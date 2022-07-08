Another round of WWE NXT UK TV tapings were held on Thursday at BT Sport Studios in London, England.

There’s no word yet on when these tapings will air, but it should be within the next few weeks. We noted before how Ilja Dragunov appeared at Wednesday’s TV tapings to announce that he is injured, and must relinquish the NXT UK Title. An eight-man tournament began at those Wednesday’s tapings, and then wrapped with Thursday’s tapings. We are still seeking spoilers from Wednesday, and if you’d like to help, please e-mail me.

Below are spoilers from Thursday:

* Mark Andrews defeated Josh Morrell

* Saxon Huxley defeated Kenny Williams

* Andre Chase defeated Sha Samuels

* Blair Davenport defeated Amale, Isla Dawn and Eliza Alexander to become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

* Noam Dar defeated Mark Coffey to win the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title

* NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-finals: Tyler Bate defeated Joe Coffey

* NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-finals: Trent Seven defeated Oliver Carter

* NXT UK Title Tournament Finals: Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven to win the vacant NXT UK Title

