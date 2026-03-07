WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Results

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker In A Street Fight

Parker shoves Monroe before the bell rings. Palm Strike Exchange. Ground and Pound Exchange. Monroe stomps on Parker’s back. Parker tackles Monroe. Parker and Monroe spills to the floor. Monroe kicks the left hamstring of Parker. Parker decks Monroe with a back elbow smash. Parker slams Monroe’s head on the ring apron. Parker pulls out a table from under the ring. Monroe with a Running Boot. Parker denies The Glamour Shot DDT. Parker with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Monroe attacks Parker with a red umbrella. Monroe drives Parker face first into the steel ring post. Monroe rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Monroe puts the table back under the ring. Monroe punches Parker in the back. Monroe rolls Parker back into the ring. Monroe kicks Parker in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Monroe with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Monroe wraps a chair around two kendo sticks. Parker dumps Monroe face first on that chair. Parker repeatedly hits Monroe with a kendo stick. Parker drops Monroe with The Big Boot. Monroe drives Parker back first into the ring apron. Parker bull rushes Monroe onto the announce table. Parker sends Monroe face first into the apron.

Parker pulls out a table from under the ring. Monroe kicks Parker in the gut. Parker with a straight right hand. Parker sends Monroe face first into the steel ring steps. Parker goes for The Hypnotic, but Monroe ducks out of the way. Monroe rolls Parker back into the ring. Monroe with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Monroe viciously whips Parker with the kendo stick. Monroe with a Kendo Stick Assisted Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Monroe throws a trash can into the ring. Parker drives Monroe back first into the turnbuckles. Parker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parker slaps Monroe in the chest. Parker puts Monroe on the top turnbuckle. Monroe HeadButts Parker. Monroe repeatedly slams Parker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Monroe drives the back of Parker’s head against a steel chair. Monroe gets Parked tied up in the tree of woe. Monroe mocks Parker. Monroe delivers The Hypnotic for a two count. Monroe punches Parker with a pearl chain for a two count. Monroe applies The Kendo Stick CrossFace. Parker rolls Monroe over for a one count. Parker unloads a flurry of kendo stick shots.

Following three snap mare takeovers, Parker drops Monroe with a shoulder tackle. Monroe reverses out of the irish whip from Parker. Parker kicks Monroe in the gut. Parker with The BlockBuster. Monroe wisely exits the ring. Parker kicks another trash can out of Monroe’s hands. Parker sets up the table on the floor. Monroe attacks Parker with the trash can lid. Monroe grabs a brick. Parker drives the chair into the midsection of Monroe. Parker with a chair shot across Monroe’s back. Parker with Three Overhand Chops. Parker hits The Teardrop through the table on the floor. Parker rolls Monroe back into the ring. Parker connects with The Hypnotic for a two count. Monroe whips Parker face first into two kendo sticks. Monroe HeadButts Parker. Monroe with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Monroe and Parker are trading back and forth shots. Monroe whips Parker chest first into the turnbuckles. Monroe pours thousands of diamonds on the canvas. Parker kicks Monroe in the face. Monroe throws the diamonds into Parker’s face. Monroe with The Stratusfaction into the diamonds. Monroe plants Parker with The Glamour Shot DDT on the diamonds to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blake Monroe via Pinfall

