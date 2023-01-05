Wednesday’s live New Year’s Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 653,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.05% from last week’s 588,000 viewers for the taped show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 33.12% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #25 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #74 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #68 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s first NXT of 2023 drew just over the 2022 average, which was 623,461 viewers per episode and a 0.14 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes. Sports competition last night included one College Basketball game on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one NBA game on NBA-TV, one NHL game on ESPN, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, and one High School Football game on ESPN2. This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.05% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.67% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the New Year’s Evil episode.

The College Basketball game between Kentucky and LSU on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating, also drawing 1.144 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.851 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.591 million viewers, also drawing a 0.60 key demo rating. The Rookie on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating, also drawing 4.691 million viewers.

Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for New Year’s Evil, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match, Trick Williams vs. Axiom, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, plus The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.