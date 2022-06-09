WWE NXT UK Results 6/9/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Kenny Williams vs. Mark Andrews

Williams is playing mind games with Andrews. Andrews dropkicks Williams off the ring apron. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews rolls Williams back into the ring. Andrews with a forearm smash. Andrews with a Pump Kick. Andrews blocks a boot from Williams. Andrews with a deep arm-drag. Andrews applies an arm-bar. Andrews backs Williams into the ropes. Williams rakes the eyes of Andrews. Williams headbutts the midsection of Andrews. Williams whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Williams. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews wraps the left leg of Williams around the middle rope. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Williams slaps Andrews in the face. Andrews responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Williams kicks the left knee of Andrews. Williams sends Andres shoulder first into the steel ring post. Williams with The Swinging Arm-Ringer on the ring apron.

Williams rolls Andrews back into the ring. Williams repeatedly stomps on Andrews chest. Andrews with a knife edge chop. Williams punches Andrews in the back. Williams with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Williams fish hooks Andrews. Williams applies a chin lock. Williams punches Andrews in the back. Williams goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews with a Belly to Back Suplex. Williams hyperextends the right shoulder of Andrews on the top rope. Williams kicks the right wrist of Andrews. Williams with a wrist lock. Williams repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Andrews. Williams slams the right shoulder of Andrews on the canvas. Williams rams his boot across Andrews face. Williams continues to punch Andrews in the back. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Andrews. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Williams works on the right shoulder of Andrews. Andrews is displaying his fighting spirit. Andrews with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Williams. Andrews denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Williams kicks the right shoulder of Andrews. Williams goes for a GourdBuster, but Andrews counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Andrews with a Chop/Hamstrick Kick Combination. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Williams. Andrews kicks out the legs of Williams. Andrews with a blistering chop. Andrews with a Double Foot Stomp.Williams denies The Uranage Slam. Williams hammers down on the right shoulder of Andrews. Andrews drops Williams with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Andrews and Williams are trading back and forth shots.

Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews avoids The Rebound Lariat. Andrews goes for The Stundog Millionaire, but Williams counters with The X-Plex. Andrews negates The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Andrews with The Victory Roll for a two count. Williams pump kicks the right shoulder of Andrews. Williams hits The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Williams stomps on Andrews chest. Williams puts Andrews on the top turnbuckle. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Andrews HeadButts Williams. Williams rolls out to the apron. Andrews punches Williams. Andrews drives Williams shoulder first into the top rope. Williams delivers the hop block. Williams gets Andrews in position for The Bad Luck. Williams gets distracted by Tiger Turan. Williams takes a swipe at Turan. Andrews connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mark Andrews via Pinfall

– Mark Coffey was unable to provide us with an update on the status of Joe Coffey following his recent hiatus.

– Lash Legend had a backstage confrontation with Myla Grace.

– Next week on NXT UK, Noam Dar & Sha Samuels will battle Wolfgang & Damon Kemp.

Second Match: Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Tate Mayfairs & Oli Blake

Primate and Tate Mayfairs will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Primate backs Mayfairs into the turnbuckles. Primate talks smack to Mayfairs. Mayfairs applies a side headlock. Primate goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mayfairs lands back on his feet. Mayfairs sends Primate into the ropes. Mayfairs dropkicks Primate. Mayfairs applies a wrist lock. Mayfairs tags in Blake. Blake kicks Primate in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Primate reverses out of the irish whip from Blake. Primate with a corner clothesline. Primate whips Blake across the ring. Primate scores the elbow knockdown. Primate repeatedly stomps on Blake’s chest. Primate with a straight right hand. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone with forearm shivers across the back of Blake. T-Bone with a BackBreaker. T-Bone follows that with a Delayed Vertical Suplex.

T-Bone sends Blake face first into the top turnbuckle pad. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Blake. Primate follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Primate slams Blake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. Symbiosis delivers their combination offense. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. T-Bone applies a front face lock. Blake is fingertips away from Mayfairs. Blake rolls under a clothesline from T-Bone. Blake tags in Mayfairs. Mayfairs ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Mayfairs unloads a flurry of strikes. Mayfairs drops T-Bone with a Pump Knee Strike for a one count. Mayfairs ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. T-Bone levels Mayfairs with a Big Lariat. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone Powerslams Mayfairs. Primate connects with The Diving HeadButt to pickup the victory. After the match, Symbiosis turns their back on Eddie Dennis.

Winner: Symbiosis via Pinfall

Third Match: Amale vs. Eliza Alexander w/Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Amale into the turnbuckles. Alexander tugs on Amale’s hair. The referee admonishes Alexander. Strong lockup. Amale sends Alexander across the ring. Amale drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Alexander kicks Amale in the gut. Alexander with a Straight Boot. Amale with a Running NeckBreaker. Amale taunts Brookside. Amale with a low dropkick for a two count. Amale punches Alexander in the back. Amale with The Butterfly Suplex. Brookside pulls Alexander out of the ring. Amale runs after Alexander. Amale avoids the elbow drop. Amale gets distracted by Brookside. Alexander slams Amale’s head on the middle rope. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander poses for the crowd. Alexander punches Amale in the back. Alexander kicks Amale in the face. Alexander is choking Amale with her boot. Alexander with a Knee Lift. Alexander continues to punch Amale in the back. Amale regroups on the outside.

Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander grabs Amale’s hair. Alexander with a sharp knee strike. Alexander toys around with Amale. Alexander applies The Camel Clutch. Alexander drives Amale face first into the canvas. Alexander goes back to The Camel Clutch. Amale with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Alexander sends Amale to the corner. Amale kicks Alexander in the face. Amale with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Amale ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Amale with a running clothesline. Amale scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander answers with a forearm smash. Alexander with the irish whip. Amale side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Amale ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Amale with a Side Slam for a two count. Amale sends Alexander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Amale delivers Two Pump Kicks. Amale ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Amale rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander kicks the left knee of Amale. Alexander connects with The Sliding Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eliza Alexander via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Ivy Nile For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Nile into the ropes. Satomura with a side headlock takeover. Nile gets back to a vertical base. Nile with a rolling toe and ankle hold. Satomura with two up kicks. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Satomura with a top wrist lock takedown. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Nile with The Northern Lights Suplex. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Satomura with a single leg takedown. Satomura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nile grapples around Satomura. Satomura grabs a side headlock. Satomura with a drop toe hold. Satomura applies a front face lock. Nile drives Satomura back first into the turnbuckles. Satomura with Three Knee Lifts. Satomura punches Nile in the back. Satomura sends Nile to the corner. Satomura with a flying forearm smash. Satomura with a GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Satomura applies the sitting abdominal stretch.

Satomura kicks Nile in the back. Nile applies a side headlock. Nile with a side headlock takeover. Satomura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nile with a handstand escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Satomura applies a side headlock. Nile whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura runs into Nile. Satomura with a forearm smash. Satomura drops Nile with a shoulder tackle. Satomura goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Nile counters with The Fallaway Slam. Nile starts doing push ups on Satomura’s back. Nile applies a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Nile with a back heel trip. Nile slaps Satomura’s shoulders. Nile applies a Modified SurfBoard Stretch. Nile with a foot stomp for a two count. Satomura kicks Nile in the gut. Satomura with a Mid-Kick. Satomura with a back heel trip. Satomura follows that with a double knee drop. Satomura applies The Kimura Lock. Mid-Kick Exchange. Nile hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Nile goes back to a front face lock. Satomura drives her knee into the midsection of Nile. Satomura with two uppercuts. Nile reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Satomura with The Spin Kick. Nile delivers her combination offense. Nile with a flying forearm smash. Nile with a Jumping Side Kick in the corner. Nile connects The Dragon Sleeper Cutter for a two count. Nile applies a waist lock. Satomura with three sharp elbow strikes. Satomura with The Overhead Kick. Nile responds with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Nile with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Nile applies a side headlock. Nile hammers down on the back of Satomura’s neck. Satomura drops Nile with The Mid-Kick. Satomura with The DDT. Satomura with The Scorpio Rising for a two count. Nile denies The Death Valley Driver. Nile applies The Dragon Sleeper. Satomura rolls Nile over to pickup the victory. After the match, Satomura hugs Nile to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

