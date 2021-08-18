Tuesday’s live Takeover 36 go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 654,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.91% from last week’s NXT episode, which drew 751,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.05% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 200,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.03% from the 244,000 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

NXT ranked #63 in viewership on cable this week.

Tuesday’s NXT was tied with the July 6 episode for the second-lowest audience for NXT on the USA Network since it moved to Tuesdays. This week’s viewership was down 12.91% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.05% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 rating. Hannity also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.820 million viewers.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.901 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.94 rating.

This week’s live NXT Takeover 36 go-home show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – The Diamond Mine Open Challenge that saw Ilja Dragunov defeat Roderick Strong in the opener, a Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at Takeover 36, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Imperium, Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes in the Breakout Tournament semi-finals, Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea vs. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, a sitdown interview with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, plus Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross facing off in the ring, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

