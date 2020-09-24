WWE NXT UK Results 9/24/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: WALTER vs. Saxon Huxley

Huxley side steps The Big Boot. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Huxley with forearm shivers. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Walter. Huxley punches Walter in the back. Walter with two uppercuts. Walter with a Hip Toss. Walter clotheslines Huxley over the top rope. Walter knocks Huxley off the ring apron. Huxley regroups on the outside. Huxley grabs the steel ring steps. The referee admonishes Huxley. Walter is throwing haymakers at Huxley. Hxuley with forearm shivers. Walter punches Huxley in the chest. Huxley with Two Running Boots. Walter leapfrogs over Huxley. Huxley bodyslams Walter. Huxley drops Walter with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Huxley with two elbow drops. Walter heads to the outside.

Huxley hits The Lou Thez Press on the floor. Huxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Huxley resets the referee’s ten count. Walter dodges The Helluva Kick. Walter with a knife edge chop. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Huxley throws Walter into the steel ring steps. Walter bodyslams Huxley on the floor. Walter kicks Huxley in the back. Walter with a knife edge chop. Walter dumps Huxley back first on the steel barricade. Walter connects with The Apron PowerBomb. Huxley gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Walter unloads two knife edge chops. Huxley is displaying his fighting spirit. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Walter with a Release German Suplex. Walter stomps on Huxley’s back. Walter with a blistering chop. Walter puts Huxley on the top turnbuckle. Walter with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Walter talks smack to Huxley. Walter chops the back of Huxley’s neck. Walter PowerBombs Huxley to pickup the victory.

Winner: WALTER via Pinfall

The Rules For The NXT UK Heritage Cup

– 6-3 Minutes Rounds

– 20 Second Breaks Between Rounds

– All Matches Are 2 Out Of 3 Falls

– The only way to win is by pinfall, submission, or knockout.

– Once a fall occurs the round ends.

– DQ/KO ends match

– Whoever leads after 6 rounds wins

NXT UK Heritage Cup Preview Segment

Presiding over the NXT UK Heritage Cup Drawing will be Pete Dunne.

The Participants (Trent Seven, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Dave Mastiff, The A-Kid, Flash Morgan Webster, Joseph Conners, and TBD)

Match Pairings

– Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners

– Trent Seven vs. Wild Card Entrant

– The A-Kid vs. Flash Morgan Webster

– Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe

Noam Dar starts running his mouth. Dunne snaps Dar’s fingers. Dunne dumps Dar out of the ring to close the segment.

Second Match: The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly

Mike Hitchman & Sam Stoker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hitchman applies a side headlock. Hitchman bars the left shoulder of Stoker. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hitchman goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Stoker lands back on his feet. Hitchman with a Hip Toss for a two count. Hitchman grabs a side wrist lock. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike. Melrose works on the left shoulder of Stoker. Stoker drops Melrose with a forearm smash. Stoker tags in Howley. Melrose sweeps out the legs of Howley. Melrose transitions into a ground and pound attack. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Melrose. Howley slams Melrose’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Melrose reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Melrose with The Hip Toss. Howley kicks Melrose in the face. Howley with a side headlock takeover. Melrose answers with the headscissors neck lock. Howley pops back on his feet. Howley starts dancing. Howley leapfrogs over Melrose. Melrose scores the elbow knockdown. Melrose bodyslams Howley. Melrose tags in Hitchman.

Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Hitchman. Hitchman reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Hitchman trips Howley. Hitchman goes for The German Suplex, but Stoker gets in the way. Hitchman kicks Stoker. Hitchman decks Howley with a back elbow smash. Stoker drives Hitchman shoulder first into the top rope. Howley dropkicks Hitchman. The referee admonishes Melrose. Pretty Deadly are double teaming Hitchman. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a forearm smash. Stoker with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Stoker is raining down haymakers. Stoker kicks Hitchman in the chest. Stoker applies an arm-bar. Stoker buries his knee into the midsection of Hitchman. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley repeatedly stomps on Hitchman’s chest. Howley with two uppercuts. Howley drives Hitchman back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a leaping back elbow smash. Stoker taunts Melrose. The referee is trying to get Melrose out of the ring. Hitchman blocks a boot from Stoker. Hitchman hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Stoker stops Hitchman in his tracks. Stoker drags Hitchman to the corner. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley with a series of elbow drops for a two count. Howley applies the chin bar. Howley HeadButts Hitchman. Hitchman reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Howley with a Flying Crossbody Block. Hitchman rolls Howley over for a two count. Howley drops Hitchman with a Running European Uppercut. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker uppercuts Hitchman. Hitchman unloads a flurry of strikes. Stoker bodyslams Hitchman. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley goes for The Flying Fist Drop, but Hitchman gets his feet up in the air. Stoker made the blind tag. Hitchman crawls under Stoker. Hitchman uses his feet to create separation. Hitchman finally tags in Melrose. Melrose with a running cross chop. Melrose with an Exploder Suplex. Melrose follows that with Forever Clotheslines. Melrose with a Flying Seated Senton. Melrose lands The Suicide Dive. Melrose drops Stoker with a Flying Axe Handle. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Howley pulls Stoker out of harms way. Melrose with a Running Crossbody Block over the top rope. Hitchman connects with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Howley throws Melrose into the steel barricade. The referee was distracted by Howley. Hitchman knocks Howley off the ring apron. Stoker attacks Hitchman from behind. Stoker rolls Hitchman over to pickup the victory. After the match, we see Eddie Dennis give Pretty Deadly advice on the stage.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Third Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Piper Niven For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Niven shoves Ray to the corner. Ray regroups on the outside. Ray kicks Niven in the gut. Ray with the arm-ringer. Ray applies an arm-bar. Ray transitions into a double wrist lock. Ray drives Niven shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ray works on the left shoulder of Niven. Ray applies another arm-bar. Ray goes back to the double wrist lock. Niven reverses out of the irish whip from Ray. Niven denies the rolling leg pick. Niven drops Ray with a shoulder tackle. Niven with Two Big Biel Throws. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Ray lands back on her feet. Niven HeadButts Ray. Niven applies The Cobra Clutch. Ray stomps on the left hamstring of Niven. Ray applies a leg lock. Ray grapevines the legs of Niven. Ray stomps on the left knee of Nive. Niven with heavy bodyshots. Niven launches Ray over the top rope. Short-Arm Reversal by Ray. Ray SuperKicks Niven. Ray hits The Tornado DDT on the floor.

Ray resets the referee’s ten count. Ray slams Niven’s head on the steel ring steps. Ray goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Niven ducks out of the way. Ray starts favoring her right knee. The referees checks on Ray. The referee is thinking about calling off the match. Niven obliges. Slap Exchange. Niven rolls Ray back into the ring. Niven transitions into a ground and pound attack. Niven applies the single leg crab. Ray grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ray SuperKicks Niven. Ray lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Niven kicks out the legs of Ray. Niven with The Senton Splash for a two count. Ray with an open hand chop. Ray thrust kicks the left knee of Niven. Niven repeatedly stomps on Ray’s chest. Ray removes the bottom turnbuckle pad. Niven applies The Standing Knee Bar. Ray repeatedly kicks Niven in the face. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Ray lands back on his feet. Niven negates The Widow’s Peak. Niven connects with The Piper Driver for a two count. Niven drags Ray to the corner. Niven goes for The Vader Bomb, but Ray gets her knees up in the air. Ray avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Ray hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray via Pinfall

