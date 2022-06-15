This week’s taped edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 612,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.84% from last week’s 657,000 viewers for the post-In Your House episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.20% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking.

NXT ranked #48 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #45 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-lowest key demo rating of the year for non-Syfy episodes, tied with a few other episodes, and the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far. It was a fairly normal night on network TV and cable last night, with no sports competition. For what it’s worth, the last taped USA Network episode was the September 7, 2021 show, the final before the NXT 2.0 revamp, and that episode drew 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating. The week before that was also taped on USA, drawing 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating. The week before that, on August 24, 2021, was also taped on the USA Network with 685,000 viewers and a 0.16 key demo rating for the post-Takeover 36 episode. This week’s NXT viewership was down 6.84% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.94% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.84% from the show that aired one year ago. The episode from one year ago was the post-Takeover: In Your House show.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating, also drawing 3.268 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.351 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.206 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.76 rating.

This week’s taped NXT was shot last week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured full spoilers and a full line-up available ahead of time – NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defending against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the opener, The Dyad debuting vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal, the debut of Giovanni Vinci vs. Guru Raaj, Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn, Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Duke Hudson, plus the main event, which was Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade vs. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.