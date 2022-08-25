WWE NXT UK Results 8/25/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Trent Seven vs. Oliver Carter In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Vacated WWE NXT UK Championship Tournament

Seven immediately goes after the left leg of Carter. Carter applies a side headlock. Seven whips Carter across the ring. Carter holds onto the ropes. Seven blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carter dumps Seven out of the ring. Carter with a Slingshot Pescado. Carter rolls Seven back into the ring. Seven repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Carter. Seven with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Seven bodyslams Carter for a two count. Carter with a knife edge chop. Seven kicks the left knee of Carter. Seven bodyslams Carter into the ropes. Seven with clubbing hamstring kicks. Seven repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Carter.

Carter rolls Seven over for a two count. Seven kicks out the legs of Carter. Seven and Carter are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Seven drops his knee on the back of Carter’s left knee. Seven with a Knee Crusher. Seven toys around with Carter. Seven goes for another Knee Crusher, but Carter counters with the sunset flip for a two count. Carter unloads two knife edge chops. Seven denies The Uranage Slam. Carter blocks The Fake Out DDT. Seven kicks the left knee of Carter. Seven slams the left knee of Carter on the canvas. Seven kicks Carter in the face. Carter sends Seven shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Carter scores two forearm knockdowns. Carter ducks a clothesline from Seven.

Carter with a Lariat. Short-Arm Reversal by Seven. Seven blocks The Pump Kick. Carter with a Rolling Capo Kick. Carter with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Seven dodges The Scissors Kick. Seven with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven with a flurry of back chops. Carter denies The Seven Star Lariat. Carter with a Superman Forearm. Carter SuperKicks Seven. Carter delivers The Missile Dropkick. Carter pops back on his feet. Carter connects with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Carter knee gives out. Carter with an inside cradle for a two count. Seven chops the left knee of Carter. Seven applies The Figure Seven. Palm Strike Exchange. Seven finally makes Carter tap out to The Figure Seven.

Winner: Trent Seven via Submission

– Next week on NXT UK, Blair Davenport will battle Amale, Isla Dawn and Eliza Alexander In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match To Determine The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship.

– There was a video package on the announcement of NXT Europe.

Second Match: Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Vacated WWE NXT UK Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey with a single leg takedown. Coffey applies a side headlock. Bate sends Coffey to the corner. Bate goes for a snap mare takeover, but Coffey counters with a deep arm-drag. Bate runs into Coffey. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bate dropkicks Coffey. Bate with a knife edge chop. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate crawls under Coffey’s legs. Test Of Strength. Bate flips Coffey over. Bate rolls Coffey over for a two count. Coffey headbutts the midsection of Bate. Coffey uppercuts Bate. Coffey with a gut punch. Coffey with the irish whip. Coffey follows that with The Glasgow Sendoff for a two count. Coffey repeatedly whips Bate into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Coffey applies The Bear Hug. Coffey with a forearm shot across the back of Bate. Coffey puts Bate on his shoulders. Bate with The Victory Roll for a two count.

Coffey drops Bate with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Coffey drives Bate back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey reapplies The Bear Hug. Bate with a straight right hand. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Coffey rolls Bate over for a two count. Bate goes for The Sunset Flip, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Coffey with The Giant Swing. Coffey applies a front face lock. Bate and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Bate levels Coffey with a straight right hand. Coffey blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Bate follows that with a Running Uppercut. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Coffey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coffey applies a waist lock. Bate decks Coffey with a back elbow smash.

Coffey with a Rebound Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Coffey backs Bate into the turnbuckles. Coffey blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Coffey catches Bate in mid-air. Coffey with a Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Coffey stomps on the midsection of Bate. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. Bate repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Uppercut/Haymaker Exchange. Coffey launches Bate face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bate avoids The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey with a back elbow smash. Coffey goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Bate rolls him over for a two count. Lariat Exchange. Coffey HeadButts Bate. Bate ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Bate goes for a Handspring Lariat, but Coffey counters with a Discus Lariat. Coffey punches Bate. Bate drops Coffey with a Rolling Capo Kick. Coffey denies The Tyler Driver #97. Coffey goes for a Pop Up Uppercut, but Bate counters with the backslide cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Trent Seven walks down to the ring to play mind games with Bate.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Third Match: Mark Coffey (c) vs. Noam Dar For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Coffey. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar rolls Coffey over for a one count. Strong lockup. Coffey backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Dar with a wrist lock takedown. Dar works on his joint manipulation game. Coffey with a drop toe hold. Coffey grapevines the legs of Dar. Dar grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Dar applies a wrist lock. Coffey transitions into a side headlock. Dar walks Coffey into the ropes. Coffey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Coffey dodges The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with a waist lock takedown. Coffey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dar holds onto the ropes. Coffey drops Dar with a Running Uppercut. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Arm-Drag/Arm-Bar Exchange. Dar grapples around Coffey. Dar with a single leg takedown. Dar applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar kicks Coffey in the chest. Dar grabs a side headlock. Coffey whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Coffey. Coffey grabs a side headlock. Dar sends Coffey into the ropes. Coffey drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Dar kicks the right knee of Coffey. Dar dodges The Sliding Lariat. Coffey avoids Two Roundhouse Kicks. Coffey rolls Dar over for a two count. Coffey blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with a downward elbow strike. Coffey answers with a back elbow smash. Coffey goes for a Diving Bulldog, but Dar ducks out of the way. Dar with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey side steps Dar into the turnbuckles. Coffey clotheslines Dar. Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Dar side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey sends Dar chest first into the canvas. Dar with a low soccer kick. Dar thrust kicks the left knee of Coffey. Dar drops Coffey with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar teases The Nova Roller. Coffey with the roll through escape. Coffey hits The Sliding Forearm to score the first pinfall of this match.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar struggles to get back on his feet. Coffey applies The Full Nelson Lock. Stalemate in the corner. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Dar. Dar clings onto the top rope. Dar with a forearm smash. Coffey with a running uppercut. Coffey follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Dar regroups on the outside. Coffey rolls Dar back into the ring. The referee checks on Dar. Forearm Exchange. Dar crumbles into the canvas. Dar rolls Coffey over for a two count. Dar makes Coffey tap out to The Champagne Super Knee Bar.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Polish Hammer. Coffey with a Running Hip Attack. Coffey follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Coffey applies The Border City Stretch. Dar transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Coffey rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar hits The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Dar puts the left leg of Coffey on the bottom rope. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coffey decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Dar kicks out the legs of Coffey. Coffey avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dar kicks the right knee of Coffey. Dar with a Roundhouse Kick. Coffey denies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar with another knee kick. Dar repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Coffey transitions into a ground and pound attack as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Second Forearm Exchange. Coffey with a short-arm lariat. Dar applies The Guillotine Choke. Coffey blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with two downward elbow strikes. Coffey with an Inside Out Lariat. Dar responds with an inside cradle for a two count. Coffey with a Full Nelson Slam. Coffey blasts Dar off the ring apron with The Sliding Forearm. Coffey rolls Dar back into the ring. Sha Samuels drives Coffey face first into the steel ring post. Samuels rolls Coffey back into the ring. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall