WWE NXT returns tonight.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day is live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the Monday, March 7, 2026 special event are the following matches:
- * NXT Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Izzi Dame (c) vs. Tatum Paxley
* NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
* Street Fight: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker
* Parking Lot Brawl: Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox
