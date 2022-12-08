The WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event has been officially announced for Saturday, February 4.

It was reported earlier this week that the NXT Vengeance Day PLE would be held in Charlotte, NC, but WWE has now officially announced the event for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The venue seats more than 19,000 people. Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed the event during a media call today. He commented, “For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived. At NXT Vengeance Day, we look forward to delivering an incredible night of action that our fans in Charlotte and those watching live around the world will never forget.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted, “#WWENXT is back on the road… with a vengeance. NXT #VengeanceDay comes to Charlotte’s @spectrumcenter on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tickets available next Friday, Dec. 16 at 10AM ET @Ticketmaster”

NXT Vengeance Day will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Superstars announced include NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with Toxic Attraction, North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, and Grayson Waller, among others.

A Vengeance Day promo can be seen below.

WWE noted in today’s announcement, “This marks the first time that a NXT Premium Live Event has taken place in North Carolina and the first time since February 2020 that a stand-alone NXT Premium Live Event has taken place outside of the state of Florida.”

WWE used Vengeance as a main roster event from 2001-2007, then again in 2011. NXT brought the name back for “TakeOver: Vengeance Day” in 2021 and 2022. The 2021 show was headlined by then-NXT Champion Finn Balor retaining over Butch, while the 2022 event, held this past February, was headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker retaining over Santos Escobar.

The previous NXT Vengeance Day events were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The upcoming NXT Vengeance Day show will be the first NXT Premium Live Event to be held outside of Orlando since Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend back in April.

The NXT Deadline PLE will air live this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center.

Below is a promo for Vengeance Day, along with Triple H’s tweet:

JUST ANNOUNCED: NXT #VengeanceDay takes place at @spectrumcenter in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, Feb. 4! Tickets on sale next Friday, Dec. 16th at 10am EST! https://t.co/buYH8fjF3Z pic.twitter.com/DcpiEb8bTX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2022

