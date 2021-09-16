WWE NXT UK Results 9/16/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Williams. Williams rolls around the ring. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a waist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Dar brings Williams down to the mat. Dar applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar applies a rear chin lock. Williams backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar shoves Williams. Dar side steps Williams into the ropes. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Hair Pull Exchange. Dar wrenches on the left wrist of Williams. Williams stomps on the left foot of Dar. Dar with another unique takedown. Dar applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Dar punches Williams in the rib cage. Dar applies a wrist lock. Double Forearm as time expired.

SECOND ROUND

Williams signals for the test of strength. Dar blocks a boot from Williams. Dar applies a waist lock. Williams decks Dar with a back elbow smash. Williams scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Williams stomps on Dar’s face. Williams jumps on Dar’s back. Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Williams with a Seated Senton for a two count. Williams punches Dar in the back. Williams applies a top wrist lock on the top rope. Williams repeatedly stomps on the left elbow of Dar. Williams dropkicks Dar for a two count. Williams stomps on Dar’s back. Williams stands on the back of Dar’s neck. Dar kicks out the legs of Williams. Williams leapfrogs over Dar. Dar delivers a chop block. Williams is favoring his left knee. Williams rolls Dar over with a handful of tights to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Dar runs after Williams. Williams repeatedly stomps on Dar’s back. The referee admonishes Dar. Williams ducks a clothesline from Dar. Williams rakes the back of Dar. Williams with clubbing blows to Dar’s back. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Williams. Dar with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Dar continues to dish out vicious hamstring kicks. Dar with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dar stomps on the left knee, shoulder and wrist of Williams.

Dar is mauling Williams in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Dar uppercuts the back of Williams neck for a two count. Williams starts headbutting the midsection of Dar. Dar uppercuts Williams for a two count. Williams with an inside cradle for a two count. Williams nails Dar with The Pump Kick. Dar answers with a back elbow smash. Williams goes for The Rebound Lariat, but Dar counters with The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Williams gets saved by the bell.

FOURTH ROUND

Williams side steps Dar into the turnbuckles. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Williams denies the discus back elbow smash. Williams with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Dar drops Williams with The Big Boot. The referee catches Dar using the middle rope for leverage. Williams delivers the chop block. Williams removes two turnbuckle pads. The referee admonishes Williams. Dar channels his inner Eddie Guerrero by pretending Williams hit him with his water jug. Dar makes Williams tap out to The Champagne Super Knee Bar.

FIFTH ROUND

Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Williams denies the single leg takedown. Williams goes for The CrossFace Chicken Wing, but Dar counters with a deep arm-drag. Dar hits The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Williams kicks the left knee of Dar. Williams throws Dar into the turnbuckles. Williams with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Williams mocks Dar. Dar tumbles to the floor. Williams rolls Dar back into the ring. Sha Samuels trips Williams behind the referee’s back. Dar connects with The PK. Dar plants Williams with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fifth Round

Second Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Stevie Turner

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McKenzie backs Turner into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Turner with a double hand chop. McKenzie shoves Turner. McKenzie applies a wrist lock. Turner grabs a side headlock. McKenzie whips Turner across the ring. Turner drops McKenzie with a shoulder tackle. Turner applies a side headlock. McKenzie scores the elbow knockdown. McKenzie dropkicks Turner. McKenzie with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. McKenzie punches Turner in the back. McKenzie applies a waist lock. Turner with two sharp elbow strikes. Turner with a running knee lift for a two count. Turner punches McKenzie in the back. Turner sends McKenzie to the corner.

Turner with clubbing elbow smashes. Turner repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Turner sends McKenzie to the ring apron. Turner with Two Running Boots for a two count. Turner applies a nerve hold. Turner transitions into a top wrist lock. McKenzie gets back to a vertical base. McKenzie rolls Turner over for a two count. McKenzie with two clotheslines. McKenzie with a forearm smash. Turner reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Turner. McKenzie Spears Turner for a two count. McKenzie punches Turner in the back. Turner drops McKenzie with The Uranage Slam for a two count. McKenzie responds with a Rebound German Suplex. McKenzie connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

Third Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Gallus For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Lewis Howley and Mark Coffey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark backs Howley into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Howley is playing mind games with Mark. Mark applies an arm-bar. Mark slaps the back of Howley’s head. Howley delivers a gut punch. Mark with a forearm smash. Howley kicks Mark in the gut. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Mark applies a side headlock. Howley whips Mark across the ring. Mark drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Howley drops down on the canvas. Howley leapfrogs over Mark. Mark with a Counter Hip Toss. Howley reverses out of the irish whip from Mark. Mark decks Howley with a back elbow smash. Howley regroups on the outside. Howley tags in Stoker. Howley grabs the left leg of Mark. Stoker with a running haymaker. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Mark with a back heel kick. Mark tags in Joe. Joe with a running elbow drop. Joe applies a side headlock. Joe grabs a side wrist lock. Stoker with a straight right hand. Stoker applies a side headlock. Joe whips Stoker across the ring. Stoker kicks Joe in the jaw.

Joe and Stoker are trading back and forth shots. Stoker decks Joe with a JawBreaker. Stoker applies a side headlock. Joe whips Stoker across the ring. Joe with The Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Joe applies a wrist lock. Joe tags in Mark. Double Chop. Mark whips Stoker across the ring. Mark with a deep arm-drag. Mark applies an arm-bar. Stoker with a forearm smash. Stoker tags in Howley. Mark with another deep arm-drag. Mark applies an arm-bar. Standing Switch Exchange. Mark goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Howley holds onto the ropes. Mark with a diving chop block. Mark applies a toe and ankle hold. Stoker taunts Joe. Howley kicks Mark out of the ring. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker rolls Mark back into the ring. Stoker repeatedly stomps on Mark’s chest. Stoker with heavy bodyshots. Stoker drives his knee into the midsection of Mark. Mark is displaying his fighting spirit. Mark lunges over Stoker. Mark tags in Joe. Joe with two running shoulder tackles. Joe delivers his combination offense. Joe with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count.

Stoker reverses out of the irish whip from Joe. Joe uppercuts Stoker. Joe applies a wrist lock. Joe with two short-arm shoulder blocks. The referee gets distracted by Howley. Stoker pulls Joe down to the mat. Stoker tags in Howley. Joe with southpaw haymakers. Assisted GutBuster for a two count. Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley whips Joe across the ring. Howley dropkicks Joe. Howley stomps on Joe’s chest. Stoker made the blind tag. Joe with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Stoker with an elbow drop across Joe’s back. Stoker is raining down haymakers for a two count. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker applies a wrist lock. Stoker kicks Joe in the gut. Stoker whips Joe into the turnbuckles. Stoker tags in Howley. Joe with two haymakers. Howley drives Joe back first into the turnbuckles for a two count. Howley stomps on Joe’s chest. Joe with forearm shivers. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Joe.

Pretty Deadly’s offense continues to get repetitive as the match goes on. Howley with the irish whip. Joe clotheslines Howley. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker takes a swipe at Mark. Joe creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Howley and Mark are tagged in. Mark clotheslines Howley. Mark with two shoulder tackles. Mark with a Back Body Drop to Stoker. Mark follows that with a running uppercut. Mark with a corner clothesline. Mark hits The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Mark with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Mark goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Howley tags out to Stoker. Howley once again kicks Mark out of the ring. Howley leapfrogs over Mark. Stoker drops Mark with The DDT for a two count. Stoker blocks a boot from Mark. Stoker with a short-arm lariat. Stoker tags in Howley. Mark swats Stoker out of mid-air. Howley with clubbing blows to Mark’s back. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Mark with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Mark tags in Joe.

Joe kicks Howley in the face. Joe with The Flying Crossbody Block. Howley responds with The La Magistral for a two count. Mark runs after Stoker. Mark shoves Stoker into the steel ring post. Howley drops Mark with a Running Uppercut. Joe delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Joe rolls Howley back into the ring. Joe with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Joe fires off another Glasgow Sendoff. Joe tags in Mark. Gallus connects with their All The Best For The Bells/Chop Block Combination for a two count. Stoker kicks Joe in the face. Stoker sends Joe shoulder first into the ring post. Mark with a double hand chop. Howley responds with a running elbow smash for a two count. Mark with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Mark whips Howley across the ring. Mark goes for The Leaping Enzuigiri, but Howley uses Stoker for leverage. Howley nails Mark with a throat thrust. Howley tags in Stoker. Pretty Deadly plants Mark with The Spilt Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 275 of The Hoots Podcast