Sid Scala, Ilja Dragunov, and Noam Dar Segment

Sid Scala: WWE Universe from the BT Sports Studios in London, England. I’m honored to be able to say welcome back to NXT UK. This week on NXT UK, we will be beginning with.

– Ilja Dragunov walks down to the ring.

Ilja Dragunov: I’m sorry Mr. Scala to have to interrupt you. I’m sorry, but i’ve been waiting, I have been waiting for six months. Do you understand, six months I have been waiting. I have been isolated. Do you feel how I feel? I’ve waited for this moment for so long, so long for competition. I’ve waited for a battle. Something that makes me alive, I waited for a whole fight.

Noam Dar: Ilja, calm, calm, the last thing you need now is a fight. What you do need is anger management therapy to stop you literally and I mean literally.

Dragunov lands The Suicide Dive. Dragunov rolls Dar back into the ring. Slugfest. Dar rakes the eyes of Dragunov. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special to close the segment.

– Ilja Dragunov will battle Noam Dar in tonight’s main event.

First Match: Gallus vs. Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan

Mark Coffey and Amir Jordan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a side headlock. Coffey drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Coffey grabs a side headlock. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Coffey snatches another side headlock. Jordan whips Coffey across the ring. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan leapfrogs over Coffey. Jordan goes for a Hip Toss, but Coffey counters with a backslide cover for a two count. Side Headlock Exchange. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan dropkicks Coffey. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Williams tags himself in.

Williams with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Williams with a running elbow smash. Williams grabs a side headlock. Coffey brings Williams to the corner. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang applies a wrist lock. Williams decks Wolfgang with a back elbow smash. Williams slide under Wolfgang. Williams with an Arm-Ringer. Jordan tags himself in. Jordan and Williams works on the left wrist of Wolfgang. Wolfgang drops Jordan with a Lariat. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey delivers a gut punch. Coffey applies a side headlock. Coffey goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Coffey goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Jordan holds onto the ropes. Coffey with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey sends Jordan into the turnbuckles. Coffey tags in Wolfgang.

Gallus are cutting the ring in half. Wolfgang applies a nerve hold. Wolfgang transitions into an arm-bar. Wolfgang talks smack to Williams. Wolfgang dumps Jordan back first on the canvas. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey stomps on Jordan’s chest. Coffey with two uppercuts. Coffey applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey stomps on the back of Jordan’s neck for a two count. Coffey with a lateral press for a two count. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang delivers a gut punch. Wolfgang applies a nerve hold. Wolfgang with a Seated Senton. Wolfgang uppercuts Jordan. Wolfgang is choking Jordan with his boot. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey applies The Cobra Clutch. Wolfgang tags himself in. Coffey with a shoulder block. Wolfgang with a forearm shot across the back of Jordan for a two count. Wolfgang uppercuts Jordan. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey kicks Jordan in the gut. Coffey with an uppercut forearm. Coffey whips Jordan into the turnbuckles. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Double Leg Takedown. Double Leg Biel for a two count. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jordan tags in Williams.

Williams with Two Dropkicks. Williams with clubbing blows to Wolfgang’s back. Williams leapfrogs over Wolfgang. Wolfgang catches Williams in mid-air. Wolfgang goes for a SlingShot PowerBomb, but Williams counters with a Hurricanrana. Williams with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Williams nails Wolfgang with The Pump Kick. Williams delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams kicks Coffey in the face. Williams dropkicks Coffey off the ring apron. Wolfgang goes for The Military Press, but Williams rolls him over for a two count. Williams hits The PK for a two count. Williams goes for The Cazadora FaceBuster, but Wolfgang counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with a Bridging Back Drop Driver for a two count. Coffey goes for The Full Nelson Slam, but Williams counters with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Williams drops Coffey with The SlingBlade. Coffey goes for The ChokeSlam, but Williams counters with The Cazadora FaceBuster. Williams tags in Jordan. Jordan lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Jordan is distracted by Wolfgang. Coffey drops Jordan with a double hand chop. Coffey knocks Williams off the apron. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Gallus connects with their PowerSlam/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– Saxton Huxley Vignette.

Kay Lee Ray & Piper Niven Segment

Kay Lee Ray: Finally, after all this time, the NXT UK Universe gets what they have been waiting for, your longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion will be in action next week. And not just that, I will be defending my championship, what a day to rejoice or it would be if I did step in the ring with Piper Niven. Now, Piper, everybody knows that we go way back. It’s not exactly a secret. The two of us have define Women’s Wrestling in the UK. And now we get to go one-on-one, inside a WWE ring for my NXT UK Women’s Championship. But most importantly, everybody gets to find out why I’m just that little bit better than you.

Piper Niven: Kay Lee, I can’t remember a time I ever heard you talk so much. It’s what you do now. You better watch out. Here is a crazy idea for you, seeing as you talk so much, why don’t you just tell everybody the truth? Why don’t you tell everybody how many times I beat you in Japan? Why don’t you tell everyone how many times I have already beaten you in the UK? Why don’t you just tell the truth, Kay Lee? Tell everybody how I have always had your number.

Kay Lee Ray: You had my number? You know what, Piper, see if that’s what you want to believe, then go ahead. But see, next week, there will be no more talking. I get to prove to the entire world that I am better than you. You have not beaten this Kay Lee Ray. I am the NXT UK Women’s Champion. And you, Piper, well, you should know better than to trust me.

Niven blocks a punch from Ray. Ray heads to the backstage area.

– Isla Dawn Vignette.

Second Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Isla Dawn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. Dawn whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie slides under Dawn. Valkyrie grabs a side headlock. Valkyrie with a side headlock. Dawn with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dawn applies a side headlock. Valkyrie drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie with a Spinning Heel Kick. Dawn denies the irish whip. Dawn applies a courting hold. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie dives over Dawn. Valkyrie showcases her athleticism. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Valkyrie with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. Valkyrie with a side headlock takeover. Dawn sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Dawn uses the ropes to her advantage.

Dawn kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver. Dawn applies a rear chin lock. Dawn punches Valkyrie in the face. Dawn with a back chop. Dawn applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Dawn puts her knee on the back of Valkyrie’s neck. Dawn with the quick cover for a one count. Dawn applies The Sleeper Hold. Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Dawn. Valkyrie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dawn tees off on Valkyrie in the corner. Dawn with a hair whip. Dawn goes back to The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Valkyrie blocks a boot from Dawn. Valkyrie with a Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie with three open hand chops. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie follows that with a knee lift. Valkyrie drops Dawn with The Spin Kick. Valkyrie connects with The Running BlockBuster for a two count. Dawn rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Valkyrie with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Valkyrie plants Dawn with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Noam Dar

Dragunov with a double leg takedown. Dragunov with clubbing palm strikes. Dar backs Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Dragunov. Dragunov drops Dar with a forearm smash. Dar uses the ropes to create separation. Dar applies a wrist lock. Dragunov backs Dar into the ropes. Dar kicks Dragunov in the gut. Dragunov side steps the soccer kick. Dar dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Dar. Dragunov with a Flying Forearm Smash. Dragunov with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Dragunov blasts Dar with a knife edge chop. Dragunov follows that with a Senton Splash. Dar regroups on the outside. Dar avoids The Tiger Feint Kick. Dar is playing mind games with Dragunov. Dar with a forearm smash. Dragunov slams Dar’s head on the ring apron. Dragunov climbs to the top turnbuckle. Dar with two haymakers. Dar with a high elbow smash. Dragunov fires back with forearm shivers. Dar applies an arm-bar. Dar kicks Dragunov off the middle turnbuckle pad. Dar hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar stands on the back of Dragunov’s neck. Dar stomps on the left knee of Dragunov. Dar punches Dragunov in the back. Dar with a forearm smash. Dar with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Dar delivers The Garvin Stomp for a two count. Dar drops his knee on the left shoulder of Dragunov. Dar rams his forearm across of Dragunov’s face. Dar with a high elbow smash. Dar repeatedly throws Dragunov into the ropes for a two count. Dar toys around with Dragunov. Dragunov blocks a boot from Dar. Dragunov with an open palm strike. Dar answers with an elbow smash. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar with a Discus Elbow Strike. Dragunov drops Dar with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Vertical Suplex. Dragunov with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov follows that with The Western Lariat. Dar negates The Gotch Lift. Dar repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face.

Dar applies The Omoplata. Dragunov denies The Knee Bar. Dragunov stomps on Dar’s chest. Dragunov with a knee lift. Dar uppercuts Dragunov. Dragunov connects with The Constantine Special for a two count. Dragunov dives over Dar. Dar with a Flying Forearm Smash. Dar with a Straight Boot. Dar dropkicks Dragunov off the apron. Dar rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Dar clotheslines the back of Dragunov’s neck for a two count. Dar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dar with The DDT for a two count. Dar applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dar with clubbing elbow smashes. Dragunov unload a series of back chops. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dragunov slaps Dar in the face. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov with an open palm strike. Dragunov hits The Gotch Lift for a two count. Dragunov is distracted by Alexander Wolfe. Dar rolls Dragunov over for a two count. Dar inadvertently knocks Wolfe off the apron. Dragunov plants Dar with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

