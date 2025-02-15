WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Results
Entertainment & Sports Arena
Washington, DC
Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans
– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
– Fallon Henley (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship
– Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Strap Match
– Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
– Oba Femi (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship
