WWE NXT UK Results 6/24/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey shoves Samuels. Samuels kicks Coffey in the gut. Samuels applies a side headlock. Coffey reverses the hold. Samuels whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey runs into Samuels. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Samuels holds onto the ropes. Coffey with a spinning elbow strike. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Samuels whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Samuels with a running clothesline. Samuels repeatedly kicks Coffey in the back. Coffey with forearm shivers. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Coffey. Samuels levels Coffey with The Body Avalanche. Samuels with a Running Lariat. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels viciously kicks Coffey in the back for a two count.

Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey uppercuts Samuels. Samuels bodyslams Coffey. Samuels with another Body Avalanche. Coffey kicks Samuels in the gut. Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey drops Samuels with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Samuels whips Coffey across the ring. Samuels with a Running Body Block. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Samuels with the elbow drop for a two count. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Samuels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Coffey denies The Butcher’s Hook. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Forearm Exchange.

Coffey whips Samuels across the ring. Coffey clotheslines Samuels. Coffey with two shoulder tackles. Coffey with a corner clothesline. Coffey follows that with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Samuels hammers down on the back of Coffey’s neck. Coffey with The Modified Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Coffey whips Samuels across the ring. Coffey goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Samuels holds onto the ropes. Samuels hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Samuels applies The Cobra Clutch. Coffey drives Samuels back first into the turnbuckles. Samuels with a forearm smash. Samuels with clubbing blows to Coffey’s back. Coffey responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coffey connects with The Sliding Uppercut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Coffey via Pinfall

– Pretty Deadly scoffs at Subculture in the backstage area.

Second Match: Stevie Turner vs. Laura Di Matteo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Turner backs Matteo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Turner decks Matteo with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Turner with a Spinning Neck Snap. Turner repeatedly kicks Matteo in the face. Turner applies a side headlock. Turner transitions into the cravate. Matteo with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Turner applies a rear chin lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Turner with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Turner kicks the back of Matteo’s head. Turner uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Turner with a Running Boot. Turner with a running forearm smash. Turner follows that with a sliding elbow strike for a two count. Matteo is displaying her fighting spirit. Turner nails Matteo with The Pump Kick for a two count. Turner applies a wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Turner applies the straight jacket hold. Matteo slings Turner across the ring. Matteo with a running clothesline. Matteo dropkicks Turner. Turner side steps Matteo into the turnbuckles. Turner tugs on Matteo’s hair. Turner Turner kicks Matteo in the back. Turner with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Turner connects with The Rope Assisted Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stevie Turner via Pinfall

– Kenny Williams interrupted Nathan Frazer’s training session at the NXT UK Performance Center.

– Blair Davenport Vignette.

– Next week on NXT UK, Tyler Bate will put his Heritage Cup Championship against Jack Starz. We will also see Jordan Devlin vs. The A-Kid.

Third Match: Teoman vs. Oliver Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Carter goes for a rear chin lock, but Teoman counters with a wrist lock. Teoman with a waist lock takedown. Teoman drops down on the canvas. Carter lunges over Teoman. Carter with a Headscissors Takeover. Carter talks smack to Teoman. Teoman kicks the left knee of Carter. Teoman slaps Carter in the face. Carter answers with a forearm smash. Carter punches Teoman in the back. Carter with a flurry of bodyshots. Carter blasts Teoman with a knife edge chop. Carter with a Leg Lariat. Carter clotheslines Teoman over the top rope. Teoman regroups on the outside. Carter with The Slingshot Pescado. Carter punches Teoman in the back. Carter with another knife edge chop. Carter slams Teoman’s head on the steel ring steps. Teoman slams the left shoulder of Carter on the ring steps.

Teoman rolls Carter back into the ring. Teoman with The Sliding Elbow Strike for a two count. Teoman attacks the left shoulder of Carter. Teoman with a forearm smash. Bodyshot Exchange. Teoman stomps on Carter’s back. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Carter with clubbing blows to Teoman’s back. Carter with a knife edge chop. Teoman kicks Carter in the gut. Teoman with a running forearm smash. Teoman repeatedly stomps on Carter’s back. Teoman applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Carter grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Teoman repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Carter. Teoman talks smack to Carter. Carter with a straight right hand. Carter drops Teoman with The Quebrada. Carter with two clotheslines.

Teoman with a liver punch. Teoman denies The Uranage Slam. Teoman decks Carter with a back elbow smash. Carter with a running forearm smash. Carter SuperKicks Teoman for a two count. Carter with a step through heel kick. Carter connects with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Carter applies a waist lock. Teoman with a back elbow smash. Teoman kicks Carter in the face. Teoman avoids The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Teoman hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Teoman makes Carter tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Teoman applies another CrossFace. Rohan Raja storms into the ring. Teoman begs Raja to hit him. Raja transitions into a ground and pound attack on Carter. Raja plants Carter with The CodeBreaker. Raja has joined forces with Teoman.

Winner: Teoman via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown In A Triple Threat Match

Coffey with a shoulder block to Dragunov. Brown rocks Coffey with a forearm smash. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Dragunov punches Coffey in the back. Dragunov with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Dragunov uppercuts Coffey. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Coffey whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Coffey with a Pop Up European Uppercut. Coffey with a Running Uppercut to Brown. Dragunov kicks Coffey in the face. Brown drops Coffey with The Big Boot. Brown Powerslams Dragunov. Brown with a knife edge chop. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Dragunov follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov with The Head & Arm Suplex. Brown goes for a Bodyslam, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov sweeps out the legs of Brown. Dragunov is raining down elbow smashes. Assisted German Suplex.

Coffey talks smack to Brown. Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown dropkicks Coffey. Coffey drives Brown back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with The SpineBuster. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Coffey refuses to let go of the hold. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Dragunov with a Running Boot. Draugnov grabs the right shoulder of Coffey. Dragunov and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Double Knife Edge Chop. Brown with a double clothesline. Brown with a Double Vertical Suplex. Brown punches Coffey in the back. Coffey back drops Brown to the floor. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with an arm-bar takedown. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Coffey decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with two chops. Dragunov hits The Bridging Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count. Dragunov stomps on Coffey’s chest. Dragunov is favoring his ribs.

Dragunov ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coffey with a lifting uppercut. Dragunov is throwing haymakers at Coffey. HeadButt Exchange. Brown with The Samoan Drop. Dragunov with The Senton Bomb. Dragunov matrix under a clothesline from Brown. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown responds with The SpineBuster into Coffey for a two count. Brown with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm/Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Brown kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov with a knee lift to Coffey. Dragunov is fired up. Dragunov with The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Coffey answers with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Coffey rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Coffey with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Coffey talks smack to Dragunov. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange.

Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Coffey with a Diving Uppercut. Coffey drops Dragunov with The Discus Lariat. Brown with The Pounce. Forearm/Shoulder Block Exchange. Coffey kicks Dragunov in the face. Brown Powerslams Coffey on the floor. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov tackles Brow. Dragunov with a stiff forearm smash. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Brown backs Draugnov into the turnbuckles. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Brown with The Double German Suplex. Coffey dodges The Big Boot. Coffey with The Electric Chair Slam. Coffey goes for The Discus Lariat, but Dragunov counters with a running uppercut. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Dragunov denies The Doctor Bomb. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Brown. Dragunov plants Brown with The Super Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, WALTER walks into the ring. Walter slaps Dragunov in the face. Walter applies The Rear Naked Choke. Walter stands tall over Dragunov with the NXT United Kingdom Championship to close the show.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

