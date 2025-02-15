WWE NXT returns tonight with their special Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event on Peacock, and internationally on Netflix.

Tonight’s show kicks off at 5/4c with the Countdown To WWE Vengeance Day pre-show, which streams across all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 6/5c from Washington, D.C., with a six-match card, including four championship bouts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 15, 2025 show:

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller (NXT Title)

* Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade (NXT Women’s Title)

* Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura (NXT Tag-Team Titles)

* Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe (Strap Match)

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE Vengeance Day 2025 results coverage from Washington, D.C.