First Match: Meiko Satomura (c) w/Emilia McKenzie vs. Stevie Turner For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Turner into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura with three uppercuts. Satomura backs Turner into the turnbuckles. Wrist Lock Exchange. Turner applies a hammerlock. Satomura with a judo takedown. Satomura applies a side headlock. Satomura transitions into a double wrist lock. Turner backs Satomura into the turnbuckles. Satomura with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Satomura with an elbow smash. Satomura applies a hammerlock. Satomura wrenches on the left wrist of Turner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura backs Turner into the ropes. Satomura grabs a side wrist lock. Turner with Three Boots. Turner with a chop/forearm combination. Turner follows that with The Running Boot.

Satomura with a Counter Bodyslam. Satomura with the elbow drop. Satomura whips Turner into the turnbuckles. Satomura with forearm shivers in the corner. Turner reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Satomura with The Flying Arm-Drag. Satomura grapevines the legs of Turner. Turner grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Satomura with Three Mid-Kicks. Satomura uppercuts Turner. Turner avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Turner regroups on the outside. Turner pulls Satomura off the ring apron. Turner drives Satomura back first into the steel barricade. Turner rolls Satomura back into the ring. Turner repeatedly kicks Satomura in the face. Turner drops Satomura with another Running Boot.

Turner slaps Satomura in the face. Turner with The Sliding Elbow Smash for a two count. Turner repeatedly stomps on Satomura’s back and chest. Turner talks smack to Satomura. Turner repeatedly kicks Satomura in the back. Turner with The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Turner applies the straight jacket hold. Turner with a waist lock go-behind. Satomura decks Turner with a back elbow smash. Satomura with The Pele Kick. Satomura with a flying forearm smash. Turner answers with a running elbow smash. Turner with The Misdirection Boot for a two count. Satomura side steps Turner into the ropes. Satomura kicks Turner in the back. Satomura with The Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Satomura connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Satomura makes Turner tap out to The STF.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Submission

Second Match: Eddie Dennis w/Symbiosis vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dennis punches Huxley. Dennis taunts Huxley. Strong lockup. Huxley backs Dennis into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dennis applies an arm-bar. Huxley whips Dennis across the ring. Dennis runs into Huxley. Dennis kicks Huxley in the gut. Huxley drops Dennis with a shoulder tackle. Huxley with two knee lifts. Huxley with a running elbow drop. Dennis uses the referee as a human shield. Dennis kicks Huxley in the gut. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Dennis. Dennis sends Huxley tumbling to the floor. Dennis starts laughing at Huxley. Dennis with a forearm smash. Huxley delivers a gut punch. Huxley punches Dennis in the back. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Dennis. Dennis with The Rebound Lariat.

Dennis rolls Huxley back into the ring. Dennis with a basement dropkick for a one count. Dennis with a side headlock takeover. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Huxley rocks Dennis with a forearm smash. Huxley whips Dennis across the ring. Dennis holds onto the ropes. Dennis kicks Huxley in the face. Huxley ducks a clothesline from Dennis. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press. Huxley levels Dennis with The Body Avalanche. Huxley is choking Dennis with his boot. Huxley with a Running Hip Attack. Dennis dodges The Running Boot. Dennis kicks Huxley in the face. Huxley dumps Dennis ribs first on the ringside barricade. Huxley with a Flying Elbow Drop off the apron. Huxley rolls Dennis back into the ring.

Huxley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dennis fights out of the fireman’s carry position Dennis with forearm shivers across the back of Huxley. Huxley decks Denis with a back elbow smash. Huxley goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Dennis ducks out of the way. Dennis rolls Huxley back into the ring. Dennis whips Huxley across the ring. Dennis with a single leg dropkick. Dennis with The Side Slam for a two count. Dennis talks smack to Huxley. Huxley denies The Neck Stomp Driver. Huxley kicks Dennis in the face. Huxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Huxley with a flying clothesline. Huxley connects with The Desolation Peak to pickup the victory. After the match, Symbiosis gangs up on Huxley. Dennis plants Huxley with The Seven’s Bridge.

Winner: Saxon Huxley via Pinfall

Third Match: Isla Dawn vs. Dani Luna w/Subculture

Dawn is playing mind games with Luna. Luna with a waist lock takedown. Dawn retreats to the corner. Luna with two waist lock takedowns. Dawn tugs on Luna’s hair. Dawn applies a side headlock. Luna whips Dawn across the ring. Luna drops Dawn with a shoulder tackle. Luna with a forearm smash. Luna scores the elbow knockdown. Dawn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dawn continues to grab Luna’s hair. Dawn slams Luna’s head on the top rope. Dawn repeatedly stomps on Luna’s chest. Dawn uppercuts Luna. Dawn with The Mid-Kick. Luna blocks a boot from Dawn. Luna with forearm shivers. Luna goes for a Bodyslam, but Dawn lands back on her feet. Dawn sweeps out the legs of Luna. Dawn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Dawn applies The Cobra Clutch. Luna ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Luna rolls Dawn over for a one count. Dawn with a forearm smash. Luna clotheslines Dawn. Luna with forearm shivers. Luna avoids The Roundhouse Kick.

Luna with The Worlds Strongest Slam. Luna with The Deadlift Fallaway Slam. Luna pops back on her feet. Luna reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Luna with a running shoulder block. Luna hits The Exploder Suplex. Dawn with an inside cradle for a two count. Dawn kicks the left knee of Luna. Dawn drops Luna with The Running Meteora. Luna clings onto the ropes. Dawn delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Dawn goes for The Call Of The Quarters, but Luna counters with a deep arm-drag. Luna kicks Dawn in the face. Luna goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dawn lands back on her feet. Dawn SuperKicks Luna. Dawn ascends to the top turnbuckle. Luna with a leaping forearm smash. Dawn pulls Luna off the top turnbuckle. Dawn starts pulling out Luna’s hair in the corner. Luna puts Dawn on her shoulders. Luna connects with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dani Luna via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Moustache Mountain For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Sam Stoker and Tyler Bate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate backs Stoker into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Bate grabs a side wrist lock. Bate tags in Seven. Seven applies a wrist lock. Stoker breaks the grip. Stoker drives his knee into the left knee of Seven. Stoker taunts Seven. Stoker with a straight right hand. Seven reverses out of the irish whip from Seven. Seven with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Seven with a double hand chop. Stoker tags win Howley. Stoker with a single leg takedown. Assisted Elbow Drop. Howley uppercuts Seven. Howley applies a side headlock. Seven whips Howley across the ring. Howley drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven drops down on the canvas. Howley sends Seven into the ropes. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven with a Hip Toss. Seven follows that with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Seven tags in Bate.

Wasteland/Swanton Bomb Combination for a two count. Bate uppercuts Howley. Bate punches Howley in the jaw. Bate headbutts the midsection of Howley. Bate with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Bate uppercuts Howley. Howley leapfrogs over Bate. Howley kicks out the legs of Bate. Howley punches Bate in the back. Howley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Howley tagged out to Stoker. Bate avoids the assisted drop toe hold. Bate tags in Seven. Moustache Mountain rips off Pretty Deadly’s fake mustaches. Stereo Hamstring Kicks. Moustache Mountain clotheslines Pretty Deadly over the top rope. Seven tags in Bate. Seven with a knife edge chop. Seven rolls Stoker back into the ring. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Howley made the blind tag. Bate with an Atomic Drop. Bate runs after Stoker. Howley clotheslines Bate on the floor. Howley rolls Bate back into the ring. Howley with a straight right hand. Howley drives Bate back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a leaping back elbow smash for a two count. Stoker applies a rear chin lock. Bate gets back to a vertical base. Stoker pulls Bate down to the mat. Bate kicks Stoker in the face. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley stops Bate in his tracks. Howley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate leapfrogs over Stoker. Bate crawls under Howley. Bate tags in Seven.

Seven with two knife edge chops. Seven ducks a clothesline from Howley. DDT/Back Body Drop Combination for a two count. Seven slaps Howley in the chest. Seven with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven tags in Bate. Seven kicks Stoker in the gut. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Bate tags in Seven. Howley runs into the ropes. Howley rakes the eyes of Seven. Howley tags in Stoker. Howley whips Seven across the ring. Howley leapfrogs over Seven. Stoker drops Seven with The DDT. Stoker is raining down haymakers. Stoker slams Seven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley is mauling Seven in the corner. Seven with heavy bodyshots. Howley bodyslams Seven into the ropes. Howley goes for the elbow drop, but Seven ducks out of the way. Seven with a blistering chop. Seven ducks a clothesline from Stoker. Howley whips Seven across the ring. Seven ducks a clothesline from Howley. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Bate and Stoker are tagged in. Bate scores the elbow knockdown. Bate unloads a series of bodyshots. Stoker blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a corkscrew elbow strike. Bate follows that with a running elbow smash. Bate catches Stoker in mid-air. Howley made another blind tag. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate lands The Big Strong BOI Splash. Bate rolls Howley back into the ring. Bate kicks Stoker in the face. Bate dives over Howley. Bate drops Howley with The Rolling Capo Kick. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Bate tags in Seven. Stoker sends Bate tumbling to the floor. Howley avoids The Seven Star Lariat. Howley rolls Seven over for a two count. Howley with an Inside Out Lariat. Howley tags in Stoker. Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Bate negates The Split Milk. Seven with an inside cradle for a two count. Seven with The Back Fist. Seven tags in Bate. Seven lands The Suicide Dive. Rebound Lariat/Snap Dragon Suplex Combination. Stoker goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Stoker delivers the chop block. Stoker with The Modified Swing. Stoker applies the single leg crab. Howley throws Bate’s towel into the ring. Seven pleads with the referee that it wasn’t him who threw the towel in. Howley blasts Bate with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Stoker sends Seven crashing into the ringside barricade. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly plants Bate with The Split Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

