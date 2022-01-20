Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.27% from last week’s 647,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 149,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.22% from the 180,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #40 ranking.

NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #61 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience was the third-lowest since the NXT 2.0 re-branding. The episode was tied with three other episodes for the lowest key demo rating on the USA Network. There was an episode that aired on Syfy on August 3 that drew a lower key demo rating, which was a 0.10. This week’s viewership was down 9.27% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 21.42% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.9% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.7% from the show that aired one year ago.

The Curse of Oak Island on History topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating, drawing 2.781 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.489 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.253 million viewers, drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. ABC’s This Is Us topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.79 rating, also drawing 4.905 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by Elektra Lopez, Tony D’Angelo’s Memorial Service for Pete Dunne, Dante Chen’s return to action, Ivy Nile vs. Kay Lee Ray, The Creed Brothers vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match, Legado del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a Dusty Classic match, plus WALTER (Gunther) vs. Roderick Strong in the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

