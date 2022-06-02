This week’s live In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 534,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.08% from last week’s 551,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.64% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #37 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #43 ranking.

NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #65 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-lowest audience in the history of the show for USA Network episodes. The episode also tied with three others for the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for USA episodes. NXT had some competition from the NHL Playoffs this week, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.08% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 20.05% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.84% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NHL Playoffs game between Edmonton and Colorado on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.63 rating, also drawing 1.818 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.236 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.328 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.76 rating.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for In Your House, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Thea Hail announcing which college she has chosen, the Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction and the trio of Wendy Choo, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament (which didn’t happen), plus NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

