This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 569,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.72% from last week’s 610,000 viewers for the Title Tuesday episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 161,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.62% from the 151,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #47 ranking.

NXT ranked #68 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-lowest audience on the USA Network so far this year. The key demographic viewership was the fourth-lowest on the USA Network so far this year, and the key demo rating tied with two other shows to be the second-lowest of the year so far on USA. This week’s viewership was down 6.72% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 32% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 48% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the most-watched for NXT in 2021, and drew the best key demo rating of the year.

The NBA game between the Pelicans and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.03 rating, also drawing 2.943 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.341 million viewers, also ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.511 million viewers, also drawing a 0.56 key demo rating for the #2 spot. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.86 rating, also drawing 5.087 million viewers for the #4 spot.

This week’s live edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Grayson Waller vs. Sanga, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, plus the first appearance by new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. The main event saw Pretty Deadly retain over Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

