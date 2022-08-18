WWE NXT UK Results 8/18/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews In A First Round Match In The Vacated NXT UK Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey sends Andrews across the ring. Andrews drop steps into a side headlock. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews grabs a side headlock. Coffey whips Andrews across the ring. Coffey drops Andrews with a shoulder tackle. Andrews drops down on the canvas. Andrews leapfrogs over Coffey. Coffey blocks an arm-drag. Coffey goes for a PowerBomb, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Coffey bodyslams Andrews. Coffey with a gut punch. Andrews decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Andrews with a Flying Hurricanrana. Coffey catches Andrews in mid-air. Coffey Powerslams Andrews for a two count. Coffey repeatedly whips Andrews into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker.

Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Coffey answers with a gut punch. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Coffey applies a nerve hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey goes into the lateral press for a one count. Coffey goes for an elbow drop, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Bodyshot Exchange. Coffey applies a half nelson lock. Coffey with two uppercuts. Andrews goes for the backslide cover, but Coffey blocks it. Andrews rolls Coffey over for a two count. Andrews dropkicks Coffey. Andrews dropkicks the left knee of Coffey. Coffey HeadButts Andrews. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Coffey goes for a SpineBuster, but Andrews counters with The DDT. Andrews scores three forearm knockdowns.

Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Coffey slaps Andrews in the chest. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Coffey. Andrews drops Coffey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews has Coffey tied up in the tree of woe. Andrews with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Coffey shoves Andrews into the ringside barricade. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andrews with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Coffey catches Andrews in mid-air. Coffey teep kicks Andrews into the ropes. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Andrews counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Coffey uppercuts Andrews in mid-air. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

– Trent Seven gives Oliver Carter a warning ahead of their semi-final tournament match. Seven is going to show Carter “The Real Trent Seven” when he breaks his leg.

– Ilja Dragunov Vignette.

– Next week on WWE NXT UK, Mark Coffey will put his NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship on the line against Noam Dar.

Second Match: Amale vs. Nina Samuels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amale applies a side headlock. Amale with a side headlock takeover. Samuels rolls Amale over for a two count. Amale with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Samuels kicks Amale in the gut. Samuels with the irish whip. Amale dives over Samuels. Amale with another side headlock takeover. Samuels whips Amale across the ring. Amale drops Samuels with a shoulder tackle. Samuels drops down on the canvas. Samuels goes for a leapfrog, but Amale holds onto the ropes. Amale dropkicks the left knee of Samuels. Amale with a basement dropkick. Amale follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Amale goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Samuels blocks it. Samules backs Amale into the turnbuckles. Amale ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Samuels uses the referee as a human shield. Samuels drops Amale with The Big Boot. Samuels stomps on Amale’s back and chest. Samuels tugs on Amale’s hair. Samuels gets Amale tied up in the ropes. Samuels dropkicks the back of Amale for a two count.

Samuels repeatedly slams Amale’s head on the canvas. Samuels applies a rear chin lock. Amale with heavy bodyshots. Samuels bodyslams Amale for a two count. Samuels talks smack to Amale. Samuels toys around with Amale. Amale blocks a boot from Samuels. Amale with forearm shivers. Samuels hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Samuels fish hooks Amale. Samuels pulls back the arms of Amale. Samuels goes for a dropkick, but Amale ducks out of the way. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale drops Samuels with The Rolling Elbow. Amale clotheslines Samuels. Amale scores the elbow knockdown. Amale with a corner clothesline. Amale with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Amale applies a waist lock. Samuels with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Amale decks Samuels with a back elbow smash. Amale with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Amale delivers The Face Wash. Amale connects with The Hope Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Amale via Pinfall

Third Match: Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward w/Thea Hail vs. Eddie Dennis & Saxon Huxley

Andre Chase and Eddie Dennis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dennis with a wrist lock takeover. Dennis talks smack to Chase. Dennis grabs a side wrist lock. Chase with a wrist lock takeover of his own. Chase slaps Dennis in the back of the head. Chase proclaims that is a teachable moment. Chase drops Dennis with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase delivers The Chase U Stomp. Chase applies a front face lock. Chase tags in Hayward. Hayward with a shoulder block. Hayward with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Hayward applies a wrist lock. Hayward tags in Chase. Chase with a double axe handle strike. Chase U works on the left wrist of Dennis. Dennis drives his knee into the midsection of Chase. Dennis tags in Huxley. Huxley goes for a flying double axe handle, but Chase ducks out of the way. Dennis shoves Huxley into a School Boy Rollup from Chase for a two count.

Chase kicks Huxley in the gut. Chase uppercuts Huxley. Dennis drives his knee into Chase’s back. Chase knocks Dennis off the ring apron. Chase leapfrogs over Huxley. Huxley with a Lou Thez Press. Huxley starts rag dolling Chase. Huxley with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. Huxley slams Chase’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Huxley tags in Dennis. Dennis kicks Chase in the gut. Dennis repeatedly stomps on Chase’s chest. Chase with heavy bodyshots. Dennis whips Chase across the ring. Dennis scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Dennis applies an arm-bar. Huxley tags himself in. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Chase. Chase unloads a flurry of right jabs. Huxley whips Chase into the turnbuckles.

Huxley with a corner clothesline. Huxley sends Chase chest first into the turnbuckles. Huxley clotheslines the back of Chase’s neck. Huxley continues to toss Chase around the ring. Hxuley goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Chase ducks out of the way. Hayward and Dennis are tagged in. Hayward scores two chop blocks. Hayward with a leaping shoulder tackle. Hayward with a Big Splash for a two count. Hayward launches Huxley over the top rope. Dennis kicks Hayward in the gut. Dennis with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dennis tags in Huxley. Huxley with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Dennis tags himself in. Huxley wasn’t happy about that decision. Dennis goes for The Seven Bridge, but Hayward counters with a Back Body Drop. Hayward tags in Chase. Chase U connects with The Assisted Flatliner to pickup the victory. After the match, Huxley plants Dennis with The Sky High. Huxley celebrates with Chase U.

Winner: Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams In A First Round Match In The Vacated NXT UK Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Bate answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate applies a hammerlock. Williams decks Bate with a back elbow smash. Williams sends Bate to the corner. Bate crawls under William’s legs. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bate grapples around Williams. Bate leapfrogs over Williams. Bate rolls Williams over for a two count. Bate with the irish whip. Following a snap mare takeover, Bate teases Bop and Bang. Williams regroups in the corner. Williams wants Bate to shake his hand. Williams is playing mind games with Bate. Palm Strike Exchange. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Williams the ropes as a shield. Williams rakes the eyes of Bate. Williams scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Bate kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Williams has the leverage advantage. Bate bridges back to a vertical base. Bate slaps Williams in the face. Bate sends Williams to the corner. Bate with a Back Body Drop. Bate dropkicks Williams to the floor. Williams knocks Bate off the ring apron with a SpringBoard Back Elbow.

Bate avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Williams clings onto the steel ring post. Bate inadvertently uppercuts the ring post. Williams with a Swinging Arm-Ringer into the ringside barricade. Bate gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Williams repeatedly stomps on Bate’s chest. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams stomps on the midsection of Bate for a two count. Williams rakes the back of Bate. Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams kicks Bate in the face. Williams hooks the outside leg for a two count. Williams repeatedly headbutts the midsection of Bate. Williams whips Bate across the ring. Bate avoids the downward punch. Bate with a chop/haymaker combination. Bate sends Williams chest first into the turnbuckles. Bate is throwing haymakers at Williams. Bate whips Williams across the ring. Williams with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Williams with rabid punches for a two count. Williams follows that with a Seated Senton. Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Bate responds with The Electric Chair Drop. Bate with three uppercuts. Williams kicks Bate in the gut. Williams sends Bate to the corner. Williams blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Bate with a Running Uppercut. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Bate.

Bate catches Williams in mid-air. Bate with The Northern Lights Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Williams hammers down on the back of Bate’s neck. Bate uppercuts Williams. Williams with the backslide cover for a two count. Williams delivers a chop block. Williams with The Rolling Death Valley Driver for a two count. Bate denies Bad Luck. Bate with another Airplane Spin. Bate sends Williams chest first into the canvas. Bate ducks a clothesline from Williams. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Bate with a chop/haymaker combination. Williams kicks the left knee of Bate. Bate blocks The Pump Kick. Bate decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Bate scores Bop and Bang. Bate lands The Swann Dive. Bate with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Williams lands back on his feet. Bate negates Bad Luck. Williams runs Bate throat first into the top rope. Williams uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Williams with a back elbow smash. Bate catches Williams in mid-air. Bate with a Release German Suplex. Bate with The Handspring Lariat. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

