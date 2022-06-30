WWE NXT UK Results 6/30/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Angel Hayze

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport backs Hayze into the ropes. Strong lockup. Davenport outpowers Hayze. Hayze applies a waist lock. Davenport with an arm-drag takeover. Hayze with a roll through escape. Hayze kicks the left shoulder of Davenport. Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayze with a running dropkick for a one count. Hayze applies a front face lock. Davenport with a wrist lock takedown. Hayze dives over Davenport. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Davenport avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Davenport with a basement dropkick. Davenport with clubbing blows to Hayze’s back. Davenport stomps on Hayze’s back. Davenport with a gut punch. Davenport is picking Hayze apart. Davenport whips Hayze across the ring. Davenport drops Hayze with a shoulder tackle for a two count.

Davenport applies a rear chin lock. Hayze with heavy bodyshots. Davenport punches Hayze in the back. Davenport sends Hayze to the corner. Davenport with a Running Enzuigiri. Davenport with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Davenport talks smack to Hayze. Davenport continues to punch Hayze in the back. Davenport with the irish whip. Hayze side steps Davenport into the turnbuckles. Hayze with a flying forearm smash. Hayze with a leaping back elbow smash. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Hayze delivers her combination offense. Hayze hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Davenport kicks Hayze in the face. Davenport with The Missile Dropkick. Hayze denies The Falcon Arrow. Hayze applies The Guillotine Choke. Davenport with a Vertical Suplex. Davenport connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Kenny Williams will battle Tiger Turan.

– Die Familie wants Oliver Carter to join their group.

– Mark Coffey challenges Noam Dar to a NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match.

Second Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Fallon Henley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Henley with a waist lock takedown. Henley applies a front face lock. McKenzie transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henley applies a hammerlock. Henley rolls McKenzie over for a two count. Test Of Strength. McKenzie with a single leg takedown. McKenzie applies a toe and ankle hold. Henley uses her feet to create separation. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship from both ladies. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henley with an arm-drag takeover. Rollup Exchange. McKenzie applies a side headlock. Henley reverses the hold. McKenzie whips Henley across the ring. Henley drops McKenzie with a shoulder tackle. McKenzie drops down on the canvas. McKenzie sends Henley into the ropes. Henley with a Counter Hip Toss. Henley with a deep arm-drag. McKenzie uppercuts Henley. McKenzie kicks Henley in the gut. McKenzie with clubbing blows to Henley’s back. McKenzie with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

McKenzie applies a rear chin lock. Henley with elbows into the midsection of McKenzie. McKenzie uppercuts Henley. Henley with a backslide cover for a two count. Henley rolls McKenzie over for a two count. McKenzie scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. McKenzie applies The Cobra Clutch. Henley breaks the grip. Forearm Exchange. Henley with a running elbow smash. Henley with a Spinning Face Plant for a two count. McKenzie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. McKenzie with two clotheslines. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Henley denies The German Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. McKenzie decks Henley with a back elbow smash. McKenzie sends Henley to the corner. Henley dives over McKenzie. Henly starts favoring her left knee. McKenzie delivers The Chop Block. McKenzie repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Henley. McKenzie with Two Knee Crushers. Henley connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory. After the match, Henley hugs McKenzie.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

Third Match: Wolfgang vs. Sha Samuels w/Noam Dar

Samuels is playing mind games with Wolfgang. Wolfgang launches Samuels across the ring. Wolfgang is throwing haymakers at Samuels. Wolfgang with a deep arm-drag. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang transitions into a wrist lock. Wolfgang with two shoulder blocks. Wolfgang with a Wrist Lock Slam. Wolfgang follows that with another shoulder block. Wolfgang with a deep arm-drag. Wolfgang maintains wrist control. Samuels with two haymakers. Samuels slams Wolfgang’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Samuels with two back elbow smashes. Samuels levels Wolfgang with The Body Avalanche. Samuels avoids The Spear. Wolfgang starts favoring his left shoulder. Samuels viciously works on the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Wolfgang with heavy bodyshots. Samuels answers with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Samuels with clubbing elbow smashes. Samuels kicks Wolfgang in the back. Samuels stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Samuels sends Wolfgang shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle.

Samuels repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Dar attacks Wolfgang behind the referee’s back. Wolfgang with a chop/toe kick combination. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang brings Samuels to the ring apron. Samuels slams the left shoulder of Wolfgang on the top rope. Samuels drops Wolfgang with a Running Lariat for a two count. Samuels with two elbow drops. Samuels with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Samuels punches Wolfgang. Wolfgang with The Kitchen Sink. Wolfgang with a Senton Splash. Wolfgang goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Samuels lands back on his feet. Samuels applies a top wrist lock. Wolfgang sends Samuels across the ring. Wolfgang side steps Samuels into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with three haymakers. Wolfgang with a knife edge chop. Samuels decks Wolfgang with a back elbow smash.

Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang gets distracted by Dar. Wolfgang goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Samuels counters with The SpineBuster for a two count. Samuels is displaying his frustration. Samuels goes for a Bodyslam, but Wolfgang lands back on his feet. Wolfgang Spears Samuels. Dar fans Samuels on the outside. Samuels denies The SuperPlex. Samuels with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Samuels is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Samuels goes for The Flying Splash, but Wolfgang gets his knees up in the air. Wolfgang with two clotheslines. Wolfgang whips Samuels across the ring. Wolfgang with a Back Body Drop. Wolfang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang follows that with a Running Crossbody Block. Wolfgang kicks Dar off the apron. Wolfgang connects with The Buckshot Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wolfgang via Pinfall

As @trentseven is being escorted out of the arena, @sam_gradwell steps up to tell Seven how he really feels about him. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/lDQqc7bgJf — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 30, 2022

Trent Seven Segment

Thank you. Thank you so much. I heard a little chant there of why Trent, why? Why Trent, Why? Good question. I am going to use visual aids to explain exactly, why Trent, why? Can we have the screen, please? Turn yourselves to the screen. Oh, yes. It’s beautiful. It’s just beautiful, isn’t it? It’s the best low blow ever. Look at the position, one knee. Oh, it’s a work of art. Listen, more importantly than that, as well, represents a turning point. That right there is the most important moment in British Sports. It is, and you know it is, because it’s the moment that Trent Seven saved the industry. Please, thank you. It’s the moment that saved the industry and you know full well that that’s the truth, because this place was dead. This studio was a ghost town, and now look at you all. Now look at you all back. The largest crowd in NXT UK BT Sports History is here because Trent Seven is on top.

On top, come here, focus, it’s a fact. This is where I like to be, right here, right at the top, right in the middle, the center of attention. Tyler Bate is done. Now, who is the center of attention now? And we were the center of attention as British Strong Style, and Moustache Mountain touring the world, selling out every arena, promoters begging us to be on their shows, please, we need you. Yes, you did. That’s the reason why you need to understand that it’s not me that changed, it’s Tyler that changed. I never lost my killer instinct. I was always willing to do whatever it takes to win, but Tyler Bate lost his bottle. Tyler Bate lost his nerve. That will to win, it’s gone. I’ll tell you why it’s gone. It’s all that rubbish sitting in the field, hugging a tree, because you know full well you are not coming back to NXT UK and you know full well, he’s not going to come back and fight me. He won’t come back, because Tyler Bate lost his fighting spirit. Tyler Bate is the little weak boy and I am NXT UK. I am this brand. I am NXT. I am British Strong Style. I am Moustache Mountain.

