WWE NXT UK Superstar Due for a Push When the Brand Returns to Normal?

While this week’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network was another “Best Of” special, the brand continues to air vignettes for wrestlers as they prepare to eventually resume normal TV tapings and storylines. This week’s show featured a promo for Saxon Huxley.
The vignette featured Huxley talking about how he’s been in solitude, where he witnessed something boiling up, to be torn down to ruins. Huxley said he’s been locked up for too long but now he’s coming for everyone, and he plans to wash the world away. Huxley warned that when you look into the abyss long enough, it looks back at you. He declared that this is his birth, and the end of everyone else. Huxley also warned that all we will hear is, “There goes Saxon Huxley, stay away from him!”
Huxley tweeted a screenshot from the vignette and wrote, “ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK [chains emoji]”
Huxley made his WWE debut in January 2017 during the WWE UK Title tournament, where he was eliminated in the first round by Sam Gradwell. He would later make his NXT UK debut in July 2018, losing to Trent Seven. He’s worked a few NXT UK TV singles matches this year, losing to Dave Mastiff and Ridge Holland.
There’s no word yet on when the NXT UK brand will get back to normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like Huxley may be in for a push. You can see his tweet below:
ISOLATION. THE BIRTH OF ME. THE END OF YOU. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/GcZF7JazbN
— Saxon Huxley (@SaxonHuxleyUK) July 23, 2020
