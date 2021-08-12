WWE NXT UK Results 8/12/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Flash Morgan Webster w/Subculture vs. Wolfgang

Webster backs Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Webster slaps Wolfgang in the face. Webster applies a waist lock. Wolfgang with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Webster continues to slap Wolfgang in the face. Webster is playing mind games with Webster. Webster kicks the left knee of Wolfgang. Webster applies a side headlock. Wolfgang whips Webster across the ring. Webster ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Webster grabs a side headlock. Wolfgang goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Webster lands back on his feet. Wolfgang drops Webster with a count haymaker. Wolfgang applies the cravate. Webster with heavy bodyshots. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Wolfgang with a Big Biel Throw. Webster kicks Wolfgang in the face. Webster slips over Wolfgang’s back. Webster with a Pump Knee Strike that sends Wolfgang to the floor.

Wolfgang regroups on the outside. Wolfgang rolls Webster back into the ring. Webster goes for a Slingshot Pescado, but Wolfgang counters with a GutBuster on the floor. Webster repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wolfgang. Webster with heavy bodyshots. Wolfgang answers with a knee lift. Wolfgang whips Webster into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang applies a waist lock. Webster with two sharp elbow strikes. Wolfgang applies The Bear Hug. Webster with clubbing elbow smashes. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Webster. Wolfgang applies The Abdominal Stretch. Wolfgang rams his knuckles across Webster’s ribs. Webster with a forearm smash. Wolfgang drives Webster back first into the turnbuckles.

Webster side steps Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang launches Webster over the top rope. Webster with a chop/forearm combination. Webster dropkicks Wolfgang. Webster with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Webster delivers his combination offense. Webster HeadButts Wolfgang. Wolfgang goes for a Back Body Drop, but Webster lands back on his feet. Wolfgang delivers The Kitchen Sink. Wolfgang with The Sliding Senton Splash for a two count. Gallus pose. Webster fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wolfgang decks Webster with a back elbow smash. Webster with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Webster drills Wolfgang with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Webster drops Wolfgang with The V-Trigger for a two count. Webster goes for a SomerSault Senton, but Wolfgang gets his knees up in the air. Wolfgang connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wolfgang via Pinfall

– Isla Dawn starts playing mind games with Dani Luna.

– Saxon Huxley had a backstage with Symbiosis.

Second Match: Nina Samuels vs. Amale

Samuels kicks Amale in the gut. Samuels drives Amale back first into the turnbuckles. Samuels with clubbing shoulder blocks. Samuels kicks Amale in the chest. Samuels with Two Hair Biel Throws. Following a snap mare takeover, Samuels goes for a leg drop, but Amale ducks out of the way. Amale clotheslines Samuels. Amale transitions into a ground and pound attack. Amale pie faces Samuels. Amale whips Samuels across the ring. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale drops Samuels with a Running Bulldog.

Amale applies the cravate. Samuels with heavy bodyshots. Samuels rolls Amale over for a two count. Amale drives her knee into the midsection of Samuels. Amale goes for the elbow drop, but Samuels ducks out of the way. Samuels with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Samuels repeatedly stomps on Amale’s chest. Samuels is choking Amale with her boot. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Samuels. Samuels drives Amale face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a SpringBoard Meteora. Samuels rams Amale’s face across the top strand. Samuels whips Amale into the turnbuckles. Amale dodges the running back elbow smash.

Amale repeatedly stomps on Samuels chest. Amale nails Samuels with The Pump Kick. Amale with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Amale toys around with Samuels. Samuels with an inside cradle for a two count. Amale answers with a knee lift. Amale and Samuels are trading back and forth shots. Samuels hits Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers for a two count. Samuels gets Amale tied up in the ropes. Samuels goes for a running dropkick, but Amale ducks out of the way. Amale with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Amale decks Samuels with a back elbow smash. Amale with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Amale connects with The Heart Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar vs. Mark Andrews w/Dani Luna In A First Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar brings Andrews down to the mat. Dar talks smack to Andrews. Standing Switch Exchange. Andrews applies a wrist lock. Andrews backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar shoves Andrews. Dar avoids the forearm smash. Dar is playing mind games with Andrews. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andrews dropkicks Dar. Andrews pops back on his feet. Andrews taunts Dar. Strong lockup. Andrews applies a side headlock. Andrews with a side headlock takeover. Dar whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Dar with a double leg takedown. Dar grapevines the legs of Andrews. Dar rams his forearm across Andrews face. Dar kicks the right hamstring of Andrews. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar goes for a rear chin lock, but Andrews counters with a side wrist lock. Andrews with an arm-ringer. Andrews brings Dar down to the mat as time expires. Dar shoves Andrews in the back.

SECOND ROUND

Dar signals for the test of strength. Dar has the leverage advantage. Dar with a fake out combo kick for a two count. Andrews delivers a gut punch. Dar answers with a toe kick. Dar kicks Andrews in the back. Dar with a snap mare takeover into the ropes for a one count. Dar repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder, leg and knee of Andrews. Dar is picking Andrews apart. Andrews regroups on the outside. Dar sends Andrews back first into the ringside barricade. Dar continues to flirt with Luna. Dar with a forearm smash. Dar rolls Andrews back into the ring. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar with a standing takedown for a one count. Dar with the irish whip. Andrews crawls under Dar. Andrews with two deep arm-drags. Dar drops down on the canvas. Andrews with a shoulder tackle. Andrews cartwheels over Dar. Andrews dropkicks Dar to the floor as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Andrews avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Andrews with a sunset flip for a two count. Dar sends Andrews to the ring apron. Andrews with a shoulder block. Dar denies the sunset flip. Dar inadvertently kicks the turnbuckles. Andrews kicks Dar in the face. Dar kicks out the legs of Andrews. Andrews starts favoring his left knee. Teoman and Rohan Raja appears on the stage. Dar with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Andrews with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Andrews follows that with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dar kicks the right hamstring of Andrews. Dar goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Andrews counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Andrews lands The Suicide Dive. Andrews rolls Dar back into the ring. Andrews dives over Dar. Andrews slides under Dar. Andrews goes for The Pele Kick, but Dar counters with a single leg takedown. Dar makes Andrews tap out to The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar refuses to let go of the hold.

FOURTH ROUND

Andrews avoids The Flying Knee Strike. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Andrews dives over Dar. Andrews blocks a boot from Dar. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick to the left knee of Dar. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andrews hyperextends the left knee of Dar. Andrews dropkicks the left knee of Dar. Dar with up kicks. Dar denies the single leg crab. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Swing and Miss Display. Dar scores the ankle pick. Dar applies The Ankle Lock. Andrews rolls Dar over to tie things up.

FIFTH ROUND

Andrews sticks and moves. Andrews with a quick rollup for a two count. Andrews applies a waist lock. Dar repeatedly kicks Andrews in the chest. Andrews with a pinning combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Andrews tees off on Dar. Andrews repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dar. Andrews goes for The Tiger Feint Kick, but Dar counters with The Ankle Lock. Andrews slings Dar across the ring. Dar blocks a boot from Andrews. Dar drops Andrews with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Andrews counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews with The Uranage Slam. Dar kicks Andrews off the top turnbuckle. Dar talks smack to Luna. Dar with a back heel kick to the midsection of Andrews. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fifth Round

