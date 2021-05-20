WWE NXT UK Results 5/20/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Rampage Brown vs. Wolfgang w/Gallus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Cravate Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Brown whips Wolfgang across the ring. Brown drops down on the canvas. Brown dropkicks Wolfgang. Brown with a knife edge chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Wolfgang dropkicks Brown. Wolfgang whips Brown into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Brown avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Brown kicks Wolfgang off the ring apron. Jab/Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang drives Brown shoulder first into the steel ring post. Third Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang rolls Brown back into the ring. Brown kicks Wolfgang in the gut. Brown with forearm shivers. Wolfgang sends Brown back first into the turnbuckles.

Wolfgang with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count. Wolfgang applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Wolfgang transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Brown and Wolfgang are trading back and forth shots. Brown HeadButts Wolfgang. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang headbutts the midsection of Brown. Wolfgang with a Flying Splash for a two count. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown hits The Samoan Drop. Wolfgang hyperextends the left shoulder of Brown. Wolfgang Spears Brown for a two count. Wolfgang goes back to The Abdominal Stretch. Brown with a Hip Toss. Wolfgang delivers a gut punch. Brown drops Wolfgang with a sharp knee strike. Brown sends Wolfgang shoulder first into the ring post. Brown with a Running Lariat. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

– Teoman interrupted Ashton Smith’s interview at the NXT UK Performance Centre.

– Aoife Valkyrie Vignette.

– Nathan Frazer challenges Sha Samuels to a match.

– Sam Gradwell tells Sid Scala that he wants a match with Trent Seven.

Second Match: Xia Brookside vs. Amale

Amale immediately runs into ropes. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Amale. Brookside kicks Amale in the gut. Brookside punches Amale in the back. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Brookside. Brookside crawls under Amale. Brookside dropkicks Amale. Brookside with a monkey flip for a one count. Brookside applies a side wrist lock. Brookside kicks the left shoulder of Amale. Amale runs Brookside into the ropes. Amale takes out the legs of Brookside. Amale pulls Brookside out of the ring. Amale drives Brookside back first into the ring apron. Amale throws Brookside into the ringside barricade. Amale rolls Brookside back into the ring. Brookside headbutts the midsection of Amale. Amale repeatedly stomps on Brookside’s chest. Amale bodyslams Brookside. Amale with an elbow drop for a two count.

Brookside kicks Amale in the gut. Amale continues to stomp on Brookside’s chest. Amale delivers The Face Wash for a two count. Amale whips Brookside into the turnbuckles. Amale with a corner clothesline for a one count. Amale toys around with Brookside. Amale sends Brookside back first into the turnbuckles. Brookside attacks the midsection of Amale. Brookside side steps Amale into the turnbuckles. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Amale. Brookside dropkicks Amale. Brookside with a diving clothesline. Brookside with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Brookside follows that with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Amale rocks Brookside with a forearm smash. Amale hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Amale with the irish whip. Brookside kicks Amale in the face. Amale knocks Brookside off the top turnbuckle. Amale connects with The Modified SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Third Match: The A-Kid (c) vs. Tyler Bate w/Trent Seven For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Kid answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate applies a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Bate brings Kid down to the mat. Bate applies a wrist lock. Kid reverses the hold. Kid grabs Bate’s jaw for added pressure. Bate with a monkey flip. Bate with two snap mare takedowns. Kid maintains wrist control. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate goes for another wrist lock takedown, but Kid lands back on his feet as the round concluded.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Bate whips Kid across the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Test Of Strength. Kid scores the ankle pick. Kid applies a side headlock. Bate answers with a headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Bate. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Bate kicks Kid in the face. Kid pops back on his feet. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid applies a side headlock. Bate whips Kid across the ring. Kid held onto the ropes as the round concluded.

THIRD ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate applies a side headlock. Kid sends Bate to the corner. Bate crawls under Kid. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bate leapfrogs over Kid. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Bate with the backslide cover for a two count. Kid grapevines the legs of Bate. Kid goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Bate falls on top of him for a one count. Kid scores the ankle pick. Kid with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Bate backs Kid into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kid with a forearm smash. Bate uppercuts Kid to the floor. Kid with a waist lock takedown. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bate holds onto the ropes. Bate delivers BOP. Bate with a Spinning Back Kick. Bate with an Arm-Drag Takeover over the top rope as the round concluded.

FOURTH ROUND

Bate starts things off with a running elbow smash. Kid denies The Exploder Suplex. Bate with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Kid kicks Bate in the face. Kid grabs the left leg of Bate. Kid with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kid blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate goes for a diving uppercut, but Kid counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Bate rolls Kid over for a two count. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid hits The PK for a two count. Kid goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Bate backs Kid into the turnbuckles. Bate uppercuts Kid in mid-air. Bate goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid counters with The Guillotine Choke. Bate drills Kid with The BrainBuster for a one count as the round concluded. Kid got saved by the bell.

FIFTH ROUND

Test Of Strength. Bate kicks Kid in the gut. Bate with a mat return for a one count. Kid kicks out of multiple pinning combinations. Bate catches Kid in mid-air. Bate with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Kid counters with The Back Body Drop for a two count. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Bate goes for The Twisting Splash, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bate escapes the hold. Kid hammerlocks the right shoulder of Bate. Kid hyperextends the left shoulder of Bate for added pressure. Bate refused to quit as the round concluded. Seven nearly threw the towel into the ring.

SIXTH ROUND

Bate avoids The Running Enzuigiri. Bate side steps a dropkick from Kid. Kid scores the ankle pick. Bate kicks Kid in the face. Kid applies a toe and ankle hold. Kid slides under Bate. Bate drops Kid with a Rebound Lariat. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Kid counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Bate dodges The PK. Bate lands BOP. Kid SuperKicks Bate. Kid goes for the schoolboy rollup, but Bate counters with The Deep Folding Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Tyler Bate (2-0) via Pinfall

