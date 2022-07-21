WWE NXT UK Results 7/21/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Isla Dawn vs. Fallon Henley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn tugs on Henley’s hair. Dawn kicks Henley in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Dawn headbutts the midsection of Henley. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley decks Dawn with a back elbow smash. Henley thrust kicks the midsection of Dawn. Henley ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Dawn applies a front face lock. Henley with a Swinging Arm-Drag. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker for a two count. Henley punches Dawn in the back. Henley goes for a Bodyslam, but Dawn lands back on her feet. Dawn uppercuts the back of Henley. Henley reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Dawn side steps Henley into the turnbuckles. Dawn with a shoulder block. Dawn slams Henley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn uppercuts Henley. Dawn is mauling Henley in the corner. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike.

Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn uppercuts the back of Henley’s neck. Dawn with The PK for a two count. Dawn drives Henley face first into the canvas. Henley with heavy bodyshots. Henley ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Henley goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dawn holds onto the ropes. Henley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Henley with a toe kick. Henley kicks the left knee of Dawn. Henley with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of Henley. Dawn pulls Henley down to the mat. Dawn stomps on Henley’s chest. Dawn applies a straight jacket hold. Henley backs Dawn into the turnbuckles. Henley with a snap mare escape. Second Forearm Exchange. Henley with a Spinning Face Plant. Henley with a leaping back elbow smash. Henley follows that with a running clothesline. Dawn drives Henley face first into the middle rope. Dawn delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn connects with The Half Nelson Side Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

– Meiko Satomura has accepted Sarray’s challenge to a singles match.

– Next week on NXT UK, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen will put their NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the line against Wild Boar & Mark Andrews

– Amale confronted Blair Davenport at the NXT UK Performance Centre. Amale says that she’s going to unleash her anger against Davenport in the ring.

A distraught @Shasamuels is left with nothing when all of his fellow Superstars cash in on their #NXTUK #HeritageCup bets. pic.twitter.com/fm21aL2wt3 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 21, 2022

Second Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Morrell escapes the hold. Strong lockup. Mastiff with an arm-ringer. Mastiff applies a wrist lock. Morrell showcases his speed and agility. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Morrell drop steps into a side headlock. Mastiff whips Morrell across the ring. Mastiff drops Morrell with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff goes for a Hip Toss, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Tip Up by Mastiff. Mastiff punches Morrell in the back. Mastiff with a Belly to Back Suplex. Mastiff with a clubbing forearm across the back of Morrell. Mastiff hammers down on the back of Morrell’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Mastiff applies the nerve hold. Mastiff drives Morrell face first into the canvas. Morrell with a handstand escape. Mastiff blocks a boot from Morrell. Mastiff catches Morrell in mid-air.

Mastiff with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Mastiff whips Morrell across the ring. Mastiff headbutts the midsection of Morrell. Mastiff with two forearm smashes. Mastiff sends Morrell into the ropes. Mastiff denies The Sunset Flip. Mastiff goes for a German Suplex, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell dropkicks Mastiff. Mastiff goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Morrell ducks out of the way. Morrell with a Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Morrell dropkicks Mastiff to the floor. Morrell hits The Fosbury Flop. Morrell rolls Mastiff back into the ring. Morrell slips over Mastiff’s back. Mastiff sends Morrell chest first into the canvas. Mastiff PowerBombs Morrell. Mastiff connects with The Rolling Senton for a two count. Mastiff with another Rolling Senton. Mastiff plants Morrell with a Running Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dave Mastiff via Pinfall

Third Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Nina Samuels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Samuels backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Samuels buries her shoulder into the midsection of McKenzie. McKenzie kicks Samuels in the face. McKenzie with a Flying Hurricanrana. McKenzie with clubbing shoulder blocks. Samuels answers with The Sunset Flip. Samuels dribbles McKenzie’s face against the canvas. McKenzie repeatedly stomps on Samuels chest. Samuels uses her feet to create separation. Samuels kicks McKenzie in the chest. Samuels fish hooks McKenzie. Samuels gets McKenzie tied up in the ropes. Samuels dropkicks the back of McKenzie for a two count. Samuels is putting the boots to McKenzie. Samuels with Two Hair Biel Throws.

Samuels repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. McKenzie with heavy bodyshots. Samuels scores a big haymaker for a two count. Samuels puts McKenzie on the top turnbuckle. Samuels slaps McKenzie in the face. McKenzie tees off on Samuels. McKenzie sends Samuels crashing to the outside. McKenzie with a Running Forearm Smash. McKenzie pulls Samuels back into the ring. McKenzie with Two Hair Biel Throws of her own. McKenzie hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Samuels avoids The Spear. Samuels rolls McKenzie over for a two count. McKenzie slaps Samuels in the face. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Samuels. McKenzie with a German Suplex. McKenzie connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

#NXTUK Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR sits across from his next challenger @WolfgangYoung as the two discuss their upcoming title showdown. pic.twitter.com/snPWsndwkc — NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 21, 2022

Fourth Match: Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell

Seven throws his towel at Gradwell before the bell rings. Seven kicks Gradwell in the gut. Gradwell dumps Seven out of the ring. Gradwell lands The Suicide Dive. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Gradwell with a knife edge chop. Gradwell uppercuts Seven. Gradwell punches Seven. Gradwell pulls Seven out of the ring. Gradwell bodyslams Seven on the floor. Gradwell rolls Seven back into the ring. Seven with a back fist. Seven clotheslines Gradwell off the ring apron. Seven ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Seven with a German Suplex for a two count. Seven punches Gradwell in the back. Seven kicks Gradwell in the face. Seven kicks Gradwell in the ribs. Seven applies a wrist lock. Seven repeatedly kicks Gradwell in the face. Chop/Gut Punch Exchange. Seven kicks Gradwell in the gut. Gradwell applies a wrist lock. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Gradwell with The Butterfly Suplex. Gradwell follows that with a running forearm smash.

Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell clotheslines Seven over the top rope. Gradwell with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Gradwell with two haymakers. Gradwell rolls Seven back into the ring. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. Seven poses for the crowd. Seven kicks Gradwell in the face. Seven rolls Gradwell back into the ring. Gradwell with a knife edge chop. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Seven’s back. Seven denies The SuperPlex. Gradwell with a chop/haymaker combination. Gradwell with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Seven regroups on the outside. Gradwell prevents Seven from running away. Gradwell punches Seven. Seven with a Knee Crusher into the steel ring steeps. Seven tosses Gradwell back into the ring.

Seven removes Gradwell left knee brace. Seven repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gradwell. Seven applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Gradwell reverses the pressure. Seven grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gradwell drops Seven with The STO for a two count. Gradwell talks smack to Seven. Gradwell is raining down haymakers. Gradwell applies a front face lock. Seven rakes the eyes of Gradwell. Seven delivers the chop block. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Seven grabs Gradwell’s knee brace. Gradwell with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Gradwell grabs the knee brace. The referee admonishes Gradwell. Seven nails Gradwell with the low blow. Seven plants Gradwell with The Seven Star Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Seven runs away from Tyler Bate.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

