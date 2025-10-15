— OTM made their return to NXT on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

During a Triple Threat tag team match featuring Chase University’s Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, and The Culling’s Shawn Spears & Niko Vance, the duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price stormed the ring and attacked all three teams, bringing the bout to a chaotic halt.

This marks OTM’s first televised appearance since May 2025, when they scored a victory over Chase University’s Dixon and Connors. The team recently competed at the October 3 NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

— Lainey Reid has officially joined Fatal Influence.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Reid’s alliance with the group was confirmed in a vignette. The vignette featured Reid alongside Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. The segment followed Reid’s attack on former member Jazmyn Nyx and her assist in helping Jayne retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

In the vignette, Jayne and Henley praised Reid for her loyalty, noting that she was willing to do things “the other” never would. This is obviously a reference to Nyx, who was not mentioned by name. Nyx was written out of the group during her final appearance and has since departed WWE.

— NXT: Halloween Havoc is beginning to take shape, with several matches made official during this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Tuesday’s broadcast, WWE confirmed that the NXT Championship will be on the line as Ricky Saints defends the title against Trick Williams, while Tatum Paxley will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc is set for October 25th in Prescott, Arizona, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT North American Championship Day of the Dead Match: Ethan Page vs. Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. DarkState

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Stacks

* WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament Match: Axiom vs. Shawn Legacy

* WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament Match: Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz

* OTM vs. Hank & Tank

* Ricky Saints & Trick Williams sign contract for Halloween Havoc.