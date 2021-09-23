WWE NXT UK Results 9/23/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Wolfgang w/Gallus vs. Teoman w/Rohan Raja In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Teoman kicks the right hamstring of Wolfgang. Wolfgang blocks a boot from Teoman. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang is throwing haymakers at Teoman. Wolfgang uppercuts Teoman. Teoman kicks Wolfgang in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Wolfgang uppercuts Teoman. Wolfgang bodyslams Teoman. Teoman slaps Wolfgang in the face. Teoman ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Teoman with an overhand chop. Teoman with a wrist lock takedown. Wolfgang reverses out of the irish whip from Teoman. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang gets distracted by Raja. Teoman sweeps out the legs of Wolfgang. Teoman with a basement dropkick for a one count. Wolfgang denies The CrossFace. Wolfgang with a BackBreaker. Wolfgang clotheslines Teoman. Wolfgang connects with The Damage Point to score the first pinfall of the match.

SECOND ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Second Forearm Exchange. Teoman with a palm strike. Teoman kicks Wolfgang in the face. Teoman with a running strike across the back of Wolfgang’s head. Wolfgang with two uppercuts. Wolfgang whips Teoman across the ring. Wolfgang drops Teoman with a shoulder tackle. Teoman sends Wolfgang tumbling to the floor. Teoman slams the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Wolfgang levels Teoman with a straight right hand. Wolfgang rolls Teoman back into the ring. Wolfgang punches Teoman in the back. Wolfgang clotheslines Teoman over the top rope. Teoman regroups on the outside. Wolfgang points at Raja. Teoman blinds Wolfgang with the ring skirt. Teoman tees off on Wolfgang. Wolfgang gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Teoman ascends to the top turnbuckle. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Teoman goes for The CrossFace, but Wolfgang rolls him over for a one count. Teoman gets saved by the bell.

THIRD ROUND

Wolfgang ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Wolfgang peppers Teoman with haymakers. Teoman with three overhand chops. Wolfgang slaps Teoman in the back. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Teoman. Wolfgang with a Diving Senton Splash. The referee gets distracted by Raja. Teoman dropkicks the left knee of Wolfgang. Teoman with a Double Foot Stomp. Teoman stomps on the left hand of Wolfgang. Teoman kicks the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Teoman ties things up with The Sliding Forearm Smash.

FOURTH ROUND

Teoman kicks Wolfgang in the gut. Teoman hammers down on the left wrist of Wolfgang. Teoman with the arm-ringer. Wolfgang drops Teoman with a short-arm clothesline. Teoman dropkicks the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Teoman rolls Wolfgang over for a two count. Teoman wraps the left shoulder of Wolfgang around the middle rope. Wolfgang avoids the hand stomp. Wolfgang uppercuts Teoman. Wolfgang clotheslines Teoman. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Mark Coffey starts brawling with Raja. Wolfgang reverses out of the irish whip from Teoman. Wolfgang dodges The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Wolfgang plants Teoman with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wolfgang (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fourth Round

– Charlie Dempsey will make his NXT UK Debut next week. Also, we’ll see Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter.

Second Match: Jinny w/Joseph Conners vs. Isla Dawn

Dawn starts laughing at Jinny. Jinny with forearm shivers. Dawn delivers a gut punch. Dawn hammers down on the back of Jinny’s neck. Dawn repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Jinny. Forearm Exchange. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from Jinny. Jinny decks Dawn with a back elbow smash. Jinny slams Dawn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Dawn’s chest. Dawn slams Jinny’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn repeatedly stomps on Jinny’s chest. Dawn uppercuts Jinny. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn uppercuts the back of Jinny’s neck. Dawn tugs on Jinny’s hair. Dawn drops Jinny with a shoulder tackle. Jinny drops down on the canvas. Jinny scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jinny slams Dawn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn with a Reverse Hammer Throw into the turnbuckles.

Jinny avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jinny sends Dawn face first into the canvas for a two count. Jinny repeatedly kicks Dawn in the face. Jinny grapevines the legs of Dawn. Dawn avoids The Couture Stretch. Conners continues to talk smack to Dawn. Dawn drives Jinny face first into the middle rope. Dawn with a Running Knee Strike. Dawn uppercuts Jinny. Dawn slams Jinny’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Second Forearm Exchange. Dawn is putting the boots to Jinny. Dawn with clubbing Mid-Kicks in the corner. Jinny denies The Back Drop Driver. Jinny with a forearm smash. Dawn sends Jinny face first into the ring apron. Dawn throws Jinny into the ringside barricade. Dawn rolls Jinny back into the ring. Dawn goes after Conners. Jinny attacks Dawn from behind. Dawn kicks the left knee of Jinny. Dawn with The Running Meteora for a two count. Dawn is playing mind games with Conners. Jinny with forearm shivers. Jinny connects with The Makeover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Third Match: Rampage Brown vs. The A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazer In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship

Kid and Frazer gangs up on Brown after the bell rings. Brown with two back elbow smashes. Brown kicks Frazer in the face. Forearm Exchange. Brown stomps on Frazer’s back. Frazer regroups on the outside. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Frazer kicks Brown in the face. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer with a Shotgun Dropkick. Kid follows that with a Running Enzuigiri. Double Dropkick that sends Brown to the floor. Kid avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kid ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Kid with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Frazer swats away a dropkick from Kid. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Kid. Frazer slides under Kid. Frazer leapfrogs over Kid. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Frazer dropkicks Kid to the floor. Tip Up by Brown. Frazer decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Frazer dives over Brown. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Brown. Brown with a Back Body Drop. Brown tells Kid to bring it.

Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Brown. Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Brown. Brown blocks a boot from Kid. Brown launches Kid to the corner. Kid side steps Brown into the turnbuckles. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid slaps Brown in the face. Kid ducks a clothesline from Brown. Kid with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Mid-Kick/Boot Exchange. Brown delivers The Pounce. Frazer dropkicks the left knee of Brown. Brown with a blistering chop. Brown with another Pounce into Kid. Brown with a Big Biel Throw. Brown rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Brown throws Kid into Frazer. Brown drops Frazer with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Brown knocks Kid off the ring apron. Brown shoves Frazer into the turnbuckles. Brown unloads two knife edge chops. Brown has Fazer perched on the top turnbuckle. Brown punches Frazer in the back. Frazer denies The SuperPlex. Kid with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Kid applies The Triangle Choke. Brown PowerBombs Kid on top of Frazer’s back.

Brown goes for The Doctor Bomb, but Frazer counters with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Kid punches Frazer in the back. Frazer with two back elbow smashes. Kid goes for an Avalanche German Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer sends Kid tumbling to the floor. Frazer with a Running Knee Strike. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Frazer follows that with The Somersault Plancha. Frazer with a leaping haymaker to Kid. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Kid. Frazer with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Brown blocks The SuperKick. Brown uses the right leg of Kid as a weapon. Kid applies a side headlock. Brown with a Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Brown with a forearm smash across the back of Kid. Kid answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid slaps Frazer in the chest. Kid with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag/Headscissors Takeover Combination. Kid pops back on his feet.

Frazer ducks a clothesline from Kid. Kid hits The Sliding German Suplex. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid applies a waist lock. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Frazer holds onto the ropes. Kid with The Northern Lights Suplex. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Brown breaks up the submission hold. Brown denies The Omoplata. Brown PowerBombs Kid. Frazer SuperKicks Brown. Kid kicks Frazer in the gut. Frazer has Kid perched on the top turnbuckle. Frazer shoves Brown into Kid. Frazer bodyslams Brown. Frazer connects with The MoonSault Fallaway Slam for a two count. Brown punches Frazer in the back. Brown is raining down hammer fists. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid transitions into The Guillotine Choke. Brown drills Kid with The BrainBuster. Frazer SuperKicks Brown for a two count. Brown with a forearm smash. Frazer kicks Brown in the face. Brown clotheslines Frazer in mid-air. Brown hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Brown goes for The Doctor Bomb, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid SuperKicks Brown. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Kid plants Frazer with The Leaping SuperKick to pickup the victory.

Winner: The A-Kid via Pinfall

