WWE NXT UK Results 5/27/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Sha Samuels w/Noam Dar

Frazer ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Frazer unloads three knife edge chops. Samuels talks smack to Frazer. Samuels sends Frazer to the corner. Samuels is throwing haymakers at Frazer. Frazer with the irish whip. Frazer dives over Samuels. Frazer showcases his athleticism. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Frazer with The Missile Dropkick. Frazer pops back on his feet. Frazer gets distracted by Dar. Samuels attacks Frazer from behind. Samuels throws Frazer off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Samuels drives his elbow into Frazer’s chest. Samuels kicks Frazer in the back for a two count. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Samuels pulls Frazer down to the mat. Samuels with three elbow drops for a two count. Samuels drives his knee into Frazer’s back. Frazer drives his knee into the midsection of Samuels. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Samuels scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Samuels bodyslams Frazer for a two count. Samuels fish hooks Frazer. The referee admonishes Samuels. Frazer with heavy bodyshots. Frazer with a forearm smash. Samuels drops Frazer with The Body Block for a two count. Samuels goes back to the rear chin lock. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Samuels toys around with Frazer. Samuels uses the middle rope as a weapon. Samuels with a knee drop. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Frazer. Frazer and Samuels are trading back and forth shots. Samuels drives Frazer face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Frazer is displaying his fighting spirit. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer with a flying elbow smash.

Frazer is lighting up Samuels chest. Frazer hits The Uranage Slam. Dar talks smack to Frazer. Frazer decks Samuels with a back elbow smash. Dar pulls Frazer off the ring apron. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Dar. Frazer rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Dar slides into the ring. The referee has ejected Dar from the ringside area. Samuels rolls Frazer over for a two count. Frazer clotheslines Samuels over the top rope. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Samuels catches Frazer in mid-air. Samuels connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Frazer negates The Butcher’s Hook. Frazer crawls under Samuels. Frazer rolls Samuels over for a two count. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Frazer with a SpringBoard Spinout Elbow Drop. Frazer plants Samuels with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

Second Match: Ashton Smith w/Oliver Carter vs. Teoman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith with a wrist lock suplex. Teoman slaps Smith in the chest. Teoman grabs the left leg of Smith. Smith with a waist lock takedown. Smith with a running shoulder block. Smith rocks Teoman with a forearm smash. Smith punches Teoman in the back. Smith with two uppercuts. Smith sends Teoman into the ropes. Smith with a gut punch. Smith with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Smith knocks Teoman off the ring apron. Teoman gets Smith trapped in the ring skirt. Teoman unloads a flurry of strikes. Teoman repeatedly kicks Smith in the back. Teoman rolls Smith back into the ring. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Teoman hyperextends the left shoulder of Smith. Smith applies a side headlock. Teoman whips Smith across the ring. Smith with a forearm knockdown. Teoman kicks out the legs of Smith. Teoman kicks the left shoulder of Smith.

Teoman repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Smith. Teoman with heavy bodyshots. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Teoman wraps the right shoulder of Smith around the steel ring post. Teoman dropkicks the right shoulder of Smith. Teoman applies The Cross-Face. Smith catches Teoman in mid-air. Smith with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Teoman grabs the top rope which forces the break. Teoman decks Smith with a back elbow smash. Smith goes for The Head & Arm Slam, but Teoman lands back on his feet. Teoman stomps on the right hand of Smith. Teoman slaps Smith in the chest. Teoman delivers a gut punch. Teoman with a sliding uppercut for a two count. Teoman blocks a boot from Smith.

Teoman with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Smith rocks Teoman with a forearm smash. Smith with two shoulder tackles. Smith whips Teoman across the ring. Smith with a leaping head kick. Smith sends Teoman face first into the canvas. Smith with The GutWrench Suplex. Smith with two uppercuts. Teoman shoves Smith into the turnbuckles. Smith side steps Teoman into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Teoman for a two count. Teoman fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Teoman with a forearm shot into the midsection of Smith. Teoman makes Smith tap out to The Cross-Face. After the match, Teoman attacks Smith from behind. Teoman applies another Cross-Face. Oliver Carter storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Teoman via Submission

Third Match: Kenny Williams vs. Andy Wild

Williams drop steps into a side headlock. Williams applies a wrist lock. Wild rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Williams shoves Wild. Wild with a Big Biel Throw. Wild punches Williams in the back. Wild puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams rakes the eyes of Wild. Williams with clubbing blows to Wild’s back and face. Williams stomps on Wild’s back for a one count. Williams applies a straight jacket hold. Williams delivers a chop block. Williams repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wild. Williams wraps the left leg of Wild around the middle rope.

Williams repeatedly kicks Wild in the back. Williams dropkicks the left knee of Wild. Williams drops Wild with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Williams viciously attacks the left knee of Wild. Williams applies a standing toe hold. Williams goes for a Leg Drop, but Wild ducks out of the way. Wild with forearm shivers. Williams kicks the left knee of Wild. Williams side steps Wild into the turnbuckles. Wild kicks Williams in the face. Wild with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wild applies a waist lock. Williams denies The German Suplex. Williams kicks the left knee of Wild. Williams with a diving chop block. Williams connects with The Headlock Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will battle Noam Dar. And we’ll see the much anticipated rematch of Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown.

Fourth Match: Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Seven backs Gradwell into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Gradwell applies a wrist lock. Gradwell grabs a side headlock. Seven whips Gradwell across the ring. Gradwell drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven drops down on the canvas. Seven with a leaping crossbody block. Seven bodyslams Gradwell. Seven with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven applies a hammerlock. Gradwell decks Seven with a back elbow smash. Gradwell with a fireman’s carry takeover. Gradwell with The STO for a two count. Gradwell repeatedly stomps on Sevens’ chest. Gradwell starts choking Seven. Gradwell with a forearm shot across the back of Seven. Gradwell applies a rear chin lock. Seven slings Gradwell across the ring. Seven kicks Gradwell in the gut. Gradwell denies The DDT. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Gradwell hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Gradwell transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gradwell talks smack to Seven. Gradwell punches Seven in the back. Gradwell rams his knuckles across Seven’s jaw. Gradwell toys around with Seven. Gradwell bodyslams Seven for a two count. Gradwell goes back to the rear chin lock. Gradwell grabs Seven’s beard. Seven ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Seven drops Gradwell with The DDT for a two count. Seven with a blistering chop. Seven with The Dragon Suplex. Seven follows that with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven clotheslines Gradwell over the top rope. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. Seven rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Seven goes for a Twisting Senton Splash, but Gradwell ducks out of the way. Gradwell applies the single leg crab. Seven with clubbing palm strikes. Seven applies the single leg crab. Seven rolls Gradwell over for a two count. Gradwell kicks Seven out of the ring.

Gradwell rocks Seven with a forearm smash. Gradwell with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Gradwell rolls Seven back into the ring. Stalemate in the corner. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Seven’s back. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Seven with a back hand. Seven delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Seven. Gradwell with The Ripcord Rolling Elbow for a two count. Seven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gradwell hammers down on the back of Seven’s neck. Seven with a knife edge chop. Gradwell answers with another Rolling Elbow. Gradwell connects with The Spinning Michinoku Driver for a two count. Gradwell goes for The Flying Splash, but Seven puts his feet up in the air. Seven with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Chop Exchange. Seven plants Gradwell with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

