WWE NXT UK Results 8/26/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Jinny In A No Disqualification Match. Joseph Conners Will Be Locked In A Shark Cage

Jinny attacks Valkyrie during her entrance. Jinny slams Valkyrie’s head on the ring apron. Jinny with forearm shivers. Valkyrie decks Jinny with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie throws Conners into the shark cage. Valkyrie is throwing haymakers at Jinny. Valkyrie whips Jinny into the steel barricade. Valkyrie slams Jinny’s head on the steel ring steps. Valkyrie rolls Jinny back into the ring. Valkyrie clotheslines Jinny. Valkyrie with a Hip Toss. Jinny reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Jinny sends Valkyrie tumbling to the floor. Jinny delivers multiple chair shots. Valkyrie drives Jinny face first into the barricade. Valkyrie punches Jinny. Valkyrie launches Jinny over the ringside barricade. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Jinny’s back. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jinny. Valkyrie toys around with Jinny. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Valkyrie sends Jinny to the production area. Valkyrie hits Jinny with a laptop. Valkyrie pours trash on top of Jinny. Valkyrie is picking Jinny apart.

Valkyrie throws Jinny back to the ringside area. Valkyrie stands on Jinny’s face. Valkyrie talks smack to Jinny. Valkyrie continues to kick the left hamstring of Jinny. Valkyrie stomps on Jinny’s back. Jinny with a forearm smash. Valkyrie headbutts the midsection of Jinny. Valkyrie whips Jinny into the ring steps. Valkyrie pulls out a table from under the ring. Jinny denies The Vertical Suplex. Jinny launches Valkyrie over the barricade. Jinny slaps Valkyrie in the face. Jinny rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Valkyrie with a diving headbutt. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie skins the cat. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Jinny with a leaping forearm smash. Valkyrie teetering on the apron. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Jinny sends Valkyrie face first on the apron. Valkyrie with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor.

Valkyrie tugs on Jinny’s hair. Jinny grabs the left leg of Valkyrie. Valkyrie goes for The Peripeteia through the table, but Jinny ducks out of the way. Valkyrie starts favoring her left knee. Jinny tosses Valkyrie back into the ring. Jinny drops Valkyrie with The Ripcord Rolling Liger Kick for a two count. Jinny hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jinny is raining down haymakers for a two count. Jinny stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Jinny grabs another steel chair. Valkyrie kicks Jinny in the face. Valkyrie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyrie ascends to the top turnbuckle. Jinny with a running forearm smash. Valkyrie denies The SuperPlex. Valkyrie knees gives out on The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Valkyrie is receiving medical attention. Valkyrie avoids the running chair shot. Valkyrie delivers The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Valkyrie chairs Jinny a chair receipt. Valkyrie connects with The Half Nelson Driver on the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT UK, Blair Davenport will battle Nina Samuels. Plus, The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament continues with Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman.

Second Match: Kenny Williams vs. Olivier Carter w/Ashton Smith In A First Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams backs Carter into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Williams applies a side headlock. Carter whips Williams across the ring. Williams runs into Carter. Williams with a back heel trip for a one count. Williams grabs a side headlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Williams tugs on Carter’s dreadlocks. Carter rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Carter sweeps out the legs of Williams.

Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Williams grabs Carter’s hair to break the grip. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter kicks Williams in the face. Carter with another deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter punches the left shoulder of Williams. Williams decks Carter with a back elbow smash. Williams rolls Carter for a two count. Carter avoids The PK. Carter rolls Williams over for a two count. Williams dodges The Leg Lariat as time expired. Smith is trying to calm down Carter.

SECOND ROUND

Williams kicks Carter in the gut. Williams with clubbing blows to Carter’s back. Williams rams his boot across Carter’s face. Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Williams jumps on Carter’s back for a two count. Williams stomps on Carter’s back. Williams continues to hammer down on Carter’s back. Williams wraps Carter dreadlocks around the top rope. The referee admonishes Williams. Williams repeatedly stomps on Carter’s back.

Williams dropkicks the left knee of Carter for a two count. Williams uppercuts Carter. Williams punches Carter in the back. Williams whips Carter into the turnbuckles. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Carter drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Carter drops Williams with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Carter tees off on Williams. Carter whips Williams across the ring. Williams holds onto the ropes. Williams leapfrogs over Carter. Williams with the sunset flip to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Williams is playing mind games with Carter. Carter kicks Williams in the gut. Carter with clubbing blows to Williams back. Williams blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with The Rolling Liger Kick. Williams heads to the outside. Carter with The Slingshot Pescado. Carter rolls Williams back into the ring. Carter with a straight right hand. Carter with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Williams denies The Uranage Slam. Carter with a forearm smash. Williams nails Carter with The Pump Kick. Carter with a leaping forearm smash. Carter clotheslines Williams. Carter connects with The Scissors Kick and gets the pinfall to tie things up at 1-1.

FOURTH ROUND

Carter punches Williams in the back. Carter with two clotheslines. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter drops Williams with The Quebrada for a two count. Williams avoids The Scissors Kick. Williams rolls Carter over for a two count. Williams delivers the diving chop block. Carter with an inside cradle for a two count. Carter SuperKicks Williams to the floor. Williams wisely kicks the left knee of Carter. Williams removes the middle turnbuckle pad to distract the referee. Williams hits Carter with the water bottle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Williams (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fourth Round

Third Match: Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey In A Knockout or Submission Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Brown backs Coffey into the ropes. Coffey turns Brown over. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stalemate in the corner. Brown HeadButts Coffey. Coffey with a gut punch. Coffey applies a side headlock. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Brown drops down on the canvas. Brown dropkicks Coffey. Brown applies a side headlock. Coffey whips Brown across the ring. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block. Coffey with rapid fire bodyshots. Coffey tells Brown to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. The action spills to the ring apron. Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey HeadButts Brown. Coffey delivers The Missile Dropkick off the apron. Coffey attacks the midsection of Brown. Coffey clotheslines Brown over the ringside barricade. Coffey drops Brown with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey with southpaw haymakers. Brown with a forearm smash. Coffey headbutts the midsection of Brown. Coffey sends Brown chest first into the barricade. Brown with a Back Body Drop onto the floor.

Brown with a leaping shoulder block over the barricade. Brown punches Coffey in the back. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown rolls Coffey back into the ring. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Forearm/Gut Punch Exchange. Coffey with combo haymakers. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Brown kicks the left shoulder of Coffey. Brown applies a wrist lock. Brown hyperextends the left shoulder of Coffey. Brown stomps on the left hand of Coffey. Brown rams his forearm across Coffey’s face. Brown applies The Kimura Lock. Coffey with a fireman’s carry takeover. Coffey tackles Brown. Coffey with a long range haymaker. Brown denies The Boston Crab. Coffey stomps on the midsection of Brown. Coffey with clubbing blows to Brown’s back. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. Brown grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Brown slams the left shoulder of Coffey on the top rope. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Brown. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex. Coffey removes a turnbuckle pad. Coffey sends Brown chest first into the exposed steel.

Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Coffey with Two German Suplex’s. Coffey applies a waist lock. Coffey with The Electric Chair Drop. Brown pulls Coffey out of the ring. Brown sends Coffey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Brown punches Coffey. Brown wraps the left shoulder of Coffey around the ring post. Brown HeadButts Coffey. Brown rolls Coffey back into the ring. Brown with a Belly to Back Suplex. Coffey denies The Back Drop Driver. Coffey holds onto the ropes. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coffey delivers his combination offense. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey and Brown are trading back and forth shots. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown with a leaping headbutt. Brown Powerslams Coffey. Coffey with forearm shivers.

Coffey kicks Brown in the jaw. Coffey with a Double Jump MoonSault. Brown kicks Coffey in the face. Brown drops Coffey with The Flying Shoulder Block. Coffey denies The Doctor Bomb. Coffey decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Brown punches Coffey in the back. Brown has Coffey perched on the top turnbuckle. Brown with an Avalanche Back Drop Driver. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Coffey with a running forearm smash. Coffey with rapid fire haymakers. Both men are knocked down. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells. Coffey tees off on Brown. Coffey goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Brown counters with a judo throw. Brown with The Uranage Slam. Brown with a Massive Lariat. Brown hits The Doctor Bomb. Coffey refuses to stay down. Brown kicks Coffey in the gut. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown drops Coffey with another Doctor Bomb. Brown knocks Coffey out with vicious hammer fist. After the match, Coffey gives Brown a fist bump to close the show.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Knockout

