Ilja Dragunov Promo

Last week against Wolfgang I suffered an injury, I suffered a severe ankle injury really early in the match. But I fought until the very end. I fought until the very end because this, the NXT UK Championship, it’s not a privilege. Being the NXT UK Champion means to fight to be the very best in that brand and this brand has had only fighting champions. As much as I would love to continue to do that, I can’t. This injury means that the medical will not clear me. And nobody knows how long I need to recover; the medical team feels that it’s only in my best interest to relinquish the championship today. What should I say right now? Should I talk about how hard I worked for this? Because I won’t, every single superstar backstage is working extremely hard, or should I talk about my hard past, like going from Russia to Germany? Like being poor, like being underestimated? No, I’m going to do this. We all have to fight our own battles and I’m absolutely nothing special in that case.

Or should I talk about something different? Should I talk about the fact that if I would have been more careful with my health while I’m fighting this injury might not have happened? No, because I don’t regret anything. That’s me, I sacrificed my entire existence. If I look through this ring I see bits of my soul, laying everywhere on the canvas. All I ever wanted was to show my true soul, my honest face, I wanted to encourage people, to encourage that you can endure every pain as long as it has a reason and win. I fought with my soul as your NXT UK Champion. As sad as I am to relinquish the NXT UK Championship, as sad as I am to know that somebody else will take place, I know one thing, no one beats me except myself. I will come back, I will come back as a better man than you see today and if you think I was strong holding this championship, you will be surprised how strong I will become to get it back. Long live the zar.

First Match: Oliver Carter vs. Rohan Raja w/Die Familie

Carter with a chop/forearm combination. Carter punches Raja in the back. Carter uppercuts Raja. Carter ducks a clothesline from Raja. Carter scores the forearm knockdown. Carter with a knife edge chop. Raja reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter dropkicks Raja. Carter clotheslines Raja over the top rope. Carter gets distracted by Dempsey. Die Familie gets Carter trapped in the ring skirt. Raja tees off on Carter. Raja repeatedly stomps on Carter’s chest. Raja rolls Carter back into the ring. Raja is putting the boots to Carter. Raja drives Carter back first into the turnbuckles. Raja tosses Carter around the ring. Raja with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles for a two count. Raja applies The Cobra Twist. Carter reverses the hold. Raja with two haymakers. Raja ducks a clothesline from Carter.

Raja drops Carter with The BackStabber for a two count. Raja is rag dolling Carter. Raja stomps on Carter’s back. Raja punches Carter in the back. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Raja kicks Carter in the gut. Raja sends Carter to the corner. Raja catches Carter in mid-air. Raja goes for a Flapjack, but Carter counters with a double knee strike. Carter scores two forearm knockdowns. Carter blocks a boot from Raja. Carter clotheslines Raja. Raja reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Raja decks Carter with a back elbow smash. Raja inadvertently sends Carter crashing into Die Familie. Carter sweeps out the legs of Raja. Carter SuperKicks Raja. Carter rolls Raja back into the ring. Carter connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Die Familie gangs up on Carter.

Winner: Oliver Carter via Pinfall

– Thea Hail gets into a backstage confrontation with Eliza Alexander.

– Looks like we’ll have a match featuring Sam Gradwell and Teoman soon.

Second Match: Sha Samuels vs. Bodhi Hayward w/Andre Chase & Thea Hail

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayward sends Samuels face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Hayward backs Samuels into the turnbuckles. Hayward is thrown off by Samuels body odor. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Hayward with a deep arm-drag. Samuels regroups in the corner. Samuels calls for the test of strength. Samuels kicks Hayward in the gut. Samuels with a straight right hand. Samuels slams Hayward’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels with a back elbow smash. Samuels hammers down on the back of Hayward’s neck. Samuels with the irish whip. Hayward dives over Samuels. Hayward with a Hip Toss. Hayward clotheslines Samuels. Samuels exits the ring. Samuels slams Hayward’s head on the top rope.

Samuels drops Hayward with a Running Lariat. Samuels levels Hayward with The Body Avalanche. Samuels scores the elbow knockdown. Samuels stands on Hayward’s back. Hayward is throwing haymakers at Samuels. Samuels drives his knee into the midsection of Hayward. Samuels bodyslams Hayward. Samuels kicks Hayward in the back. Samuels with two elbow drops. Samuels talks smack to Chase U. Samuels is raining down haymakers. Hayward Powerslams Samuels in mid-air. Hayward delivers two chop blocks. Hayward with a flying shoulder tackle. Hayward with a Big Splash for a two count. Hayward whips Samuels across the ring. Hayward with a Back Body Drop. Hayward buries his shoulder into the midsection of Samuels. Samuels sends Hayward face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Samuels connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sha Samuels via Pinfall

Third Match: Blair Davenport vs. Isla Dawn. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

There was supposed to be a NXT UK Women’s Title Match tonight, but Meiko Satomura and Sarray suddenly didn’t show up for an undisclosed reason. Blair Davenport, Amale, Eliza Alexander and Isla Dawn were making their collective pitches to Sid Scala as to why they should be the true number one contender for the NXT UK Women’s Title. Scala decided that Davenport will fight Dawn right now as they were the only competitors dressed to compete. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn whips Davenport across the ring. Davenport ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Davenport applies a waist lock. Davenport goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dawn holds onto the ropes. Davenport avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Davenport rolls Dawn over for a one count. Dawn kicks Davenport in the gut. Dawn stomps on Davenport’s chest. Dawn applies the toe and ankle hold. Dawn slams the left ankle of Davenport. Dawn is putting the boots to Davenport. Dawn works on the left leg of Davenport.

Dawn is choking Davenport with her boot. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport punches Dawn in the back. Davenport slams Dawn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Davenport is choking Dawn with her boot. Davenport whips Dawn across the ring. Davenport scores the elbow knockdown. Davenport repeatedly stomps on Dawn’s chest. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Davenport launches Dawn over the top rope. Dawn with a running knee strike for a two count. Dawn with a falling forearm. Dawn puts her knee on Davenport’s face. Dawn drives her knee into Davenport’s back. Dawn stands on Davenport’s face. Dawn and Davenport are trading back and forth shots. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of Davenport. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn uppercuts Davenport’s back. Dawn with The PK for a two count.

Dawn repeatedly kicks Davenport in the face. Davenport denies The Back Drop Driver. Davenport hammers down on the back of Dawn’s neck. Davenport pulls Dawn down to the mat. Dawn rolls Davenport over for a two count. Dawn with a knee smash. Dawn applies a half nelson chin lock. Davenport with heavy bodyshots. Dawn answers with a knee lift. Davenport with an inside cradle for a two count. Dawn tackles Davenport for a two count. Dawn stomps on Davenport’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Davenport ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Davenport headbutts the midsection of Dawn. Davenport uppercuts Dawn. Davenport with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Davenport drops Dawn with a shoulder tackle. Davenport with a forearm smash.

Following a snap mare takeover, Davenport dropkicks the back of Dawn’s head for a two count. Dawn delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Davenport fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Davenport with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dawn kicks Davenport in the gut. Dawn sends Davenport to the corner. Davenport kicks Dawn in the face. Dawn yanks Davenport off the top turnbuckle. Dawn connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Alexander pulls Dawn out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, Dawn rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Amale nails Davenport with The Pump Kick. Dawn responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander drops Dawn with The Big Boot. Davenport Spears Alexander. That leads us to a pier six brawl to close the show.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Disqualification

