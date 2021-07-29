WWE NXT UK Results 7/29/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Tristan Archer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin applies a side headlock. Archer whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin drops Archer with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Devlin with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Archer with a fireman’s carry takeover. Devlin maintains wrist control. Devlin with a roll through escape. Devlin dropkicks Archer for a two count. Devlin puts his leg on the back of Archer’s neck. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Archer rocks Devlin with a forearm smash. Archer drives his knee into the midsection of Devlin. Devlin kicks Archer in the face. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Devlin whips Archer across the ring. Devlin scores the elbow knockdown. Devlin pulls Archer to the center of the ring. Devlin with the elbow drop. Devlin with a chop/forearm combination. Devlin follows that with an Elevated Drop Back Breaker. Archer with forearm shivers. Archer sends Devlin to the corner. Devlin dives over Archer. Devlin with a running elbow smash.

Devlin uppercuts Archer. Devlin applies a rear chin lock. Devlin drives his elbow into Archer’s forehead. Devlin applies the cravate. Archer with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Archer decks Devlin with a back elbow smash. Archer clotheslines Devlin. Archer bodyslams Devlin. Archer goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Devlin gets his knees up in the air. Archer launches Devlin over the top rope. Archer with a knee lift. Archer hits The CodeBreaker in the ropes for a two count. Devlin denies The GTS. Devlin HeadButts Archer. Devlin connects with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory. After the match, Devlin pokes fun at A-Kid’s challenge for an 30-Minute Iron-Man Match. The A-Kid hobbles down to the ring on crutches. It was a rouse, pal, A-Kid is completely medically cleared. Kid viciously attacks Devlin. Kid ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Kid dropkicks Devlin. Kid clotheslines Devlin over the top rope. Kid swings the crutch at Devlin.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

Second Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Jinny w/Joseph Conners

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie regains wrist control. Jinny applies the headscissors neck lock. Valkyrie with a back heel trip. Jinny kicks Valkyrie in the face. Valkyrie dives over Jinny. Valkyrie with the sunset flip for a two count. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Valkyrie with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jinny punches Valkyrie in the back. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Jinny avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie gets distracted by Conners. Jinny attacks Valkyrie from behind. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. Jinny with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie whips Jinny across the ring. Jinny drops Valkyrie with a shoulder tackle. Valkyrie drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie leapfrogs over Jinny. Valkyrie sweeps out the legs of Jinny.

Conners trips Valkyrie from the outside. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Conners talks smack to Valkyrie. Following a snap mare takeover, Jinny hyperextends the left shoulder of Valkyrie. Jinny with a Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Jinny grabs both shoulders of Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Jinny in the jaw. Valkyrie with a shoulder block. Valkyrie rocks Jinny with a forearm smash. Valkyrie with The Hip Toss for a two count. Valkyrie with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jinny tugs on Valkyrie’s hair. Jinny sends Valkyrie face first into the canvas. Jinny. applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Jinny denies The Omoplata. Jinny kicks Valkyrie in the face.

Valkyrie with an open palm strike. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. Jinny talks smack to Valkyrie. Slap Exchange. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jinny. Valkyrie with two clotheslines. Valkyrie drops Jinny with The Big Boot. Jinny fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jinny punches Valkyrie in the back. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Valkyrie connects with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Valkyrie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Conners continues to run interference. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Valkyrie with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyrie rocks Conners with a forearm smash. Jinny with a forearm shot across the back of Valkyrie’s neck. Jinny plants Valkyrie with The Ripcord Rolling Liger Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Third Match: Stevie Turner vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following two snap mare takeovers, James maintains wrist control. Turner runs James into the ropes. Turner applies a side headlock. James runs Turner. James lunges over Turner. James matrix under a clothesline from Turner. James rolls Turner over for a one count. James dropkicks Turner. James applies a wrist lock. Turner pulls James down to the mat. Turner repeatedly stomps on James chest. Turner with clubbing elbow smashes. Turner rams James face across the middle strand.

Turner repeatedly rams her boot across James face. Turner goes for The Face Wash, but James rolls her over for a two count. Turner nails James with The Pump Kick for a two count. Turner tugs on James hair. Turner is picking James apart. James with heavy bodyshots. James decks Turner with a JawBreaker. James ducks a clothesline from Turner. James with two diving shoulder tackles. James dropkicks Turner. James with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Turner uses her feet to create separation. Turner side steps James into the turnbuckles. Turner kicks James in the back. Turner with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Turner with a Diving Lariat. Turner connects with The 4D to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stevie Turner via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis

Symbiosis attacks Moustache Mountain before the bell rings. Bate pulls out nunchucks out of his jacket. The referee admonishes Bate. Trent Seven and Tyson T-Bone will start things off. T-Bone kicks Seven in the gut. T-Bone punches Seven in the back. T-Bone slams Seven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Seven kicks T-Bone in the face. Seven slams T-Bone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Seven slaps T-Bone in the chest. T-Bone applies a side headlock. Seven whips T-Bone across the ring. T-Bone drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. T-Bone stomps on Seven’s chest. Seven drops down on the canvas. Seven with a Diving Crossbody Block. Seven bodyslams T-Bone. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Seven brings T-Bone to the corner. Bate tags himself in. Rolling Senton/Assisted Swanton Bomb Combination for a two count. Bate scores a right right jab Bate applies an arm-bar. Bate with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate with a straight right hand. Bate applies a wrist lock. Bate tags in Seven. T-Bone backs Seven into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dennis trips Seven from the outside.

Seven ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. T-Bone denies The Seven Star Lariat. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone dumps Seven face first on the top rope. Primate with a SpringBoard Double Sledge. Primate punches Seven. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Seven. Primate slams Seven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone with a forearm smash. T-Bone drives his knee into the midsection of Seven. T-Bone whips Seven into the turnbuckles. Seven is displaying his fighting spirit. T-Bone drops Seven with The SpineBuster. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone catapults Seven into a forearm smash from Primate. Primate with another SpringBoard Double Sledge for a two count. Primate applies a rear chin lock. Primate drives his elbow into Seven’s face. Primate kicks Seven in the face. Primate is choking Seven with his boot. Primate is throwing haymakers at Seven. Primate slams Seven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Symbiosis pulls Seven down to the mat. Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

T-Bone with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. T-Bone applies a rear chin lock. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. T-Bone kicks the left knee of Seven. Seven dropkicks T-Bone. Seven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dennis wisely pulls Bate off the ring apron. Bate drops Dennis with Bop. Seven ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Seven chops the left knee of T-Bone. Seven creates distance with The DDT. Bate and Primate are tagged in. Bate unloads a flurry of shots. Primate reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Primate blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a diving elbow strike. Bate follows that with a running elbow smash. Bate catches Primate in mid-air. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Primate rises back on his feet. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bate hits The Air Plane Spin. Dropkick/Fallaway Slam Combination. Bate kicks Primate in the gut. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count.

T-Bone kicks Seven off the apron. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone blocks from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. T-Bone catches Bate in mid-air. T-Bone with a Release German Suplex. T-Bone with The Running Powerslam. T-Bone tags in Primate. T-Bone lands The Suicide Dive. Primate with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Primate argues with the referee. Bate shoves Primate. Primate launches Bate over the top rope. Bate applies The Head & Arm Clutch on the top rope. Dennis delivers The Seven’s Bridge into the ringside barricade. Dennis rolls Bate back into the ring. Symbiosis connects with their Pop Up PowerBomb/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Primate dumps Seven out of the ring. Primate goes for another Pop Up PowerBomb, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with The Rebound Double Clothesline. Seven tags himself in. Bate wipes out Dennis and T-Bone with The Top Rope Plancha. Seven nails Primate with The Back Fist. Seven delivers The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Moustache Mountain plants Primate with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Burning Hammer Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Pretty Deadly gives Moustache Mountain a standing ovation to close the show.

Winner: Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

