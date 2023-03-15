Tuesday’s live post-Roadblock edition of WWE NXT drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.44% from last week’s 624,000 viewers for the Roadblock special episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 11.76% from last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 11.71% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #19 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #51 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both under the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.44% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 11.76% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.44% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 11.76% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was also the post-Roadblock show.

The NCAA game between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State on TruTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 rating, also drawing 1.736 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.139 million viewers, also drawing a 0.26 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.164 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating. The Voice on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.50 rating, also drawing 4.967 million viewers.

Tuesday’s post-Roadblock edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – qualifying matches for Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title, Dabba-Kato vs. Apollo Crews, Johnny Gargano addressing his NXT return and Stand & Deliver match with Grayson Waller, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Pretty Deadly, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee issuing another Open Challenge, plus the Stand & Deliver contract signing for Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

