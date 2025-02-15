WWE NXT returns tonight with their special Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event on Peacock, and internationally on Netflix.
Tonight’s show kicks off at 5/4c with the Countdown To WWE Vengeance Day pre-show, which streams across all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 6/5c from Washington, D.C., with a six-match card, including four championship bouts.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 15, 2025 show:
* Oba Femi (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller (NXT Title)
* Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (NXT Women’s Title)
* Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (NXT Women’s North American Title)
* Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura (NXT Tag-Team Titles)
* Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe (Strap Match)
* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page
Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE Vengeance Day 2025 results coverage from Washington, D.C.