WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Results

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, DC

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Fallon Henley (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Strap Match

– Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship

