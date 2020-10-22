The WWE website has released a new James Bond-themed photo shoot with several WWE NXT UK Superstars. You can see a few photos from the shoot below.

The photos were taken at the “Blades” club seen in several 007 movies. Featured in the shoot are Jinny, Aoife Valkyrie, Pretty Deadly, Isla Dawn, Ashton Smith and Amale.

