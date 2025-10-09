WWE NXT is cooking these days.

Fresh off of their successful NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening, October 7, the brand is gearing up to hit the road with a series of non-televised live events outside of their usual stomping grounds in “The Sunshine State” of Florida.

The three-show stretch includes stops in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, Detroit, Michigan on October 10 and Cleveland, Ohio on October 11.

What is notable about the advertising for these three NXT live events is that WWE has included Tony D’Angelo in the promotion, which would indicate his return for the first time in a few months.

The last time Tony D’Angelo appeared on WWE NXT programming was during a July 2025 episode of the weekly NXT on CW show, where he was featured in a cryptic-style vignette eating at a restaurant when an unidentified figure that was never named or shown on camera came up to him. The feed was then cut, and D’Angelo has not been on television since, in similar fashion to the controversial conclusion to The Sopranos hit series on HBO, which also leaned into the Italian mafia-style genre’.

In another quick WWE NXT update, it was officially announced on Wednesday evening that Blake Monroe vs. Zaria in singles action has been added to the lineup for next week’s NXT television show, which takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and airs live via The CW Network at 8/7c.

Previously announced for the October 14 episode of NXT on CW is a non-title match featuring AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. taking on Lexis King. The bout stems from a backstage confrontation where King interrupted an interview with the masked AAA star, mistakenly believing he was Tavion Heights under the mask. The confusion traces back to NXT No Mercy, where Heights wore a similar mask to outsmart Ethan Page. After Wagner Jr. exited the scene, Heights appeared in frame, further hinting that there’s more to this developing storyline.

The 10/14 show will also include action such as a Women’s Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25, as well as Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs in what will be Cardona’s first match in WWE several years, with his last being during the end of his memorable run as Zack Ryder.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.