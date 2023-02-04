The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:
Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title
Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)
Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)
2 of 3 Falls Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
