josh Morrell

Williams with a wrist lock takedown. Morrell kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Williams stomps on the midsection of Morrell. Williams applies a rear chin lock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Morrell answers with the headscissors neck lock. Williams slaps Morrell in the face. Williams floats over into a side headlock. Morrell transitions into a hammerlock. Williams with a back elbow smash. Morrell with a Hip Toss for a two count. Morrell dropkicks Williams. Williams the right shoulder of Morrell on the top rope. Morrell cartwheels off the ring apron. Morrell avoids the falling sledge. Morrel with a Roundhouse Kick. Morrell with a Roll Through Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Williams rocks Morrell with a forearm smash. Williams drives Morrell throat first into the middle rope. Williams is raining down hammer fists for a two count.

Williams with a Seated Senton on Morrell’s back. Williams applies the cravate. Williams fights out of the electric chair position. Williams delivers the chop block. Williams repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Morrell. Williams repeatedly slaps Morrell in the face. Morrell uses his feet to create separation. Williams applies the toe and ankle hold. Morrell repeatedly kicks Williams in the face. Williams blasts Morrell with The PK for a two count. Williams rams his boot across Morrell’s face. Williams continues to get distracted by multiple mask luchadors who are standing in the crowd. Morrell with an inside cradle for a two count. Morrell with two uppercuts. Morrell kicks Williams in the back. Williams goes after the left knee of Morrell. Williams with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the middle turnbuckle. Williams with a running chop block. Williams connects with Bad Luck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Dennis vs. Wild Boar In A Dog Collar Match

Boar starts running after Dennis before the bell rings. Boar lands The Suicide Dive. Boar tosses Dennis around the ringside area. Boar rolls Dennis back into the ring. Boar with a T-Bone Suplex. Boar wraps the dog collar around Dennis’ neck. Both guys finally get linked to the chain. Boar is throwing haymakers at Dennis. Dennis rakes the eyes of Boar. Dennis is trying to pull Boar outside of the ring. Dennis drives Boar face first into the middle rope. Dennis gives Boar the barricade treatment. Boar headbutts the midsection of Dennis. Boar continues to throw Dennis into the barricade. Boar tees off on Dennis. Dennis drives Boar face first into the steel ring post. Dennis pulls Boar back into the ring. Dennis stomps on Boar’s back. Dennis repeatedly whips Boar with the chain. Dennis with The Uranage Slam for a two count.

Dennis toys around with Boar. Dennis uses the chain as a weapon. Dennis repeatedly stomps on Boar’s chest. Boar with two toe kicks. Boar with a series of haymakers. Dennis drives his knee into the midsection of Boar. Dennis sends Boar back first into the turnbuckles. Dennis is mauling Boar in the corner. Boar with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Dennis ties Boar in a chain knot. Boar sends Dennis face first into the ring post. Boar with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Boar rolls Dennis back into the ring. Boar repeatedly whips Dennis with the chain. Boar with a Seated Senton. Boar blocks a boot from Dennis. Boar hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Symbiosis runs interference. Boar with a Corner Spear. Boar with a Reverse Senton Splash for a two count. Symbiosis gangs up on Boar. Dennis goes into the lateral press for a two count. Primate picks up Boar. Meeting Of The Minds. Boar applies a waist lock. Dennis decks Boar with a back elbow smash. Boar makes Dennis tap out to The Chain Assisted CrossFace.

Winner: Wild Boar via Submission

