First Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn

McKenzie immediately backs Dawn into the turnbuckles. McKenzie unloads a flurry of strikes. Dawn turns McKenzie over. Dawn with clubbing blows to McKenzie’s back. Dawn uppercuts McKenzie. Dawn goes for The O’Connor Roll, but McKenzie holds onto the ropes. McKenzie with a basement dropkick. McKenzie whips Dawn into the turnbuckles. McKenzie dropkicks Dawn. McKenzie drops Dawn with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Dawn with two sharp elbow strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, McKenzie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dawn answers with a shoulder block. Dawn slams McKenzie’s head on the top rope. Dawn repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Dawn hammers down on the back of McKenzie’s neck for a two count.

Dawn kicks McKenzie in the ribs. Dawn with The Running Meteora for a two count. Dawn goes for a Snap Vertical Suplex, McKenzie counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Dawn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dawn goes into the cover for a two count. McKenzie with forearm shivers. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Dawn dumps McKenzie out of the ring. Dawn blasts McKenzie with The PK. Dawn throws McKenzie into the ringside barricade. Dawn goes for a Running Meteora, but McKenzie ducks out of the way. McKenzie rolls Dawn back into the ring. McKenzie with forearm shivers. Dawn blocks a boot from McKenzie.

McKenzie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. McKenzie hits The Cutter for a two count. Dawn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dawn sends McKenzie to the corner. McKenzie kicks Dawn in the face. McKenzie goes for The Spear, but Dawn counters with a Knee Lift. Dawn delivers The Back Drop Driver. McKenzie denies The Call Of The Quarters. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Dawn. McKenzie Spears Dawn for a two count. Dawn with The RoundHouse Kick. Dawn gets in a deep trance. McKenzie applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dawn rolls McKenzie over for a two count. McKenzie with a Release German Suplex. McKenzie connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

Second Match: Tyler Bate (c) w/Trent Seven vs. Jack Starz For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate with a side headlock takeover. Starz answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Bate grabs the right shoulder of Starz. Starz goes for a Hip Toss, but Bate counters with the courting hold. Bate with an arm-bar takedown. Bate slams Starz back on the canvas. Bate keeps grasp of the courting hold. Starz whips Bate across the ring. Starz drops down on the canvas. Starz leapfrogs over Bate. Bate goes for a dropkick, but Starz holds onto the ropes. Starz with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Starz dropkicks Bate. Starz applies a side headlock. Bate whips Starz across the ring. Bate dropkicks Starz for a two count. Bate hooks the outside leg for a one count as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haymaker/Uppercut Exchange. Bate thrust kicks the midsection of Starz. Starz reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate crawls under Starz. Test Of Strength. Bate crawls under a clothesline from Starz. Bate with a double leg takedown. Bate rolls Starz over to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate applies the cravate. Starz sends Bate to the corner. Following a snap takeover, Starz runs into Bate. Shoulder Block Exchange. Starz with a Running Uppercut. Starz with a Back Body Drop. Bate side steps Starz into the turnbuckles. Uppercut Exchange. Starz with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Air Plane Spin Exchange. Starz with a Pop Up Uppercut. Starz rolls Bate over for a two count. Bate goes for The La Magistral, but Starz counters with a pinning combination to tie things up.

FOURTH ROUND

Starz applies The Boston Crab. Bate with a headscissors takeover. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate with a Rebound Lariat. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory. After the match, Mark Coffey walks into the ring. Coffey sucker punches Bate. Coffey retreats to the outside.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Tyler Bate (2-1) via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Mark Andrews will battle Lewis Howley. If Andrews Wins, Subculture Will Get A NXT UK Tag Team Title Match. Also, Eddie Dennis will battle Trent Seven.

– Kenny Williams Vignette.

Third Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Mila Smidt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smidt grabs the left leg of Valkyrie. Valkyrie rolls back to a vertical base. Strong lockup. Valkyrie with an arm-bar takedown for a one count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Smidt with an arm-drag takedown for a two count. Valkyrie with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Valkyrie hyperextends the left shoulder of Smidt. Valkyrie applies a double wrist lock. Smidt whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie leapfrogs over Smidt. Valkyrie dropkicks Smidt. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Valkyrie applies an arm-bar. Smidt backs Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie decks Smidt with a back elbow smash.

Smidt with a Judo Throw. Smidt with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie drives Smidt back first into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with clubbing shoulder blocks. Smidt reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Smidt goes for the monkey flip, but Valkyrie cartwheels back onto her feet. Valkyrie with clubbing palm strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Smidt. Smidt with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Jinny appears on the stage. Valkyrie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie kicks Smidt in the chest. Valkyrie with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie connects with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory. After the match, Valkyrie stares at Jinny.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jordan Devlin vs. The A-Kid

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid rolls out of a wrist lock from Devlin. Devlin with a wrist lock takedown. Kid applies the headscissors neck lock. Devlin grapevines the legs of Kid. Front Face Lock Exchange. Kid rolls Devlin over for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Devlin signals for the test of strength. Devlin kicks Kid in the gut. Devlin punches Kid in the back. Kid scores the ankle pick. Devlin kicks Kid in the face. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Devlin. Test Of Strength. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a side headlock. Devlin sends Kid to the corner. Kid kicks Devlin in the gut. Kid with a flying arm-drag. Rollup Exchange. Kid with a monkey flip. Devlin sends Kid crashing to the outside. Devlin bodyslams Kid on the floor. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Devlin with an elbow drop for a two count. Devlin sends Kid into the ropes. Devlin with a forearm shot across the back of Kid. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kid kicks the left knee of Devlin. Devlin with a basement dropkick. Devlin applies the cravate. Devlin drives his knee into Kid’s back. Devlin with more forearms across the back of Kid. Devlin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Devlin. Kid with a Running Enzuigiri. Kid slams the left shoulder of Devlin on the top rope. Kid drops Devlin with The Slingshot Cutter. Devlin sends Kid to the corner. Kid with a Flying Arm-Drag. Kid dropkicks Devlin. Devlin denies The Ground and Pound Attack. Kid with The Bridging Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Kid applies The Guillotine Choke. Devlin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Second Roll Up Exchange. Kid with The Roll Through Northern Lights Suplex. Kid goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Devlin gets his knee up in the air. Devlin with The Uranage Slam. Devlin goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Kid counters with The Triangle Choke.

Devlin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin and Kid ae trading back and forth shots. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Devlin with The Standing Spanish Fly. Kid responds with The Omoplata. Devlin reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Devlin slaps Kid in the chest. Kid drops Devlin with The Superman Forearm for a two count. Kid kicks Devlin in the face. Kid with an Open Palm Strike. Kid with a German Suplex. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Devlin holds onto the ropes. Devlin HeadButts Kid. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Devlin uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Devlin. Devlin dropkicks the steel ring steps into Kid’s knees. Devlin hits The Knee Crusher on the ring steps. Kid avoids the referee’s ten count. Devlin kicks Kid in the face. Kid drills Devlin with The Canadian Destroyer. Devlin denies The Flying Knee Strike. Devlin applies The Irish Cloverleaf. Kid grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin negates The Omoplata. Devlin grapevines the legs of Kid. Devlin makes Kid tap out by viciously bending his right knee.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Submission

