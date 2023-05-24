Tuesday’s live Battleground go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 578,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.48% from last week’s 564,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.21% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #49 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #54 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below above the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was up. This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.48% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.9% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.07% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the Heat on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.33 rating. The Celtics vs. Heat NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.561 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.540 million viewers, also drawing a 0.42 key demo rating. Jeopardy! Masters on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 5.907 million viewers.

Tuesday’s Battleground go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Battleground, Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger, Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria in a NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals match, plus Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in another tournament match, which was the main event of the night. The show-closing segment saw Dijak brawl with Ilja Dragunov.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.