First Match: Wolfgang w/Mark Coffey vs. Sam Gradwell In A First Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Gradwell breaks the grip. Strong lockup. Wolfgang applies a waist lock. Gradwell walks into the ropes which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Wolfgang kicks Gradwell in the gut. Wolfgang with an arm-bar takedown. Wolfgang applies a wrist lock. Gradwell grands a standing arm-bar. Wolfgang whips Gradwell across the ring. Wolfgang drops Gradwell with a shoulder tackle. Gradwell regroups on the outside. Forearm Exchange. Gradwell slams the left shoulder of Wolfgang on the top rope. Gradwell with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Wolfgang gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Gradwell applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang backs Gradwell into the turnbuckles as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Gradwell talks smack to Wolfgang before the bell rings. Gradwell applies a side headlock. Wolfgang sends Gradwell to the corner. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Gradwell. Wolfgang stomps on Gradwell’s chest. Wolfgang with two uppercuts. Wolfgang slaps the ribs of Gradwell for a two count. Wolfgang applies a front face lock. Gradwell works on the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Gradwell applies the chin bar. Wolfgang with heavy bodyshots. Wolfgang whips Gradwell into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a Back Body Drop. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang follows that with a flying axe handle strike. Wolfgang with a Diving Senton Splash. Gallus Pose. Gradwell slaps Wolfgang in the face. Gradwell exits the ring as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Wolfgang ducks a clothesline from Gradwell. Wolfgang tees off on Gradwell. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang goes for The Pounce, but Gradwell counters with a knee lift. Gradwell connects with The STO which scores the first pinfall of this match.

FOURTH ROUND

Gradwell repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Gradwell hyperextends the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Gradwell with The Arm Splash. Gradwell applies a chin bar/hammerlock combination. Wolfgang attacks the ribcage of Gradwell. Wolfgang unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Wolfgang whips Gradwell into the turnbuckles. Gradwell denies the irish whip. Gradwell pulls at the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Gradwell goes for another HeadButt, but Wolfgang counters with a HeadButt. Wolfgang ties things up with The Damage Point.

FIFTH ROUND

Wolfgang peppers Gradwell with jabs and forearms. Gradwell once again hyperextends the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Wolfgang with three liver shots. Gradwell kicks the left shoulder of Wolfgang. Gradwell drops Wolfgang with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Gradwell with an open palm strike. Wolfgang fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wolfgang punches Gradwell in the ribs. Gradwell avoids The Spear. Gradwell leapfrogs over Wolfgang. Wolfgang plants Gradwell with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wolfgang (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fifth Round

– Next week on NXT UK, The Semi-Finals Of The Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament will begin with Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams. Plus, Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Gallus For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

– Jordan Devlin had a backstage confrontation with Joe Coffey.

Second Match: Symbiosis vs. Saxon Huxley, Ashton Smith, and Oliver Carter In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Eddie Dennis and Primate will start things off. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Primate. Huxley with clubbing blows to Primate’s back. Primate headbutts the midsection of Huxley. Primate hammers down on Huxley’s back. Huxley applies a side headlock. Primate whips Huxley across the ring. Huxley drops Primate with a shoulder tackle. Primate regroups on the outside. Primate tags in T-Bone. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley backs T-Bone into the ropes. Strong lockup. T-Bone kicks Huxley in the gut. T-Bone is throwing haymakers at Huxley. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from T-Bone. Huxley goes for The Big Boot, but T-Bone holds onto the ropes. T-Bone decks Huxley with a back elbow smash. T-Bone with a shoulder tackle. Huxley drops down on the canvas. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press. Huxley grabs a side headlock. T-Bone tags in Carter. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Carter tags in Smith.

Smith kicks T-Bone in the gut. Smith uppercuts T-Bone. Smith applies a front face lock. T-Bone drives Smith back first into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Smith knocks Primate off the ring apron. Smith takes a swipe at Dennis. T-Bone hits The Exploder Suplex. T-Bone with forearm shivers across the back of Smith. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike for a two count. Primate tags in Dennis. Smith attacks the midsection of Dennis. Dennis rocks Smith with a forearm smash. Dennis goes for The Uranage Slam, but Smith lands back on his feet. Smith uppercuts the back of Dennis neck. Dennis tags in Primate. Primate stops Smith in his tracks. Smith launches Primate across the ring. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with two clotheslines. Carter slides under a clothesline from Primate. Carter drives his knee into the midsection of Primate. Carter with a Leg Lariat. Primate reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter hits The Quebrada for a two count.

Carter with a Spinning Heel Kick. Carter sweeps Dennis off the apron. T-Bone blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with The Rolling Capo Kick. Primate whips Carter out of the ring. Primate tags in Dennis. Dennis rolls Carter back into the ring. Dennis with a running basement dropkick for a two count. T-Bone tags himself in. T-Bone with a gut punch. T-Bone with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the knee. T-Bone follows that with a Shoulder Breaker. Symbiosis gangs up on Carter. Double Foot Stomps for a two count. Primate drives his elbow into Carter’s chest. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone kicks Carter in the gut. T-Bone goes for a Bodyslam, but Carter lands back on his feet. T-Bone with a single leg takedown. Carter SuperKicks T-Bone. Huxley and Dennis are tagged in. Huxley scores the elbow knockdown. Huxley with a running shoulder tackle.

Huxley with a series of running knee lifts. Huxley follows that with a running elbow drop for a two count. Huxley kicks Primate off the apron. Huxley with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Huxley applies a front face lock. Huxley tags in Smith. Double Vertical Suplex. Smith puts Dennis on his shoulders. The referee gets distracted by Primate. T-Bone with a Blindside Dropkick. Dennis connects with The Swinging Uranage Slam for a two count. Dennis tags in T-Bone. T-Bone knocks Huxley off the apron. T-Bone tags in Primate. Running Powerslam/Diving HeadButt Combination. Carter dumps Dennis out of the ring. Carter with The Slingshot Pescado. Huxley tackles T-Bone out of the ring. Primate goes for a PowerBomb, but Smith lands back on his feet. Smith sends Primate chest first into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Primate. Smith tags in Carter. Carter and Smith plants Primate with The Doomsday Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Saxon Huxley, Ashton Smith, and Oliver Carter via Pinfall

Third Match: WALTER (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov For The WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship (NXT Takeover: 36)

With added insight commentary from (Ilja Dragunov, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and Cesaro)

Quick feeling out process. Walter with a Judo Takedown. Walter backs Dragunov into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dragunov unloads two knife edge chops. Dragunov starts playing mind games with Walter. Walter applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Walter repeatedly drives his knee into Dragunov’s ribs. Walter with forearm shivers. Walter applies a waist lock. Dragunov decks Walter with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with a rolling single leg takedown. Dragunov with a diving shoulder block. Dragunov tackles Walter in mid-air. Walter denies the single leg crab. Walter kicks Dragunov in the gut. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Walter with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dragunov holds onto the side headlock. Walter backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break.

Forearm Exchange. Dragunov blocks the knife edge chop. Dragunov with a bottom wrist lock takedown. Dragunov applies the short-arm scissors. Walter puts Dragunov on the top turnbuckle. Walter with an overhand chop that sends Dragunov crashing to the outside. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov on the ring apron. Walter rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Walter kicks Dragunov in the face. Walter applies The Sleeper Hold. Walter with The Release German Suplex. Walter repeatedly stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Walter applies The Boston Crab. Walter with an elbow smash. Walter applies The CrossFace. Following a snap mare takeover, Walter kicks Dragunov in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Walter goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Walter goes for a PowerBomb, but Dragunov counters with The Back Body Drop. Walter with a forearm smash. Dragunov answers with a Jumping Boot. Dragunov with two running lariats. Walter drives his knee into the midsection of Dragunov. Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special, but Walter counters with The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Walter and Dragunov are trading back and forth kicks and stomps. Walter toys around with Dragunov. Walter with a blistering chop. Walter poses for the crowd. Walter with a Running Boot. Walter kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with two overhand chops. Palm Strike Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Dragunov with a wrist lock takeover. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov follows that with clubbing back fist. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Walter’s neck. Dragunov with a knee lift. Walter clotheslines Dragunov in mid-air. Walter with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Walter delivers a back chop. Dragunov is pissed. Dragunov blocks a boot from Walter. Dragunov punches Walter. Dragunov chops the back of Walter’s neck. Dragunov with a German Suplex. Walter with a Palm Strike. Dragunov responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike. Dragunov hits The Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count. Walter begs for mercy. Dragunov with The Missile Dropkick. Dragunov lands The Senton Bomb.

Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Walter counters with The Sleeper Hold. Walter with The Sleeper Suplex. Dragunov rises back on his feet. Dragunov connects with Two Torpedo Moscow’s for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Walter hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov with another Missile Dropkick. Walter delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov for a two count. Walter unloads two palm strikes. Walter with a Running Knee Strike. Walter PowerBombs Dragunov. Walter with The Flying Splash for a two count. Walter is raining down haymakers. Walter goes for The Sleeper Hold, but Dragunov counters with an arm-drag takeover. Walter kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Walter. Dragunov drops Walter with The Flying HeadButt for a two count. Dragunov is raining down vicious elbow smashes. Dragunov applies The Sleeper Hold. Dragunov chops the back of Walter’s neck. Dragunov with a roaring forearm. Dragunov makes Walter tap out to The Sleeper Hold.

Winner: New WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

