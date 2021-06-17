WWE NXT UK Results 6/17/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Another Supernova Sessions Exclusive!@NoamDar always enjoys the fruits of his labor on #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/AlxHuLFkw8 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Gradwell whips Wolfgang across the ring. Wolfgang drops Gradwell with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang talks smack to Gradwell. Test Of Strength. Gradwell grabs a side headlock. Wolfgang with a wrist lock takedown. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Wolfgang with the irish whip. Gradwell decks Wolfgang with a back elbow smash. Wolfgang clotheslines Gradwell. Wolfgang with another shoulder tackle. Wolfgang is choking Gradwell with his boot. Wolfgang whips Gradwell into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block. Gradwell sends Wolfgang crashing to the outside. Gradwell with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Gradwell rolls Wolfgang back into the ring. Gradwell hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Gradwell repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Gradwell applies the cobra clutch. Gradwell with a shoulder block. Gradwell goes back to The Cobra Clutch. Wolfgang with a Back Body Drop. Wolfgang unloads a flurry of jabs. Wolfgang with another Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a flying double axe handle strike. Wolfgang follows that with The Senton Splash. Wolfgang with The Reverse Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wolfgang applies a nerve hold. Gradwell fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gradwell drops Wolfgang with The STO. Gradwell slaps Wolfgang in the face. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Gradwell applies a waist lock. Wolfgang decks Gradwell with a back elbow smash. Gradwell regroups on the outside. Gradwell rocks Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Wolfgang slams Gradwell’s head on the top rope. Wolfgang HeadButts Gradwell. Wolfgang connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wolfgang via Pinfall

– Meiko Satomura Vignette.

– Next week on NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov will battle Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown In A Triple Threat Match. We will also see, Teoman vs. Oliver Carter.

– Sha Samuels had a backstage confrontation with Mark Coffey.

Second Match: Kenny Williams vs. Danny Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a waist lock go-behind. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams transitions into a side wrist lock. Jones with a waist lock takedown. Jones brings Williams down to the mat for a one count. Williams kicks Jones in the gut. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams applies a side headlock Jones whips Williams across the ring. Williams runs into Jones. Williams with a hamstring kick for a one count. Jones reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Jones goes for a Bodyslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams ducks a clothesline from Jones. Jones stops Williams in his tracks. Jones sends Williams into the ropes. Williams regroups on the outside. Williams uses the middle rope as a weapon. Williams with Two Seated Senton’s across the back of Jones for a two count.

Williams is putting the boots to Jones. Williams gets Jones tied up in the ropes. Williams with clubbing blows to Jones chest. Williams repeatedly stomps on Jones back. Williams dropkicks Jones back for a two count. Williams continues to work on the lower back of Jones. Williams with a brutal crossface. Williams puts his foot on the back of Jones neck. Williams applies a Modified Bow and Arrow Stretch. Williams kicks Jones in the face. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jones repeatedly throws Williams into the turnbuckles. Jones drops Williams with The Big Boot. Jones with a Pump Knee Strike. Jones clotheslines Williams for a two count. Williams rakes the eyes of Jones. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams ducks a clothesline from Jones. Williams delivers the chop block. Williams connects with The Bad Luck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams via Pinfall

Did that match with #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT change @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR? Did he leave a piece of himself inside the @NXTUK ring? pic.twitter.com/2tEzP12R8J — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 17, 2021

Third Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Rohan Raja

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raja sends Frazer face first into the canvas. Frazer rolls Raja over for a two count. Raja applies a front face lock. Raja grabs a side headlock. Frazer whips Raja across the ring. Raja drops Frazer with a shoulder tackle. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Frazer with a double leapfrog. Frazer hits The SlingBlade. Raja launches Frazer over the top rope. Frazer rocks Raja with a forearm smash. Frazer dives over Raja. Raja with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Raja repeatedly stomps on Frazer’s chest. Raja applies a wrist lock. Raja whips Frazer into the turnbuckles for a two count. Raja applies a waist lock. Frazer decks Raja with a back elbow smash. Raja blocks a boot from Frazer. Tip Up by Raja. Frazer rolls Raja over for a two count. Raja dropkicks Frazer for a two count. Raja decks Frazer with a back elbow smash.

Raja drives Frazer’s head into the middle turnbuckle pad. Raja delivers a gut punch. Raja with the irish whip. Frazer dives over Raja. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Raja. Frazer with a flying forearm smash. Frazer clotheslines Raja. Frazer scores the elbow knockdown. Frazer with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Frazer with The Double MoonSault for a two count. Raja applies The Triangle Choke. Raja transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Raja connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Frazer avoids The Ripcord Forearm. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Raja kicks Frazer in the gut. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Raja. Frazer with a SpringBoard Spin Out Elbow Drop. Forearm Exchange. Frazer HeadButts Raja. Frazer plants Raja with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

Can @JackStarzzz earn an opportunity his way to challenge for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup? pic.twitter.com/7hO0tj1Oyx — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 17, 2021

Fourth Match: Subculture w/Mark Andrews vs. Jinny & Joseph Conners In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Pretty Deadly joins the commentary team for this match. Flash Morgan Webster and Joseph Conners will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Webster backs Conners into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Following a snap mare takeover, Conners runs into Webster. Webster drops down on the canvas. Webster leapfrogs over Conners. Webster with a deep arm-drag. Wrist Lock Exchange. Conners drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Conners with a snap mare takedown. Conners with a knee drop. Conners unloads a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Webster reverses out of the irish whip from Conners. Conners dives over Webster. Webster rolls Conners over for a one count. Webster with a low dropkick. Webster tags in Luna. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Luna with a waist lock go-behind. Jinny with three sharp elbow strikes. Luna reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Luna with a wrist lock takedown. Luna with The Exploder Suplex. Webster follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri to Conners. Assisted Standing MoonSault.

Jinny and Conners regroups on the outside. Luna gets distracted by Conners. Conners pulls Jinny off Luna’s shoulders. The referee admonishes Conners for not holding the tag rope. Jinny pulls Luna down to the mat. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Jinny slams Luna’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Luna’s chest. Jinny tugs on Luna’s hair. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Luna. Luna with The Fallaway Slam. Luna catches Jinny in mid-air. Luna with The Vertical Suplex. Luna tags in Webster. Webster with two clotheslines. Webster dropkicks Conners. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster with The MoonSault Press. Conners goes for a Back Body Drop, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster launches Conners over the top rope. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Webster tags in Luna.

Webster lands The SomerSault Plancha. Luna with a BackBreaker. Luna with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Luna follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Luna drops Jinny with The Running Lariat for. two count. Webster with a Pump Knee Strike. Haymaker Exchange. Luna kicks Conners in the face. Luna sends Conners crashing to the outside. Jinny connects with The DDT for a two count. Jinny tags in Conners. Conners with a Snap BackBreaker. Conners with a SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Webster denies The DLD. Webster with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jinny kicks Webster behind the referee’s back. Conners rolls Webster over for a two count. Webster HeadButts Conners. Jinny baks away from Luna. Conners with a straight right hand. The referee gets distracted by Jinny. Luna PowerBombs Conners. Luna nails Jinny with The Pump Kick. Webster plants Conners with The 630 Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Subculture via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 262 of The Hoots Podcast