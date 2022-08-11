WWE NXT UK Results 8/11/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Oliver Carter vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Die Familie In A First Round Match In The Vacant WWE NXT UK Championship Tournament

Carter attacks Die Familie before the bell rings. Carter is throwing haymakers at Dempsey. Dempsey with a knee lift. Dempsey punches Carter in the back. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Dempsey uppercuts Carter. Carter with a straight right hand. Dempsey kicks Carter in the gut. Uppercut Exchange. Carter with forearm shivers. Dempsey kicks the left knee of Carter. Carter buries his elbow into the midsection of Dempsey. Carter with an Overhead Kick. Carter clotheslines Dempsey over the top rope. Carter with The Slingshot Pescado. Carter rolls Dempsey back into the ring. Dempsey with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Dempsey works on the left leg of Carter. Carter with two haymakers. Dempsey with a single leg takedown. Dempsey applies a leg lock. Dempsey grapevines the legs of Carter. Carter punches Dempsey in the back. Dempsey stomps on Carter’s chest. Carter with clubbing blows to Dempsey’s back. Carter unloads two knife edge chops.

Dempsey reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter slips off the middle rope. Carter starts favoring his left knee. Dempsey stomps on the left knee of Carter. Dempsey slams the left leg of Carter on the canvas. Dempsey with a Grapevine Stretch. Dempsey repeatedly falls into the canvas for added pressure. Dempsey kicks Carter in the face. Dempsey uppercuts Carter. Carter is displaying his fighting spirit. Dempsey ducks a clothesline from Carter. Dempsey with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Dempsey stomps on Carter’s back. Dempsey grabs the left leg of Carter. Dempsey stands on Carter’s face. Dempsey applies The Knee Bar. Carter uses his feet to create separation. Dempsey applies a leg lock. Palm Strike Exchange.

Dempsey with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Dempsey applies The Stretch Muffler. Carter with forearm shivers. Dempsey dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Carter kicks Dempsey in the face. Dempsey hammers down on the back of Carter’s left knee. Dempsey hits The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Carter avoids The Knee Bar. Carter with two leaping forearm smashes. Carter with a Back Body Drop. Dempsey kicks Carter in the face. Carter drops Dempsey with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Carter HeadButts Dempsey. Carter with a knife edge chop. Carter whips Dempsey across the ring. Carter goes for a SuperKick, but Dempsey holds onto the ropes. Carter denies the single leg crab. Dempsey blocks The Pump Kick. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Carter goes for The PK, but his knee gives out. Dempsey delivers The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey applies a single leg crab. Carter rolls Dempsey over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Oliver Carter via Pinfall

– Sid Scala tells Tyler Bate to not interfere in any of Trent Seven’s tournament matches going forward.

– There hasn’t been a resolution following the melee that took place in last week’s Number One Contender’s Match with Blair Davenport and Isla Dawn.

– Amale was the latest guest of “The Nina Samuels Show.” She’s prepared to go through anybody to get her hands on the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

– There was a backstage confrontation with Eddie Dennis & Andre Chase.

– Next week on NXT UK, The NXT UK Championship Tournament continues as Tyler Bate battles Kenny Willams and Joe Coffey collides with Mark Andrews.

Second Match: Thea Hail w/Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Eliza Alexander

Alexander with a waist lock go-behind. Alexander rakes the back of Hail. Alexander punches Hail in the back. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander whips Hail across the ring. Hail ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Hail with a Headscissors Takeover. Alexander sends Hail into the ropes. Hail with a flying mare takeover. Hail dropkicks Alexander. Hail with forearm shivers. Hail uppercuts Alexander. Alexander dumps Hail chest first on the top rope. Alexander whips Hail across the ring. Alexander clotheslines Hail. Alexander punches Hail in the back. Alexander with a Hair Biel Throw. Hail regroups in the corner.

Hail is throwing haymakers at Alexander. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Hail. Hail rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander drives her knee into the midsection of Hail. Alexander with a Vertical Suplex. Alexander tugs on Hail’s hair. Alexander continues to target Hail’s back. Alexander applies The Camel Clutch. Hail drives Alexander back first into the canvas. Hail side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Hail decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Hail with a flying polish hammer. Hail with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hail follows that with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Hail goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Alexander gets her knees up in the air. Alexander connects with a Sliding Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eliza Alexander via Pinfall

Third Match: Sam Gradwell vs. Teoman w/Rohan Raja

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gradwell applies a side headlock. Teoman with heavy bodyshots. Teoman whips Gradwell across the ring. Gradwell drops Teoman with a shoulder tackle. Teoman ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Teoman slaps Gradwell in the face. Gradwell is throwing haymakers at Teoman. Gradwell rocks Teoman with a forearm smash. Gradwell bodyslams Teoman. Teoman denies The Butterfly Suplex. Teoman backs Gradwell into the ropes. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Gradwell clotheslines Teoman over the top rope. Gradwell with clubbing blows to Teoman’s back. Teoman trips Gradwell with the ring skirt. Teoman repeatedly drives Gradwell back first into the ring apron. Teoman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Teoman applies The Cobra Clutch. Teoman ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Teoman with a forearm shot across the back of Gradwell.

Teoman poses for the crowd. Teoman goes back to The Cobra Clutch. Gradwell with forearm shivers. Gradwell sends Teoman chest first into the canvas. Teoman fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Teoman rakes the eyes of Gradwell. Teoman starts favoring his left ankle. Raja attacks Gradwell behind the referee’s back. It was a rouse all along. Teoman with a Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Teoman hammers down on the back of Gradwell’s neck. Gradwell sends Teoman into the ropes. Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell tees off on Teoman. Gradwell scores two forearm knockdowns. Gradwell with a running forearm smash. Gradwell with Th Butterfly Suplex. Raja yanks Gradwell off the top turnbuckle. The referee finally ejects Rohan Raja from the ringside area. Teoman goes for a Reverse DDT, but Gradwell counters with a knee lift. Gradwell connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sam Gradwell via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang In A First Round Match In The Vacant WWE NXT UK Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang backs Seven into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Seven backs Wolfgang into the ropes. Wolfgang ducks under a chop from Seven. Seven uses the referee as a shield. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Seven whips Wolfgang across the ring. Wolfgang drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang punches Seven in the back. Seven drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang catches Seven in mid-air. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven sends Wolfgang into the ropes. Wolfgang with a Counter Hip Toss. Wolfgang with a deep arm-drag. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wolfgang works on the left shoulder of Seven. Wolfgang with an arm-bar takedown. Wolfgang grabs a side wrist lock. Seven puts his head under the ropes which forces the break.

Seven delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Seven is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Wolfgang clings onto the middle rope. Seven with a knife edge chop. Wolfgang reverses out of the irish whip from Seven. Wolfgang dropkicks Seven. Seven dumps Wolfgang out of the ring. Wolfgang pulls Seven out of the ring. Wolfgang unloads three knife edge chops. Wolfgang throws Seven into the ringside barricade. Seven yanks Wolfgang off the barricade. Seven rolls Wolfgang back into the ring. Seven with clubbing blows to Wolfgang’s back. Seven applies a rear chin lock. Seven drives his knee into Wolfgang’s back. Seven pulls back the arms of Wolfgang. Seven fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Seven kicks Wolfgang in the gut. Seven drops Wolfgang with The DDT for a two count. Wolfgang avoids The Seven Star Lariat. Wolfgang with a Release German Suplex. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang follows that with a flying double axe handle strike. Wolfgang bodyslams Seven. Wolfgang with a Leaping Senton Splash for a two count. Wolfgang goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven with The Dragon Suplex. Wolfgang responds with The Caber Toss for a two count. Seven thrust kicks the midsection of Wolfgang. Wolfgang clotheslines Seven. Wolfgang with a Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Wolfgang ascends to the top turnbuckle. Seven is lighting up Wolfgang’s chest. Wolfgang denies The SuperPlex. Wolfgang HeadButts Seven. Wolfgang goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Seven gets his knees up in the air. Seven with a Spinning Back Fist. Seven connects with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

