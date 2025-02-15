WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 goes down tonight from Washington, D.C.

Featured below is the spoiler listing match order for the February 15, 2025 special event, which streams live via Peacock and internationally on Netflix.

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. Josh Briggs & Toshiki Inamura

* Strap Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Title: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Title: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

For those interested, check out our WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)