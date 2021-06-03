WWE NXT UK Results 6/3/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Dragunov. Dragunov with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dragunov backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with a double leg takedown. Dragunov transition into a ground and pound attack. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dragunov with a wrist lock takedown. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dragunov. Dragunov blocks a boot from Dar. Dragunov with a SpineBuster. Dragunov applies an arm-bar. Dragunov transitions into a front face lock. Dar backs Dragunov into the ropes. Dar with two palm strikes. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Dragunov. Dragunov grabs the left shoulder of Dar. Dragunov drops Dar with a knife edge chop. Dragunov with a Jumping Boot. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes. Dar rolls Dragunov over for a two count. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Dar. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Dragunov. Dragunov can’t deliver The Constantine Special. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar dropkicks Dragunov off the ring apron.

Dar kicks Dragunov in the chest. Dar rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Dar goes into the cover for a one count. Dar throws Dragunov into the ropes. Dar kicks Dragunov in the back. Dar stomps on the left ankle of Dragunov. Dar applies the cravate. Dragunov with a wrist lock takedown. Dragunov with a short-arm clothesline. Dar thrust kicks the midsection of Dragunov. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dar toys around with Dragunov. Dar with an elbow smash. Dragunov brings Dar down to the mat. Dragunov with clubbing back fists. Dragunov with a knee lift. Dar repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov denies The Omoplata. Dar continues to kick Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with an elbow drop. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Dragunov is raining down back elbow smashes. Dragunov hits The Gotch Lift Suplex.

Dragunov and Dar are trading back and forth shots. Dragunov matrix under a clothesline from Dar. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Dar’s neck. Dragunov drops Dar with The Constantine Special for a two count. Dragunov kicks Dar in the face. Dar avoids The Flying Knee Drop. Dar with a running lariat across the back of Dragunov’s neck for a two count. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dragunov uses his elbow to break the grip. Dar kicks out the legs of Dragunov. Dar unloads a flurry of kicks. Dar scores a left jab. Dar talks smack to Dragunov. Dar paint brushes Dragunov. Dragunov is pissed. Second Forearm Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double palm strike. Dragunov with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Dragunov with a knee strike. Dragunov follows that with a PumpHandle Slam for a two count. Dar responds with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Dragunov counters with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Aoife Valkyrie Vignette.

– Tyler Bate Vignette.

Second Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Jack Starz For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Sam Stoker and Jack Starz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stoker backs Starz into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stoker backs Starz into the ropes. Stoker whips Starz across the ring. Stoker drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Stoker talks smack to Starz. Stoker with a side headlock takeover. Starz whips Stoker across the ring. Starz drops down on the canvas. Starz dropkicks Stoker. Starz with a deep arm-drag. Star applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Stoker drives his knee into the midsection of Starz. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Stoker with a double leg takedown. Assisted Elbow Drop. Howley uppercuts Starz. Howley whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Starz with the backslide cover for a two count. Starz dives over Howley. Starz tags in Frazer. Frazer runs into Howley. Shoulder Block Exchange. Frazer with a Hurricanrana. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Frazer with another deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar.

Howley backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. Frazer showcases his speed and athleticism. Howley kicks Frazer in the gut. Howley applies a side headlock. Stoker made the blind tag. Frazer whips Howley across the ring. Frazer dropkicks Howley. Stoker applies a waist lock. Frazer crawls under Stoker. Frazer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Frazer with a blistering chop. Stoker reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer slips over Stoker’s back. Frazer unloads two knife edge chops. Howley sends Frazer tumbling to the floor. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley slams Frazer’s head on the ring apron. Howley rolls Frazer back into the ring. Howley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Howley uppercuts Frazer. Howley tags in Stoker. Gut Punch Exchange. Stoker denies The SuperKick. Frazer with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Stoker tags in Howley.

Howley stops Frazer in his tracks. Howley launches Frazer over the top rope. Frazer with a shoulder block. Howley denies the sunset flip. Stoker and Starz are tagged in. Starz ducks a clothesline from Howley. Starz with a running forearm smash. Starz drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Starz with two leaping shoulder tackles to Stoker. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Starz follows that with a running uppercut. Starz with a Big Biel Throw. Stoker hammers down on the back of Starz neck. Stoker applies The Guillotine Choke. Starz with The Vertical Suplex. Frazer sends Howley tumbling to the floor. Frazer with The Apron MoonSault. Starz with a Modified TKO for a two count. Stoker decks Starz with a JawBreaker. Stoker sends Frazer crashing into the ringside barricade. Starz with a back elbow smash. Stoker tags in Howley. Starz goes for a PowerBomb, but Howley gets in the way. Howley tags in Stoker. Pretty Deadly connects with Spilt Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Third Match: Flash Morgan Webster w/Subculture vs. Joseph Conners w/Jinny

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Conners with a single leg takedown. Conners applies a toe and ankle hold. Webster slings Conners across the ring. Webster with a deep arm-drag. Webster with a single leg takedown. Webster follows that with a Flipping Reverse Senton Splash for a one count. Webster whips Conners across the ring. Webster dropkicks Conners. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Conners sends Webster face first into the canvas. Conners with two haymakers. Conners repeatedly slams Webster’s head on the canvas. Conners with a knee drop for a two count. Conners applies a wrist lock. Conners kicks Webster in the gut. Conners applies the chin bar. Conners hooks the outside leg for a two count. Webster with a chop/forearm combination. Webster ducks a clothesline from Conners. Webster rolls Conners over for a two count. Conners with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Conners with a Running Reverse Neck Snap for a two count.

Conners sends Webster face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Conners punches Webster in the back. Webster slams Conners head on the top turnbuckle pad. Webster with a forearm smash. Webster slips over Conners back. Webster and Conners are trading back and forth shots. Webster with two clotheslines. Webster with a Back Body Drop. Conners reverses out of the irish whip from Webster. Webster hits The Quebrada. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Conners regroups on the outside. Webster lands The SomerSault Plancha. Conners with an inside cradle for a two count. Webser HeadButts Conners. Jinny gives Conners the helmet. The referee admonishes Conners. Webster drops Conners with The Pump Knee Strike. Jinny knocks Webster off the top turnbuckle. Conners with The Straight Jacket NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joseph Conners via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Brown into the ropes. Brown applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Brown across the ring. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Brown. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block. Coffey with a gut punch. Brown answers with forearm shivers. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey holds onto the ropes. Coffey decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Brown dropkicks Coffey. Forearm Exchange. Brown HeadButts Coffey. Brown inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Coffey drives Brown leg first into the ring apron. Coffey runs Brown into the ringside barricade. Brown hammers down on the left hand of Coffey. Coffey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coffey with a forearm smash across the back of Brown. Coffey dumps Brown ribs first on the top rope. Brown regroups on the outside. Coffey dropkicks Brown off the apron.

Coffey repeatedly kicks Brown in the ribs. Coffey rolls Brown back into the ring. Coffey with another forearm across the back of Brown. Coffey repeatedly whips Brown into the turnbuckles. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Coffey hammers down on the ribs of Brown. Coffey applies a waist lock. Brown runs Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey drops Brown with a running forearm smash. Coffey repeatedly stomps on Brown’s chest. Brown with forearm shivers. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey follows that with a sliding elbow strike. Coffey is picking Brown apart. Coffey with a Flying Splash for a two count. Brown is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey headbutts the ribs of Brown. Coffey with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Coffey puts Brown on the top turnbuckle. HeadButt Exchange.

Brown sends Coffey crashing into the canvas. Brown with a flying shoulder tackle. Second Forearm Exchange. Brown avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block to the floor. Coffey talks smack to Brown. Shoulder Block Exchange. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff into the steel ring steps. Coffey rolls Brown back into the ring. Coffey with The Missile Dropkick. Brown denies The German Suplex. Coffey headbutts the back of Brown. Coffey levels Brown with The Body Avalanche. Coffey with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Brown with a Flapjack. Brown goes for The Doctor Bomb, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Coffey with Two Glasgow Sendoffs. Coffey clotheslines the back of Brown’s neck. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory. After the match, Ilja Dragunov appears on the stage and stares at Brown and Coffey to close the show.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

