Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 600,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.28% from last week’s 700,000 viewers for the NXT New Year’s Evil special.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 9.40% from the 202,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #17 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #61 in viewership on cable this week, tied with the 3pm airing of CNN Newsroom, which also drew a 0.05 key demo rating for a #97 ranking on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #49 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew just under the 2022 average in viewership, while the key demo rating was tied with the 2022 average. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on FS1, two NBA games on TNT, Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN, and Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2. This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.28% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.21% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.27% from the show that aired one year ago.

The College Basketball game between Kansas and Kansas State on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating, also drawing 1.535 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.266 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Night Court on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.554 million viewers. Night Court on NBC also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.98 rating.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from New Year’s Evil and build to Vengeance Day, Tyler Bate’s return, Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly’s title shot, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin discussing their upcoming title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, plus Vic Joseph interviewing NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller about their Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day. The main event ended up being Perez and Lyra Valkyria vs. Dolin and Jayne.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

