The Supernova Sessions With Special Guests: Lash Legend

Noam Dar & Sha Samuels gives Lash a bouquet of flowers.

Noam Dar: Lash Legend, that’s a cool name. We’re actually a couple of lash legends ourselves. But how are you feeling sitting next to the champ?

Lash Legend: I’m feeling pretty good. You know, I’m super excited to be here. But, actually, I’m the hostess with the mostest because I’m Lash Legend, the one and only, and you can’t clone me. I got a lot of haters, a lot of homies, some friends and some phonies. They’ve been hot, and they’re mad they’re not. Honestly, I didn’t come here to make friends. This ain’t kindergarten, but what I did come here to do is run through the competition like Ronaldo.

Noam Dar: Actually, on that point, I’ve actually prepared a very special presentation. Yes, I worked on this all night long. All night long. A highlight reel of you, roll the footage. Standing ovation, get off your feet. That was so good, mesmerizing. Lash, what are your plans here in NXT UK? And more importantly, what are your plans after this?

– Sha Samuels breaks down the latest betting odds on the next breakout performer from NXT 2.0.

Lash Legend: I do have one final notice for the women’s locker room. You see, because I’m bringing the heat and the size like an elephant. Not only that, I’m bringing this savageness of hyenas, and I’m bringing the speed of a cheetah. So when Lash Legend gets done with NXT UK, there won’t even be much left for the vultures. Okay? And now, that deserves two snaps and a clap. Hello? Two snaps and a clap.

First Match: Tiger Turan vs. Tate Mayfair

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Turan with a wrist lock takedown. Turan lunges over Mayfair. Turan dropkicks Mayfair. Turan applies a side headlock. Mayfair whips Turan across the ring. Turan drops Mayfair with a shoulder tackle. Turan cartwheels over Mayfair. Turan with The Butterfly Suplex. Turan with a Stinger Splash. Mayfair kicks Turan in the gut. Mayfair uppercuts Turan. Mayfair sends Turan to the corner. Turan with an Apron Enzuigiri. Turan with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Mayfair side steps Turan into the turnbuckles. Mayfair sends Turan face first into the canvas. Mayfair with The Pump Kick for a two count.

Mayfair applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Mayfair whips Turan across the ring. Mayfair scores the elbow knockdown. Turan with a double handed chop. Mayfair delivers his combination offense. Turan blocks a boot from Mayfair. Mayfair with a Superman Punch for a two count. Mayfair applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Turan with a chop/forearm combination. Turan kicks Mayfair in the gut. Mayfair shoves Turan. Turan ducks under a clothesline from Mayfair. Turan dives over Mayfair. Turan with two double handed chops. Turan with a Reverse Suplex. Turan pops back on his feet. Turan dodges The Discus Lariat. Turan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Turan drops Mayfair with a Running Elbow. Turan connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiger Turan via Pinfall

– Sam Gradwell had a backstage confrontation with Von Wagner.

– Damon Kemp pokes fun at Sha Samuels.

– Next week on NXT UK, Gallus will battle Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter. Also, Ivy Nile will collide with Nina Samuels.

– WWE Clash At The Castle Vignette.

Second Match: Damon Kemp vs. Danny Jones

Kemp with a single leg takedown. Kemp grapples around Jones. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jones backs Kemp back first into the turnbuckles. Kemp ducks a clothesline from Jones. Kemp applies a side headlock. Jones whips Kemp across the ring. Kemp runs into Jones. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kemp with a GutWrench Suplex. Jones backs Kemp into the turnbuckles. Jones with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jones uppercuts Kemp. Jones with a short-arm clothesline for a two count.

Jones applies a half nelson chin lock. Kemp with heavy bodyshots. Uppercut Exchange. Kemp with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Kemp with a running shoulder tackle. Kemp is fired up. Jones fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jones applies a hammerlock. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Kemp denies The Vertical Suplex. Kemp with The Rolling Senton. Kemp connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Sha Samuels attacks Kemp from behind. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Winner: Damon Kemp via Pinfall

From its humble beginnings, #NXTUK has been the launching pad for some of WWE’s biggest Superstars and now the brand is ready to ring in another major milestone with its 200th episode next week. pic.twitter.com/xp3WmeKpkG — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 5, 2022

Third Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Isla Dawn In A World Of Darkness Match For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Satomura attacks Dawn before the bell rings. Satomura ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Dawn. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura sends Dawn to the corner. Satomura with a flying forearm smash. Dawn dropkicks Satomura in mid-air. Satomura knocks Dawn off the ring apron. Satomura blasts Dawn with The PK. Dawn takes out the legs of Satomura. Dawn slams Satomura’s head on the ring apron. Dawn rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Satomura dropkicks a chair into Dawn’s face. Satomura with clubbing blows to Dawn’s back. Dawn attacks the midsection of Satomura. Smoke starts flying out from under the ring. That allows Dawn to regain control of the match. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver on the floor. Dawn rolls Satomura back into the ring. Dawn repeatedly kicks Satomura in the face. Dawn fish hooks Satomura with a strand of hair. Dawn wraps the strand around Satomura’s eyes.

Satomura with a desperation up kick. Satomura stops Dawn in her tracks. Satomura with clubbing mid-kicks. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Satomura drops Dawn with a Spinning Heel Kick. Satomura with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Dawn. Dawn has Satomura perched on the top turnbuckle. Dawn delivers multiple chair shots. Satomura denies The Call Of The Quarters. Satomura with another Roundhouse Kick. Dawn regroups on the outside. Satomura punches Dawn in the back. Dawn viciously attacks Satomura with a broom stick. Dawn sends Satomura face first into the steel ring post.

Dawn ties Satomura’s hands to the ring post. Dawn talks smack to Satomura. Dawn repeatedly whips Satomura with the bull rope. Satomura is displaying her fighting spirit. Satomura frees herself from the cables. Dawn with a drop toe hold into the steel ring steps. Satomura avoids The Running Meteora. Satomura repeatedly whips Dawn with a kendo stick. Satomura drops Dawn with The DDT. Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop. Satomura unloads a series of kendo stick shots. Dawn drives the chair into the midsection of Satomura. Dawn kicks Satomura in the face. Dawn applies The Tarantula. Dawn hits The Flying Meteora into a pile of chairs for a two count. Dawn with Two Mid-Kicks. Dawn sets up a chair contraption. Satomura denies The Half Hatch Suplex. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver into the chair. Satomura connects with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

