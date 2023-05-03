Tuesday’s live post-Spring Breakin’ and post-Draft edition of WWE NXT drew 568,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.21% from last week’s 647,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 22.22% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.12% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #15 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #52 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below above the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was even. This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.21% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 22.22% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.06% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.69% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Spring Breakin’ show.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Warriors on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.73 rating. The Lakers vs. Warriors NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.357 million viewers.

The Rookie on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.327 million viewers. The Rookie also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.51 rating.

Tuesday’s post-Spring Breakin’ and post-Draft edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Spring Breakin’ fallout, WWE Draft fallout, Palmer making her debut, Axiom vs. Scrypts, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Joe Coffey vs. Joe Gacy with a title shot up for grabs, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Drew Gulak, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defending against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before both teams are called up, which was the main event. The show-closing segment featured NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell on the mic.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.