Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the return of Joe Coffey, who was suspended a few months back due to allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement.

Coffey will team with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang to reunite Gallus against Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly in six-man action.

NXT UK will also feature the beginning of the Heritage Cup tournament semi-finals today, with Noam Dar vs. A-Kid. The winner will earn a spot in the finals.

NXT UK will air at 3pm ET on the WWE Network today. Below is WWE’s announcement for the episode:

