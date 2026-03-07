WWE NXT returns tonight.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day is live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Monday, March 7, 2026 special event are the following matches:

* NXT Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Izzi Dame (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* Street Fight: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker

* Parking Lot Brawl: Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox

