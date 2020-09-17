Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels.
The NXT UK relaunch episode is now available on the WWE Network. Women’s division action on today’s episode saw Valkyrie defeat Isla Dawn. Next week’s episode will feature NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defending against Piper Niven.
Also below are a few shots from the women’s division action on today’s episode:
