This week’s live Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 593,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.04% from last week’s 570,000 viewers for the Great American Bash go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.09% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.79% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #42 ranking.

NXT ranked #56 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #61 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT special was tied with the January 25 episode for the ninth-lowest viewership of the year so far for a USA Network episode, and tied with multiple other episodes for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year. It was a fairly normal night on TV with no major sports competition this week for NXT. This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.04% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 9.09% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 9.32% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was also the Great American Bash special.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating, also drawing 2.987 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.303 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.489 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating.

This week’s NXT Great American Bash episode aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured a the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the BBQ hosted by NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams, Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, Grayson Waller vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions against new champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, plus the main event, which saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over Cameron Grimes.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

